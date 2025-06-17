Australian Golf Power Rankings June 17 - PGA of Australia

For 63 holes of the US Open, Adam Scott had Australian golf fans on the edge of their collective seats.

After contending deep into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Scott again showed that a second major championship remains within reach at the US Open.

Tied for the lead early in the back nine at Oakmont Country Club, missed fairways ultimately caught up with Scott as he dropped five shots in his final five holes to fall out of the top 10.

This week, the women are in major mode with the likes of Hannah Green, Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou hunting victory – and a Power Rankings boost – at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

10. Kelsey Bennett (New)

Bounced back from two missed cuts and a tie for 39th with a tie for 10th at the Hulencourt Women’s Open. Her fourth top-10 finish of her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour saw Bennett climb to 20th on the LET Order of Merit and seven spots on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

9. Stephanie Kyriacou (6)

Faded over the weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic. At 39th is the third-highest ranked Australian in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

8. Minjee Lee (7)

A tie for 14th at the Meijer LPGA Classic was Lee’s seventh top-15 finish from 11 starts on the LPGA Tour this year. Arguably Australia’s in-form player in the women’s game despite world ranking dropping to No.24.

7. Min Woo Lee (5)

Missed cut at the US Open at Oakmont a continuation of Lee’s struggles since winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open in April.

6. Jason Day (8)

Continued his strong season in the majors with a tie for 23rd at the US Open. Tied for eighth at the Masters before a missed cut at the US PGA Championship, Day’s 67 in Round 2 at Oakmont was one of the best of the day. Best US Open result since he was tied 21st in 2019.

5. Karl Vilips (4)

After failing to make the field for the US Open, the Puerto Rico Open champion may be left on the sideline again this week, currently an alternate for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

4. Hannah Green (2)

Was Australia’s best at the US Women’s Open with a tie for 12th but an opening round of 75 kept Green from contending at the Meijer LPGA Classic. The 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion did shoot 68 in rounds two and four to finish tied 36th.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

Carried the momentum through from US Open qualifying and a tie for 10th at LIV Golf Virginia to impress in his first major championship since 2022. After 2-under 68 in Round 3, began the final round at Oakmont tied for 11th but, like many, struggled in the awful conditions.

2. Adam Scott (10)

The 44-year-old found himself in the hunt for a second major with nine holes to play for the second straight major championship. The 2013 Masters champ was part of a five-way tie for the lead early in the back nine Sunday at Oakmont but tangled with the dense rough too often to finish tied 12th.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

Will be chomping at the bit when the LIV Golf season continues next week at LIV Golf Dallas. Boasts three top-five finishes on LIV Golf in 2025 to go with victory at the International Series Japan on the Asian Tour.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.