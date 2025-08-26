Australian Golf Power Rankings August 26 - PGA of Australia

Only the hometown support of parochial Canadians – and a rock-solid Brooke Henderson – stood in the way of Minjee Lee’s second win of the season at the CPKC Women’s Open.

Australia’s undisputed No.1 was in the hunt until the final putt dropped, her runner-up finish the third top-three finish from her past five starts.

Dropping to 24th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking in June, Lee is now up to fourth and within reach of moving past Lydia Ko into third.

A tie for 15th in Canada has put Queensland’s Robyn Choi in position to earn a full card for the 2026 season as she and Elvis Smylie both climbed to career highs in their respective world rankings.

10. Cassie Porter (10)

Made the cut for the fifth time in her past eight starts to continue to solidify her place on the LPGA Tour in her rookie season. Finished tied 57th at the CPKC Women’s Open and is now 58th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

9. Robyn Choi (New)

Quietly accumulating an impressive season on the LPGA Tour. Starting the year with only limited status, Choi’s tie for 15th last week in Canada was her second consecutive top-15 finish and fifth top-20 finish of the year. Is now at a career high of 206th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and 73rd in the Race to CME Globe.

8. Adam Scott (5)

Gearing up for a return to tournament golf at the BMW Championship at Wentworth next month.

7. Lucas Herbert (6)

Fought gallantly against Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester in the LIV Golf Team Championship quarter-finals, ultimately going down 4&2 as Ripper GC failed to advance to the semi-finals in Indianapolis.

6. Elvis Smylie (8)

Another solid outing for the reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner. Was well placed at the halfway mark of the Betfred British Masters before dropping down the leaderboard with 77 in Round 3. Responded with 69 in Round 4 to climb 13 spots into a tie for 33rd and a new career high of 179th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

5. Stephanie Kyriacou (5)

Missed the cut in her return to play at the CPKC Women’s interview. Will be looking to bounce back at this week’s FM Championship in Massachusetts.

4. Jason Day (4)

The first week of Day’s off-season after falling just short of the FedExCup finale at the Tour Championship.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

The LIV Golf Miami champ was unable to conjure a final win in the Team Championship finale, combining with Matt Jones in a 4&3 loss to Stinger GC’s major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

2. Grace Kim (2)

Holding steady at No.26 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking after a tie for 27th at the CPKC Women’s Open. The Amundi Evian champ is now 23rd on the Race to CME Globe ranking.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Was half of an epic duel with home-country favourite Brooke Henderson in the final round of the CPKC Women’s Open, ultimately coming up one shot short to take runner-up honours. Remains No.4 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking and is less than 55 points behind Jeeno Thitikul in the Race to CME Globe standings.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.