Australian Golf Power Rankings September 16 - PGA of Australia

They may not attract the headlines on a regular basis, yet three Aussies continued to amass impressive seasons in varying parts of the globe this past week.

The lone Australian with status on the South African-based Sunshine Tour, Austin Bautista followed up a breakout win a week ago with a tie for second to solidify his status as No.2 on the Order of Merit.

Travis Smyth is now 10th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit on the back of a tie for eighth, his fourth top 10 of the year highlighted by a tie for third at the Indonesia Open.

It has been a remarkable year too for Robyn Choi.

Medallist at LPGA Q-Series in 2023, Choi missed out on retaining full status by a shot at the 2024 Final Qualifying in December.

Last week’s tie for 12th at the Kroger Queen City Championship was her third top-15 finish in her past four starts and fifth for the year, putting her in position to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and start 2026 with greater certainty.

10. Cassie Porter (7)

Will be hoping to bounce back at this week’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after a missed cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

9. Robyn Choi (New)

Catapulted 50 spots up the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking to a career high of 166th after a fifth top-15 finish of the season at the Kroger Queen City Championship. After starting the year with a limited LPGA Tour category, Choi is now 67th and in the running for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

8. Travis Smyth (New)

Now sits 10th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit after a tie for eighth at the Shinhan Donghae Open. He can add to that at this week’s Yeangder TPC, the tournament he won two years ago.

7. Stephanie Kyriacou (6)

Positive step forward on the back of two missed cuts with a tie for 38th at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Holds her position at No.38 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

6. Jason Day (4)

Another week off for Day who, at No.38, remains Australia’s highest-ranked player on the Official World Golf Ranking.

5. Austin Bautista (8)

On the back of a maiden win on the Sunshine Tour finished in a tie for second at the Vodacom Origins of Golf. With the top three at season’s end to earn a DP World Tour card, Bautista sits in second spot with a handy buffer to third.

4. Marc Leishman (3)

Announced this week that he will be returning to Australia this summer not only for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open but also next month’s Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’dea WA Open at Mt Lawley Golf Club.

3. Elvis Smylie (5)

Consistent run of form on the DP World Tour continued with a tie for 31st at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner is now at a career high of 174th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

2. Grace Kim (2)

Australia’s most recent major champion rose one spot to 27th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking with a tie for 38th at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

A Sunday 65 by Robyn Choi saw Lee pipped for top Aussie honours at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The 29-year-old’s tie for 14th is her 10th consecutive top-25 finish, highlighted by her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.