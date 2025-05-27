Australian Golf Power Rankings May 27 - PGA of Australia

We’re halfway through the men’s major season as six Aussie women prepare to take on the challenge of the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills.

Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou and Gabi Ruffels have all been in contention on the LPGA Tour this season without securing a win and be confident heading into their second major of the year.

Only two late bogeys prevented Karl Vilips from notching the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season, his tie for 11th at the Charles Schwab Challenge putting him on the verge of breaking into the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his young career.

While the Ripper GC boys have another week to wait to resume their LIV Golf seasons, the US Women’s Open, the Memorial Tournament and Austrian Open give those currently in the Power Rankings plenty to play for.

10. Marc Leishman (Last week: 10)

The LIV Golf Miami champion returns to play next week at LIV Golf Virginia, the closest Leishman gets to a home game.

9. Adam Scott (9)

After making a spirited charge at the PGA Championship where he was tied 19th, Scott returns to Muirfield Village this week for the Memorial Tournament. Tied for ninth in his last appearance in 2023, Scott was runner-up at Memorial in 2019.

8. Elvis Smylie (8)

After playing all four rounds in a major for the first time in his career at the PGA Championship, Smylie will seek to build on his current position of 20th on the Race to Dubai ranking at this week’s Austrian Open on the DP World Tour.

7. Minjee Lee (7)

The 2022 champion has five top-15 finishes from nine starts in 2025 heading into the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Currently ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

6. Jason Day (6)

Looking to amend a puzzling record this week at Muirfield Village which is regarded as his home course. In 15 starts at the club just 30 minutes from his home, Day has just two top-25 finishes in 15 starts.

5. Hannah Green (5)

Known for rising to the challenge presented by difficult golf courses, Green will get everything she could hope for at this week’s US Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Sixth in Greens In Regulation Percentage on the LPGA Tour this season despite sitting 110th in Driving Distance Average.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

Boasts two top-six finishes since finishing tied 30th in the first LPGA major of 2025. Enters the US Women’s Open with more eagles than anyone on the LPGA this season and averaging 1.78 putts per green in regulation.

3. Min Woo Lee (2)

Has struggled since breakthrough PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. In past four starts is best finish is 49th at The Masters.

2. Karl Vilips (3)

Was on track to log the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but dropped shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to finish tied 11th. Rose to a career high of 102 in Official World Golf Ranking.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

Still cooling his heels after logging a sixth career win at the International Series Japan on the Asian Tour. Boasts three top-five finishes on LIV Golf this season. Has course records in two of his past five rounds.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.