Australian Golf Power Rankings August 12 - PGA of Australia

Two LPGA majors, two wins on the PGA TOUR, a win on LIV Golf and an Asian Tour title; it’s been a season of celebrations for Australian golfers at the highest level.

But we can’t win every week, and these past seven days were something of a reflection of a long golf season.

Our LPGA contingent had the week off on the back of the final major championship of the year, we lost two of our three men who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in week one at the FedEx St Jude Championship and Ripper GC were tied eighth in the teams event at LIV Golf Chicago.

But there are green shoots pushing through.

David Micheluzzi was tied 10th in Scotland as the DP World Tour season ramps up and there are nine Aussies in the field as the LPGA Tour resumes with The Standard Portland Classic.

Expect a power surge soon.

10. Min Woo Lee (10)

Completed a PGA TOUR season in which he recorded his first win in near record fashion, playing the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in just two hours 10 minutes as he fell from 50th to 57th in the FedEx Cup standings.

9. Karl Vilips (9)

Now in reflection mode after a rookie season on the PGA TOUR highlighted by his win at the Puerto Rico Open. Can now rest, recover and reset after a meteoric rise from college star to PGA TOUR winner in the space of just 16 months.

8. Karis Davidson (8)

Has climbed almost 200 spots on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking across the LPGA Tour season to date. Enters The Standard Portland Classic 70th in the Race to CME Globe standings with three top-25 finishes this year.

7. Jason Day (7)

The lone Aussie still active in the FedExCup Playoffs but now fighting to play his way into the TOUR Championship. Dropped to 44th in the FedExCup standings on the back of a tie for 56th at the FedEx St Jude Championship and now needs a strong result at the BMW Championship to force his way into the top 30.

6. Lucas Herbert (6)

Signs of life for the Ripper GC talisman who was tied 25th at LIV Golf Chicago. Has three top-five finishes on LIV Golf this season along with an Asian Tour victory in Japan.

5. Adam Scott (5)

Enjoying a break after failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for just the second time in his career. Likely next start is the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in London next month.

4. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

The top Aussie at the AIG Women’s Open, Kyriacou will not play again until next week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

3. Marc Leishman (3)

Top performer for Ripper GC again at LIV Golf Chicago. Has been top 15 three times in seven starts since his victory at LIV Golf Miami and is currently 10th in the individual standings for the LIV Golf season.

2. Grace Kim (2)

Australia’s latest major winner returns to action this week as one of nine Aussies contesting The Standard Portland Classic. The Amundi Evian Championship winner sits 27th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

1. Minjee Lee (1)

After a hectic run of major championships including her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award winner will tee it up again at next week’s CPKC Women’s Open. Second to world No.1 Jeeno Thitikul in the Race to CME Globe standings.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.