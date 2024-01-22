Aussies on Tour: Warren leads Asian Tour Q School graduates  - PGA of Australia

A blistering third round of 9-under 62 has catapulted New South Welshman Justin Warren to a full status on the Asian Tour in 2024.

By Tony Webeck

Warren was one of six Australians to finish inside the top 35 at Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand, Kiwi Nick Voke enduring the heartbreak of a playoff defeat for the 35th and final card.

Warren’s hopes looked decidedly slim when he opened with rounds of 72-74 but two eagles in his final four holes in Round 3 put him in position to stay within the threshold over the course of the five rounds.

He played the back nine in Round 3 in 7-under 29 and then posted 68 in both Round 4 and Round 5 to finish in a tie for third.

Veteran Sam Brazel and Maverick Antcliff were inside the top 30 all week and ultimately finished tied for 15th. The only Aussie to advance from the final round of First Stage qualifiers, Jordan Zunic finished in a tie for 21st while recent Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Harrison Crowe and Lachlan Barker were also successful in obtaining cards for the 2024 season.

Elsewhere this week Min Woo Lee made an encouraging start to his first full season on the PGA TOUR with a tie for 21st, Q School medallist Harrison Endycott using a third round of 62 to start his season on the right note.

Making his first start since his Cathedral Invitational victory, Adam Scott finished in a tie for seventh at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, Mark Hensby shot 65 in the final round to finish tied for 12th at the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship and Grace Kim was 29th at the LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Results

PGA TOUR

The American Express

PGA West, La Quinta, California

1 Nick Dunlap (a) 64-65-60-70—259 ——–

T21 Min Woo Lee 65-66-70-67—268 $US99,120

T34 Jason Day 68-66-68-68—270 $45,780

T39 Harrison Endycott 70-68-62-71—271 $34,020

MC Aaron Baddeley 74-66-65—205

MC Cam Davis 68-65-73—206

DP World Tour

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE

1 Rory McIlroy 71-70-63-70—274 €1,406,040.93

T7 Adam Scott 69-71-70-69—279 €201,394.69

T31 Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-67-70-74—286 €66,166.63

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 77-69—146

MC Jason Scrivener 74-72—146

LPGA Tour

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, Florida

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-67-68-70—274 $225,000

29 Grace Kim 69-74-75-75—293 $14,784

PGA TOUR Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-63-63—191

T12 Mark Hensby 67-73-65—205

T30 Rod Pampling 75-70-67—212

Asian Tour

Qualifying School – Final Stage

Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Thailand

Top 35 players earned 2024 Asian Tour cards

1 Kristoffer Broberg 71-69-68-66-66—340 $US7,500

3 Justin Warren 72-74-62-68-68—344 $1,000

T15 Sam Brazel 69-67-74-70-68—348

T15 Maverick Antcliff 69-69-69-70-71—348

T21 Jordan Zunic 74-69-68-67-71—349

T26 Harrison Crowe 74-71-71-68-66—350

T26 Lachlan Barker 74-68-69-67-72—350

T36 Nick Voke (NZ) 65-75-69-71-72—352

T39 Jared Edwards (NZ) 73-70-70-69-71—353

T63 Douglas Klein 72-72-68-68-77—357

T68 Peter Wilson 69-74-71-70-75—359

T68 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-70-73-71-75—359

MC Cameron Harlock (NZ) 78-70-67-70—285

MC Shae Wools-Cobb 73-72-73-67—285

MC Kyle Michel 74-71-71-70—286

MC Lawry Flynn 75-69-72-70—286

MC Jeff Guan 73-74-70-70—287

MC Max Charles 71-72-73-74—290

MC Nathan Barbieri 70-73-72-75—290

MC Andre Lautee 73-75-74-69—291

MC James Mee 76-73—149

MC William Bruyeres 77-73—150

MC Jake Hughes 75-84—159