Aussies on Tour: Wright leads charge at Champions Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Michael Wright is one step closer to a PGA TOUR Champions berth after topping First Stage of Qualifying School in California.

On a leaderboard dominated by the Australian flag at the upper end, Wright earned medallist honours by two strokes from Victorian Cameron Percy with David Bransdon four shots back in fifth spot.

Stephen Allan also guaranteed himself a spot at Final Stage with a tie for 13th, joining Greg Chalmers, David McKenzie and Mick Smith at TPC Scottsdale starting Tuesday.

Wright, will turn 50 on February 21, has already notched four top-10s on the 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season to sit 16th on the Order of Merit.

Another Aussie on track to play her way into a promotion in 2024 is Robyn Choi.

After narrowly missing out on a LPGA Tour card via the Epson Tour, Choi leads by one at the halfway mark of the six-round LPGA Q-Series in Alabama.

Heavy rain forced the postponement of Round 3 to Sunday with a cut of 65 and ties to be made after the fourth round is completed on Monday.

The top 45 and ties at the completion of the 108-hole marathon will earn LPGA Tour cards for 2024 while those who make the 72-hole cut are guaranteed status on the Epson Tour at a minimum.

Robyn Choi is making moves at Q-Series 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/VsCqErOH1B — LPGA (@LPGA) December 3, 2023

Elsewhere this week Scott Hend was runner-up at the Legends Tour event in Vietnam, Victorian Todd Sinnott was tied for 11th at the Asian Tour event in Taiwan and Jason Day was 11th at the Hero World Challenge.

Terry Pilkadaris was forced to withdraw after one round in Taiwan and took to social media afterwards to announce that it would be his final event on the Asian Tour.

A winner of three Asian Tour events in the space of just eight months in 2004-2005, Pilkadaris turned 50 in October and said that injuries have made it too difficult to continue playing professional golf internationally.

“After 242 events, three wins and 26 top-10s and playing in three major championships, my time on the Asian Tour has come to an end,” Pilkadaris wrote.

“A rib and elbow injury making it hard to play; the joys of getting old.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love.”

Results

Japan Golf Tour

Golf Japan Series JT Cup

Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club, Tokyo

1 Taiga Semikawa 67-64-66-68—265 ¥40m

14 Brad Kennedy 68-71-69-72—280 ¥2,337,593

Asian Tour

Taiwan Glass Taifong Open

Taifong Golf Club, Taiwan

1 Suteepat Prateeptienchai 68-67-66-68—269 $US72,000

T11 Todd Sinnott 75-64-68-71—278 $6,513.33

T32 Douglas Klein 71-72-68-73—284 $3,040

WD Terry Pilkadaris 74

PGA TOUR

Hero World Challenge

Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

1 Scottie Scheffler 69-66-65-68—268

11 Jason Day 71-69-66-74—280

LPGA Tour

Q-Series

RTJ Magnolia Grove, Mobile, Alabama

Through three of six rounds

1 Robyn Choi 69-68-64—201

T47 Hira Naveed 72-67-71—210

T59 Amelia Garvey 73-69-70—212

T96 Su Oh 75-70-72—217

PGA TOUR Champions

2024 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying

First Stage Soboba Springs

Soboda Springs Golf Club, California

1 Michael Wright 65-71-69-73—278

2 Cameron Percy 70-70-72-68—280

5 David Bransdon 73-73-70-68—284

T13 Steve Allan 71-74-69-75—289

T34 John Wade 75-70-79-75—299

Legends Tour

Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam

Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang, Vietnam

1 Adilson Da Silva 66-69-68—203

2 Scott Hend 66-74-66—206

T3 Michael Campbell 69-68-70—207

T24 Peter Fowler 73-73-73—219

T51 Michael Long 77-78-73—228