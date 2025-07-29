Australian Golf Power Rankings July 29 - PGA of Australia

There were enough encouraging signs at last week’s Women’s Scottish Open that we can dare dream of a third straight women’s major win at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl starting Thursday.

The stunning Welsh links will welcome eight Aussies for the final women’s major of 2025, two of whom were inside the top 10 going into the final round at Dundonald Links on Sunday.

Cassie Porter and Karis Davidson were both tied ninth through three rounds in Scotland, Davidson continuing her recent strong run of form highlighted by a tie for seventh at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

While both dropped shots on the back nine to finish tied 21st alongside fellow Australian Minjee Lee, it should instil hope that they have what it takes to counter what Porthcawl throws at them and add to recent wins by Lee (KPMG Women’s PGA) and Grace Kim (Amundi Evian Championship).

Amongst the Aussie men this past week, Marc Leishman built on his four rounds at The Open Championship with a tie for 11th, enough to edge ahead of Ripper GC teammate Lucas Herbert in this week’s Power Rankings.

10. Min Woo Lee (9)

Texas Children’s Houston Open winner celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday and is not expected to tee it up again until the FedEx St Jude Championship next week.

9. Hannah Green (8)

A tie for 12th at the US Women’s Open is the lone bright spot for Green in the 2025 major championships to date. She can rectify that at this week’s AIG Women’s Open where her best finish is a tie for 16th in 2019.

8. Karis Davidson (new)

A superb 6-under 66 in Round 3 catapulted Davidson inside the top 10 heading into the final round of the Women’s Scottish Open. Although she closed with a 74 for a tie for 21st, is in the type of form that should instil confidence heading into a major.

7. Stephanie Kyriacou (7)

Tied for 14th at the Evian Championship, Kyriacou copped a couple of bruises inflicted by the vagaries of links golf to miss the cut at the Women’s Scottish Open. Has the chance to bounce back quickly at the AIG Women’s Open.

6. Jason Day (6)

Has missed his past two cuts – including The Open Championship – after finishing tied fourth at the Travelers Championship. Has made just six starts since the Masters and is not in the field for this week’s Wyndham Championship.

5. Lucas Herbert (4)

Arguably Australia’s best-performing men’s golfer for the first half of the year, Herbert’s struggles continued at LIV Golf UK. A winner on the Asian Tour this year, Herbert struggled to keep pace at JCB Golf and Country Club, finishing tied 34th, 15 strokes back of the winner, Joaquin Niemann.

4. Adam Scott (3)

Dusted himself off after a missed cut at The Open to be the lone Aussie to play all four rounds at the 3M Open. Tied for 25th after shooting 5-under 66 in Round 3, Scott made two late bogeys in his round of 1-over 72 to drop into a tie for 53rd.

3. Marc Leishman (5)

The lone Aussie to make the cut at The Open, Leishman carried his consistent form into LIV Golf UK. Tied sixth going into the final round, the LIV Golf Miami champ lost ground with a closing 1-under 70, ultimately finishing in a tie for 11th.

2. Grace Kim (2)

With her head perhaps still spinning from what transpired at Evian Resort Golf Club, Australia’s latest major champion missed the cut at the Women’s Scottish Open. Back in action this week at the AIG Women’s Open.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

A tie for 21st at the Women’s Scottish Open was Lee’s 10th top-25 finish from 12 starts this year. A three-time major winner after her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Lee’s worst result this year is a tie for 35th at the T-Mobile Match Play.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.