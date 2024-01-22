 Aussies on Tour: Warren leads Asian Tour Q School graduates  - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Warren leads Asian Tour Q School graduates 


A blistering third round of 9-under 62 has catapulted New South Welshman Justin Warren to a full status on the Asian Tour in 2024.

By Tony Webeck

Warren was one of six Australians to finish inside the top 35 at Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand, Kiwi Nick Voke enduring the heartbreak of a playoff defeat for the 35th and final card. 

Warren’s hopes looked decidedly slim when he opened with rounds of 72-74 but two eagles in his final four holes in Round 3 put him in position to stay within the threshold over the course of the five rounds. 

He played the back nine in Round 3 in 7-under 29 and then posted 68 in both Round 4 and Round 5 to finish in a tie for third. 

Veteran Sam Brazel and Maverick Antcliff were inside the top 30 all week and ultimately finished tied for 15th. The only Aussie to advance from the final round of First Stage qualifiers, Jordan Zunic finished in a tie for 21st while recent Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Harrison Crowe and Lachlan Barker were also successful in obtaining cards for the 2024 season. 

Elsewhere this week Min Woo Lee made an encouraging start to his first full season on the PGA TOUR with a tie for 21st, Q School medallist Harrison Endycott using a third round of 62 to start his season on the right note. 

Making his first start since his Cathedral Invitational victory, Adam Scott finished in a tie for seventh at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, Mark Hensby shot 65 in the final round to finish tied for 12th at the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship and Grace Kim was 29th at the LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. 

Results 

PGA TOUR 

The American Express 

PGA West, La Quinta, California 

1 Nick Dunlap (a) 64-65-60-70—259 ——– 

T21 Min Woo Lee 65-66-70-67—268 $US99,120 

T34 Jason Day 68-66-68-68—270 $45,780 

T39 Harrison Endycott 70-68-62-71—271 $34,020 

MC Aaron Baddeley 74-66-65—205 

MC Cam Davis 68-65-73—206 

DP World Tour 

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 

Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE 

1 Rory McIlroy 71-70-63-70—274 €1,406,040.93 

T7 Adam Scott 69-71-70-69—279 €201,394.69 

T31 Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-67-70-74—286 €66,166.63 

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 77-69—146 

MC Jason Scrivener 74-72—146 

LPGA Tour 

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 

Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, Florida 

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-67-68-70—274 $225,000 

29 Grace Kim 69-74-75-75—293 $14,784 

PGA TOUR Champions 

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 

Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii 

1 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-63-63—191 

T12 Mark Hensby 67-73-65—205 

T30 Rod Pampling 75-70-67—212 

Asian Tour 

Qualifying School – Final Stage 

Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Thailand 

Top 35 players earned 2024 Asian Tour cards 

1 Kristoffer Broberg 71-69-68-66-66—340 $US7,500 

3 Justin Warren 72-74-62-68-68—344 $1,000 

T15 Sam Brazel 69-67-74-70-68—348 

T15 Maverick Antcliff 69-69-69-70-71—348 

T21 Jordan Zunic 74-69-68-67-71—349 

T26 Harrison Crowe 74-71-71-68-66—350 

T26 Lachlan Barker 74-68-69-67-72—350 

T36 Nick Voke (NZ) 65-75-69-71-72—352 

T39 Jared Edwards (NZ) 73-70-70-69-71—353 

T63 Douglas Klein 72-72-68-68-77—357 

T68 Peter Wilson 69-74-71-70-75—359 

T68 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-70-73-71-75—359 

MC Cameron Harlock (NZ) 78-70-67-70—285 

MC Shae Wools-Cobb 73-72-73-67—285 

MC Kyle Michel 74-71-71-70—286 

MC Lawry Flynn 75-69-72-70—286 

MC Jeff Guan 73-74-70-70—287 

MC Max Charles 71-72-73-74—290 

MC Nathan Barbieri 70-73-72-75—290 

MC Andre Lautee 73-75-74-69—291 

MC James Mee 76-73—149 

MC William Bruyeres 77-73—150 

MC Jake Hughes 75-84—159 


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Warren leads Asian Tour Q School graduates 
Kobori crowned king of Webex Players Series Murray River
Kobori leads by three at Webex Players Series Murray River
Hendry’s unexpected boost in cancer battle
Media Centre