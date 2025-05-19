 Aussies on Tour: Wright turns call-up into major top 10 - PGA of Australia

Brisbane’s Michael Wright made the most of a late call-up to record his second top-10 finish in a senior major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Heavy rain that inundated Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday morning prevented the final round from reaching its conclusion, Angel Cabrera and Jerry Kelly tied for the lead at 18-under with three and four holes to play respectively.

Kiwi Steven Alker is within two shots of the lead with three holes still to complete, all 10 Aussies getting through 72 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.

Tied for seventh at the Kaulig Companies Championship last year, Wright played the weekend in 11-under par to sit in eighth position and guaranteed to finish as the lone Australian inside the top 10.

It is a performance made even more noteworthy given the 51-year-old was only added to the field when Scott Verplank withdrew from the tournament.

Inspired by a 7-under run on his final 11 holes on Saturday, Wright started with a birdie on Sunday and remained bogey-free the entire final round, making eagle at the par-5 13th for the second straight day to go with birdies at 11 and 15 in a round of 5-under 67.

Victorian Richard Green held the 36-hole lead after rounds of 63-68 but dropped from contention when he shot 3-over 75 on Saturday.

Leading the Legends Tour Order of Merit, Scott Hend was tied ninth at the OFX Irish Legends and Adam Scott and Cam Davis both finished tied 19th at the PGA Championship in Charlotte.

Seven strokes back of Scottie Scheffler through 54 holes, Scott was in a tie for second and just three off the lead early on the back nine but, like many, succumbed to Quail Hollow’s demanding closing stretch including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Results
US PGA Championship
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
1          Scottie Scheffler           69-68-65-71—273       $US3.42m
T19      Cam Davis                   66-74-70-72—282       $193,442
T19      Adam Scott                  69-71-69-73—282       $193,442
T28      Ryan Fox (NZ)               67-71-72-73—283       $115,820
T72      Elvis Smylie                  70-73-77-74—294       $23,655
MC       Min Woo Lee                74-72—146
MC       Jason Day                    73-75—148
MC       Cameron Smith            78-71—149
MC       Karl Vilips                     78-75—153

PGA TOUR Champions
Regions Tradition
Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama
To be completed Monday morning
8          Michael Wright            70-71-66-67—274
T15      Richard Green              63-68-75-71—277
T22      Mark Hensby               70-73-68-68—279
T27      Greg Chalmers             67-71-70-73—281
T36      Cameron Percy             70-69-73-70—282
T38      Stuart Appleby             72-71-69-71—283
T38      David Bransdon           69-71-72-71—283
T46      Steve Allan                   73-68-73-71—285
T46      Rod Pampling              73-70-68-74—285
74        John Senden                76-75-75-84—310

Ladies European Tour
Dutch Ladies Open
Goyer Golf and Country Club, Eemnes, Netherlands
1          Mimi Rhodes               69-69-69—207 €49,500
T4        Momoka Kobori (NZ)   70-69-71—210 €11,550
T25      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      69-76-70—215 €3,545.14
T53      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      77-67-75—219 €1,210
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          75-76—151
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       76-77—153
MC       Kelsey Bennett             78-75—153

Korn Ferry Tour
AdventHealth Championship
Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
1          S.H. Kim                       66-65-66-71—268       $US180,000
T21      Rhein Gibson               69-73-68-70—280       $10,950
MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          73-78—151

Korea PGA Tour
SK Telecom Open
Pinks GC, Korea
1          Jaewoong Eom            66-69-67—202
MC       Wonjoon Lee                71-71—142
MC       Changgi Lee (NZ)         72-75—147
MC       Junseok Lee                  77-77—154
MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          76-78—154

Epson Tour
Copper Rock Championship
Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah
1          Gina Kim          69-65-69—203 $US37,500
MC       Soo Jin Lee       80-74—154

Legends Tour
OFX Irish Legends
Mount Juliet Estate, Co Kilkenny, Ireland
1          James Kingston            66-72-66—204
T9        Scott Hend                   67-69-72—208
T45      Michael Campbell (NZ) 75-74-71—220
T49      Michael Long (NZ)        75-75-72—222

Sunshine Tour
Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am
Irene Country Club, Centurion, South Africa
1          Luis Carrera                  63-67-66-62—258
T31      Austin Bautista             69-69-69-71—278


