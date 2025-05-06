Australian Golf Power Rankings: May 7 - PGA of Australia

Stephanie Kyriacou proved yet again why every shot matters at the highest levels of professional golf.

An unlikely albatross with 5-wood from 212 metres at the 72nd hole of the Black Desert Championship had a multitude of flow-on effects for the Sydneysider.

A regulation par 5 to finish would have resulted in a tie for 12th and $US44,641 less in prize money.

Instead, the 24-year-old’s walk-off two earned her a second top-10 finish for 2025, a rise to 28th in the Race to CME Globe standings and a three-spot jump to a career high of No.43 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

STEPH KYRIACOU WITH AN ALBATROSS ON 18 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/hsEvjxwGl9 — LPGA (@LPGA) May 4, 2025

In an otherwise quiet week for Aussies around the globe, it also led to a nice bump in this week’s Australian Golf Power Rankings.

10. Cameron Smith (Last week: New)

The game is trending northward for the Ripper GC skipper. Unable to break into the top 15 in each of his first four starts for 2025, Smith has responded with three straight top 10s, the most recent a tie for seventh at LIV Golf Korea. Exempt into next week’s US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow where he has missed the cut in each of his two prior appearances.

9. Elvis Smylie (7)

Played his way into next week’s US PGA Championship without having to pick up a club. The 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner will play in his second major championship after being granted a special exemption by the PGA of America.

8. Marc Leishman (9)

Shot 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for 34th at LIV Golf Korea. The only member of Ripper GC with an individual win across the past two LIV Golf seasons.

7. Minjee Lee (6)

Tied for 14th at the Chevron Championship, Lee was forced to withdraw after one round at the Black Desert Championship due to injury. Is among the nine Aussies entered for this week’s Mizuho Americas Open.

6. Jason Day (5)

A winner at the Byron Nelson two years ago, Day skipped the 2025 edition. Tied for eighth at The Masters, returns this week for the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club in preparation for next week’s US PGA Championship.

5. Hannah Green (4)

Dropped two spots to seventh in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship and skipping the Black Desert Championship. Returns this week for the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (8)

An albatross on the final hole was a unique way for Kyriacou to climb inside the top 10 at the Black Desert Championship in Utah. Her tie for sixth saw Kyriacou rise another three spots in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking to a career high of No.43.

3. Karl Vilips (3)

Opened with a superb 65 in Round 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his tie for 49th by week’s end the best of the Aussies. Currently an alternate for this week’s Truist Championship.

2. Min Woo Lee (2)

The world No.25 returns to play this week for the Truist Championship in Philadelphia, the sixth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR this season.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

Another strong showing from Herbert for Ripper GC at LIV Golf Korea. Already boasting three top-four finishes this season, Herbert shot 67 in Round 2 on his way to a share of 13th.