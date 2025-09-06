Aussies vow to bounce back at Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

The title defence didn’t exactly go according to plan but PGA of Australia representatives have vowed to come back stronger at the next Four Nations Cup.

The final day of the 2025 event at The Pulpit Club in Canada saw the host PGA claim their second Four Nations Cup title with a 4-2 win over the Australians, going through undefeated to finish one match ahead of New Zealand with South Africa third.

Looking for their first match win of the week, the Australian team started the morning fourballs in positive fashion.

Sam Eaves and Mitchell Smith were all square with the Canadian pairing of Yohann Benson and Kevin Stinson at the turn but lost both the 10th and 11th holes, ultimately going down 3&1.

Up against Mitchell Fox and Craig Stefureak, captain Matt Docking and three-time Four Nations Cup representative TJ King were 2 up after winning the first and sixth holes. The Canadians got one back by winning the ninth hole but were never able to square the ledger, the Aussies ensuring the morning matches were split 1-1 with a 3&1 win.

Battling a neck injury all week, captain Matt Docking led the way in the afternoon singles with a gritty 1 up win over Mitchell Fox but there were defeats for each of his fellow countrymen as the PGA of Canada added to their inaugural win of 2023 in South Africa.

Although unable to win a match during the week, reigning PGA Professionals Championship winner Sam Eaves was grateful for an experience he hopes to enjoy again next year.

“It was a great week, great camaraderie between all the teams,” said Eaves.

“The format was awesome. Having the fourball matches in the morning and the singles matchplay in the afternoon, it’s not a format we get to play very often as Professionals.

“To be able to do this sort of format has been awesome.

“All the PGAs run a great event to be able to pull this all together. It’s fantastic to have this as something we can qualify for and definitely something I want to be part of again in future.”

In the second match of day three, New Zealand defeated South Africa 4-2.

Final standings

Canada 3 (13 points)

New Zealand 2 (10.50)

South Africa 1 (7.5)

Australia 0 (5)