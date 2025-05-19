Aussies on Tour: Wright turns call-up into major top 10 - PGA of Australia

Brisbane’s Michael Wright made the most of a late call-up to record his second top-10 finish in a senior major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Heavy rain that inundated Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday morning prevented the final round from reaching its conclusion, Angel Cabrera and Jerry Kelly tied for the lead at 18-under with three and four holes to play respectively.

Kiwi Steven Alker is within two shots of the lead with three holes still to complete, all 10 Aussies getting through 72 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.

Tied for seventh at the Kaulig Companies Championship last year, Wright played the weekend in 11-under par to sit in eighth position and guaranteed to finish as the lone Australian inside the top 10.

It is a performance made even more noteworthy given the 51-year-old was only added to the field when Scott Verplank withdrew from the tournament.

Inspired by a 7-under run on his final 11 holes on Saturday, Wright started with a birdie on Sunday and remained bogey-free the entire final round, making eagle at the par-5 13th for the second straight day to go with birdies at 11 and 15 in a round of 5-under 67.

Victorian Richard Green held the 36-hole lead after rounds of 63-68 but dropped from contention when he shot 3-over 75 on Saturday.

Leading the Legends Tour Order of Merit, Scott Hend was tied ninth at the OFX Irish Legends and Adam Scott and Cam Davis both finished tied 19th at the PGA Championship in Charlotte.

Seven strokes back of Scottie Scheffler through 54 holes, Scott was in a tie for second and just three off the lead early on the back nine but, like many, succumbed to Quail Hollow’s demanding closing stretch including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Results

US PGA Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

1 Scottie Scheffler 69-68-65-71—273 $US3.42m

T19 Cam Davis 66-74-70-72—282 $193,442

T19 Adam Scott 69-71-69-73—282 $193,442

T28 Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-71-72-73—283 $115,820

T72 Elvis Smylie 70-73-77-74—294 $23,655

MC Min Woo Lee 74-72—146

MC Jason Day 73-75—148

MC Cameron Smith 78-71—149

MC Karl Vilips 78-75—153

PGA TOUR Champions

Regions Tradition

Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

To be completed Monday morning

8 Michael Wright 70-71-66-67—274

T15 Richard Green 63-68-75-71—277

T22 Mark Hensby 70-73-68-68—279

T27 Greg Chalmers 67-71-70-73—281

T36 Cameron Percy 70-69-73-70—282

T38 Stuart Appleby 72-71-69-71—283

T38 David Bransdon 69-71-72-71—283

T46 Steve Allan 73-68-73-71—285

T46 Rod Pampling 73-70-68-74—285

74 John Senden 76-75-75-84—310

Ladies European Tour

Dutch Ladies Open

Goyer Golf and Country Club, Eemnes, Netherlands

1 Mimi Rhodes 69-69-69—207 €49,500

T4 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-69-71—210 €11,550

T25 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-76-70—215 €3,545.14

T53 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 77-67-75—219 €1,210

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-76—151

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-77—153

MC Kelsey Bennett 78-75—153

Korn Ferry Tour

AdventHealth Championship

Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri

1 S.H. Kim 66-65-66-71—268 $US180,000

T21 Rhein Gibson 69-73-68-70—280 $10,950

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 73-78—151

Korea PGA Tour

SK Telecom Open

Pinks GC, Korea

1 Jaewoong Eom 66-69-67—202

MC Wonjoon Lee 71-71—142

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 72-75—147

MC Junseok Lee 77-77—154

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 76-78—154

Epson Tour

Copper Rock Championship

Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah

1 Gina Kim 69-65-69—203 $US37,500

MC Soo Jin Lee 80-74—154

Legends Tour

OFX Irish Legends

Mount Juliet Estate, Co Kilkenny, Ireland

1 James Kingston 66-72-66—204

T9 Scott Hend 67-69-72—208

T45 Michael Campbell (NZ) 75-74-71—220

T49 Michael Long (NZ) 75-75-72—222

Sunshine Tour

Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am

Irene Country Club, Centurion, South Africa

1 Luis Carrera 63-67-66-62—258

T31 Austin Bautista 69-69-69-71—278