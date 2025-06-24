Australian Golf Power Rankings June 24 - PGA of Australia

Not only did Minjee Lee this week assume top spot in the Australian Golf Power Rankings, her third major championship elevated her into the upper pantheon of the sport in Australia.

Lee’s three-stroke win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship makes her just the fourth Australian to win more than two major championships, adding her name alongside Hall of Famers Karrie Webb (seven majors), Peter Thomson (five) and Jan Stephenson (three).

Her flawless third round in ferocious winds and with firm greens will come to be regarded as one of the greatest by an Australian in a major, her 3-under 69 turning a three-stroke deficit into a four-stroke lead.

With three bogeys on the front nine, she would need all of them to keep the challengers at bay, ultimately securing her place among the legends of Australian golf with birdies at 14 and 15 for a three-stroke win.

As a result, the 29-year-old has now risen to sixth in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings to resume her place as Australia’s highest-ranked golfer.

There was almost cause for double celebration when Jason Day played his way into contention at the Travelers Championship, subsequently moving up 10 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to be the highest-ranked Aussie male at No.28.

10. Kelsey Bennett (10)

Solidified her place inside the top 25 on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit by playing all four rounds at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, finishing tied 46th.

9. Min Woo Lee (7)

Struggled to get anything going at the Travelers Championship at TPC Highlands, finishing tied 63rd as sister Minjee enjoyed another major moment.

8. Stephanie Kyriacou (9)

Battled the brutal conditions at East Fields Ranch to make the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, dropping three spots to 42nd on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

7. Karl Vilips (5)

Another frustrating week of being unable to get a start for the Puerto Rico Open winner. Returns to action this week at the Rocket Classic in Detroit hoping to improve his current standing of 70th on the FedEx Cup points list.

6. Hannah Green (4)

The 2019 champion comfortably made the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA but saw her hopes of a high finish evaporate with a 9-over 81 in Round 3. Now sits 11th on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

5. Marc Leishman (3)

Had the week off to tend to his lawn and let the bruises heal from a brutal final day at the US Open at Oakmont. The LIV Golf Miami champion will be eager to help Ripper GC improve their current fourth-place team standings at LIV Golf Dallas this week.

4. Adam Scott (2)

A brilliant 8-under 62 in Round 3 helped Scott to build on his spirited charge at the US Open with a tie for 30th at the Travelers Championship. Holding steady at No.40 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

3. Jason Day (6)

Like Scott, built on the momentum of his tie for 23rd at the US Open with a strong showing at the Travelers. Day moved to within one stroke of the lead midway through the back nine of the final round only to stall with a bogey at the 17th, eventually finishing tied fourth.

2. Lucas Herbert (1)

Gets to resume his season this week at LIV Golf Dallas. With three top-five finishes, Herbert is fifth on the LIV Golf player standings along with his victory at the International Series Japan on the Asian Tour.

1. Minjee Lee (8)

Erased two years of frustration with a third major victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas. Entered the week with seven top-15 finishes from 11 starts on the LPGA Tour, effectively separating herself from the field with a brilliant third round.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.