Australian Golf Power Rankings August 18 - PGA of Australia

With no Aussies left in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs and the LIV Golf individual season now at an end, attention turns to the culmination to the LPGA Tour season and a run of big events on the DP World Tour.

Thankfully for Australian golf fans, we have live chances on both sides of the Atlantic.

Grace Kim showed that she will continue to put herself in position to win tournaments with a fifth-place finish at The Standard Portland Classic as our incumbent No.1 Minjee Lee makes her return at this week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

The Betfred British Masters signals the start of the DP World’s run towards the DP World Tour Championship, Elvis Smylie’s tie for sixth at the Danish Golf Championship enhancing his chances of progressing to the very end of the DP World Tour Playoffs.

There’s still much to play for, including a place within the Australian Golf Power Rankings.

10. Cassie Porter (New)

Continues to build an impressive list of results in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. A fourth-place finish early in the year set a good foundation which she has recently backed up with a tie for 21st at the Women’s Scottish Open and tie for 11th at last week’s The Standard Portland Classic. Sits 57th in the Race to CME Globe ranking and 10th in the Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year standings.

9. Karis Davidson (8)

A 3-over 75 in Round 1 left Davidson with too much ground to make up to make the cut at The Standard Portland Classic. At 72nd on the Race to CME Globe ranking is well placed to turn this year’s medical exemption into full status in 2026.

8. Elvis Smylie (New)

Striking form at the right time of the year in his rookie campaign on the DP World Tour. Tie for sixth at the Danish Golf Championship was Smylie’s fourth made cut from his past five starts and his best result since his tie for fifth at the Australian Open late last year.

7. Lucas Herbert (6)

Has cooled considerably since starting the LIV Golf season with three top-five finishes in the first six events along with a victory on the Asian Tour in Japan. Ended the individual season in 15th place with Ripper GC sitting sixth entering the Team Championship final.

6. Adam Scott (5)

Sticks are in cotton wool after a PGA TOUR season highlighted by spirited showings at both the US PGA Championship at the US Open. Next outing will be the BMW Championship at Wentworth in London next month.

5. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

After a strong major championship campaign that featured a tie for 14th at the Amundi Evian Championship and tie for eighth at the AIG Women’s Open, the world No.35 returns to action this week for the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

4. Jason Day (7)

The last remaining Aussie in the FedExCup Playoffs, Day began brightly at the BMW Championship but ultimately fell short of advancing to the Tour Championship. Had a share of the lead late in Round 1 but dropped to a share of 23rd by week’s end to finish 41st in the FedExCup standings.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

The only member of Ripper GC with an individual title to his name in 2025, the LIV Golf Miami champion was tied 51st at LIV Golf Indianapolis. At 13th, finished the season as the highest member of the Ripper GC team on the individual standings.

2. Grace Kim (2)

Was on track to challenge Minjee Lee for the No.1 spot late in The Standard Portland Classic. Within one of the lead early in the final round, Kim ultimately couldn’t keep pace with Akie Iwai, finishing fifth to put the top 20 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking within reach.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

Second to world No.1 Jeeno Thitikul in the Race to CME Globe standings, Lee resumes her season at this week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada. The KPMG Women’s PGA champion has not finished worse than a tie for 35th in 14 starts this season.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.

