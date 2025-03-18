Australian Golf Power Rankings: March 19 - PGA of Australia

With the exception of Min Woo Lee exciting Aussie golf fans through 36 holes of THE PLAYERS Championship, it was a relatively quiet week for our elite.

Sarah Kemp made a remarkable comeback to competitive golf at the Australian Women’s Classic, Lucas Herbert once again led the way for the Ripper GC boys in Singapore and Hayden Hopewell was tied for seventh at the Kolkata Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour.

This week, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit is on the line at the Heritage Classic, the Ladies European Tour continues its Aussie swing with the Women’s NSW Open and there is a strong Australian influence on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

10. Ryan Peake (10)

Enters the penultimate event of the 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season second on the Order of Merit and with a start at The Open Championship in his back pocket. Needs to win both this week’s Heritage Classic and next week’s The National Tournament to unseat Elvis Smylie and claim the Order of Merit crown.

9. Cam Davis (8)

An unhappy history at THE PLAYERS Championship got a new chapter with rounds of 76-80 to miss the cut for the fourth time in five starts. Will dust himself off and tee it up at this week’s Valspar Championship where he has missed the cut in each of his two appearances in 2019 and 2021.

8. Cassie Porter (7)

Was able to cool her heels back on the Sunshine Coast after a top-five finish in just her second start on the LPGA Tour. Returns to action next week at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

7. Min Woo Lee (9)

Had Aussie golf fans up and about when he played his way into a share of the lead through two rounds at THE PLAYERS. Yes, the weekend didn’t pan out exactly as he’d hoped but it’s clear that the 26-year-old is in a good space with major season just around the corner.

6. Elvis Smylie (6)

A two-time winner this season, Smylie will seek to emulate the previous two Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winners with a third victory at this week’s Heritage Classic. It will be Smylie’s final appearance for the 2024/2025 domestic season.

5. Jason Day (4)

Top-10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Day was a late withdrawal from THE PLAYERS with a stomach virus. Not in the field for the Valspar Championship.

4. Lucas Herbert (5)

A maiden individual LIV Golf title seems inevitable as Herbert continues his role as the Ripper GC spearhead. Finished tied for 14th at LIV Golf Singapore after shooting 74 in the final round..

3. Minjee Lee (3)

Boasts three top-15 finishes in four starts on the LPGA Tour in 2025, most recently earning runner-up honours at the Blue Bay LPGA. Will next be in action at the T Mobile Match Play from April 2-6.

2. Karl Vilips (2)

The Puerto Rico Open winner was 4-under through 14 holes of his maiden start at THE PLAYERS but made two bogeys and a double bogey to end Round 1 even par. Shot 78 in the second round to miss the cut but will remain in the spotlight having been drawn to play with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at the Valspar Championship.

1. Hannah Green (1)

Expect the world No.5 to return fresh and firing when she makes just her third start for the year at next week’s Ford Championship in Arizona.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.