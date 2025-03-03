Australian Golf Power Rankings: March 4 - PGA of Australia

Ryan Peake’s emotional New Zealand Open triumph not only elevated him in the eyes of the golf world, but also kept alive the chase for the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Current No.1 Elvis Smylie did his hopes no harm with a tie for eighth at Millbrook Resort yet Peake’s victory on the back of top-10 finishes at Webex Players Series events at Cobram-Barooga and Castle Hill has brought top spot within reach.

Hannah Green’s strong early season form continued with a tie for seventh in defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship title in Singapore as siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee finished just outside the top 10 in their respective events.

10. Karl Vilips (New)

Has made the cut in each of his first two starts as a PGA TOUR member and is looking increasingly comfortable on the biggest stage. Closed with 72 to earn a share of 39th at the Cognizant Classic to climb back inside the top 250 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

9. Ryan Peake (New)

Winner of the Sandbelt Invitational in December, Peake has carried that form through into 2025 with top-10 finishes at Webex Players Series Murray River and Webex Players Series Sydney before claiming last week’s New Zealand Open. Has risen to a career high of No.432 on the Official World Golf Ranking and is second on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

8. Min Woo Lee (9)

In addition to playing a starring role for his undefeated TGL team, The Bay GC, Lee continues to build consistency into his season on the PGA TOUR. Opening with a tie for 17th at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Lee has two top-20 finishes on the PGA TOUR and was tied 11th at the Cognizant Classic thanks to a final round of 4-under 67 that vaulted him 24 spots up the leaderboard.

7. Lucas Herbert (7)

Was prominent early in the week at the New Zealand Open as he set his sights on Elvis Smylie at the top of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. A second round of 1-over 73 was all that stopped Herbert making a greater impression, matching rounds of 66 over the weekend elevating the Victorian into a tie for 21st.

6. Jason Day (4)

Returns to action this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, a Signature Event on the PGA TOUR. Best finish this year is a tie for third at The American Express along with a tie for 13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

5. Adam Scott (3)

Like Day, will tee it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week after skipping the Cognizant Classic. Remains Australia’s highest-ranked male player at No.26 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

4. Minjee Lee (5)

Building on a tied for fourth in her first start of the season, Lee finished strongly across the weekend to earn a share of 11th at the HSBC Women’s Worlds Championship in Singapore.

3. Cam Davis (2)

Tied for fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, Davis makes his sixth start of the year at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Our most recent winner on the PGA TOUR.

2. Elvis Smylie (6)

Returned to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and picked up where he left off with a tie for eighth at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort. A two-time winner this season, Smylie’s top-10 finish puts him one step closer to claiming the 2024-2025 Order of Merit.

1. Hannah Green (1)

Fourth at the Founders Cup, Green staged a strong defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship title in Singapore. Green bounced back from a 3-over 75 on day one to finish six shots back of Kiwi Lydia Ko in a share of seventh.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.