Australian Golf Power Rankings May 13 - PGA of Australia

Any debate regarding Australia’s in-form golfer was erased when Lucas Herbert completed a five-stroke wire-to-wire win at the International Series Japan.

Two years since his last win on foreign soil – also in Japan – Herbert opened by matching the course record of 9-under 62 and conjured two eagles in his final four holes on Saturday to enter the final round with a share of the lead.

The Ford NSW Open winner last November, Herbert lost the lead early Sunday but only briefly, making eagle on the 72nd hole for a commanding margin of victory.

But Herbert was not the only player in the Power Rankings to enjoy a good week.

Stephanie Kyriacou’s tie for fifth at the Mizuho Americas Open was her second straight top-six finish while Kelsey Bennett returns after a third consecutive top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour.

This week the focus turns to the second men’s major of the year where there are seven Aussies and Kiwi Ryan Fox in the field for the US PGA Championship.

10. Cameron Smith (Last week: 10)

A tie for seventh in his last start at LIV Golf Korea was the Ripper GC captain’s third top 10 in LIV Golf events in succession. After an uncharacteristic missed cut at The Masters is back on the major stage at this week’s PGA Championship.

9. Kelsey Bennett (New)

Sitting at a career high of 225th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking courtesy of her third consecutive top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour. Now sits 15th on the Order of Merit in her rookie season courtesy of her tie for eighth at the Aramco Korea Championship.

8. Marc Leishman (8)

A win at LIV Golf Miami is the high point of Leishman’s season that also includes a tie for sixth at the first event of the year at Riyadh. Currently 10th in the LIV Golf individual standings.

7. Minjee Lee (7)

Bounced back from her withdrawal from the Black Desert Championship with a tie for 15th at the Mizuho Americas Open. That result was Lee’s sixth top-15 finish from nine starts this season.

6. Jason Day (6)

A decade on from his US PGA Championship triumph, Day returns to Quail Hollow this week where he was victorious at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. Was a late withdrawal from last week’s Truist Championship but held his spot at No.32 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

5. Hannah Green (5)

Now ranked No.8 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking after finishing tied for 33rd at the Mizuho Americas Open. Won’t play again until the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills starting May 29.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

Moved inside the top 40 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking for the first time on the back of a tie for fifth at the Mizuho Americas Open. Has not finished outside the top 30 in her past six starts and boasts three top-six finishes in that time.

3. Karl Vilips (3)

Spent time working with coach Col Swatton after missing out on a call-up as an alternate for the Truist Championship. The Puerto Rico Open winner is making his US PGA Championship debut this week at Quail Hollow.

2. Min Woo Lee (2)

After a bright start, shot 2-over across the weekend to finish tied for 51st at the Truist Championship. Dropped two spots to 27th on the world ranking as a result.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

Solidified his place as Australia’s most in-form golfer with a five-stroke win at the International Series Japan. Herbert’s first Asian Tour title was his sixth career win and comes on the back of three top-five LIV Golf finishes this season.