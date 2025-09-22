Australian Golf Power Rankings September 23 - PGA of Australia

The emergence of ‘Generation Next’ continued unabated this past week with a veteran of the young guns making a welcome return to the Australian Golf Power Rankings.

On the back of a tie for 11th at the flagship BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, Min Woo Lee had a share of the lead entering the final round of the FedEx Open de France.

Although he fell short of a second win in 2025, the 27-year-old’s tie for fifth was enough to earn re-entry to this week’s Power Rankings.

A couple of months out from his 31st birthday, Travis Smyth improved his ranking with a tie for seventh on the Asian Tour but it was a trio of 20-somethings who flew the Aussie flag highest throughout Europe.

Elvis Smylie added to his growing status as the next big star of Australian golf with a tie for second in Paris, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard enjoyed her best finish in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour and Justice Bosio collected the third runner-up finish of her debut year on the LET Access Series.

10. Min Woo Lee (New)

Shared the 54-hole lead at the FedEx Open de France with Brooks Koepka before finishing in a tie for fifth. Holds steady at No.43 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

9. Robyn Choi (9)

After a jump of 50 spots on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking a week ago, Choi was denied a further climb by wet weather in Arkansas. Choi was tied for ninth after the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, heavy rain preventing any further play and denying players any Race to CME Globe points.

8. Stephanie Kyriacou (7)

Was headed for an MC at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before rain put paid to any play after just one day.

7. Jason Day (6)

Remains No.38 in the world despite not having picked up the sticks in more than a month.

6. Marc Leishman (4)

The LIV Golf Miami champion will soon be back on Australian soil to contest the Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’dea WA Open at Mount Lawley Golf Club.

5. Austin Bautista (5)

Came back to earth after a win and a second placing on the Sunshine Tour with a missed cut at the Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya.

4. Travis Smyth (8)

Another jump up the Asian Tour Order of Merit courtesy of a tie for seventh at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei. A tournament he won two years ago, Sunday’s top 10 was Smyth’s third in succession and fourth of the year to sit eighth on the Order of Merit.

3. Elvis Smylie (3)

Career highs are going by the wayside weekly for the stylish left-hander whose tie for second at the FedEx Open de France saw him soar 46 spots to 128th on the Official World Golf Ranking. Smylie also moved up 12 spots to 14th on the DP World Tour Race to Dubai ranking.

2. Grace Kim (2)

The world No.27 and Amundi Evian champion can now enjoy a week off on the back of the Arkansas washout.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Picked the right week to skip after rain wreaked havoc at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Next entered to play the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament from October 9-12 in China.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.