Aussies on Tour: Vilips cashes in on debut - PGA of Australia

The start may not have been how he’d dreamt it would go but PGA TOUR debutant Karl Vilips gave a glimpse of what’s to come with a spirited fightback at the Mexico Open.

In a week in which no Australian cracked a top-30 finish on either the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour or DP World Tour, Vilips’ tenacity to even make the cut at VidantaWorld was most noteworthy.

His long-awaited first start as a member of the PGA TOUR – a delay brought on by a back injury diagnosed late last year – began inauspiciously with a double bogey at his opening hole.

A round of 74 on day one made the cut-line a challenging goal, a goal he met resolutely with a superb 6-under 65 that featured a birdie and an eagle in his final four holes of Round 2.

Three double bogeys in a round of 5-over 76 was another reminder of the class of tournaments he is now playing but he again responded positively, posting 2-under 69 in the final round wearing the Tiger Woods Sun Day Red.

Veteran Aaron Baddeley’s tie for 34th led the way for the Aussies in Mexico while Stephanie Kyriacou was the highest-placed Australian at the Honda LPGA Thailand event, shooting 67 in the final round to climb into a tie for 45th.

Results

PGA TOUR
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
VidantaWorld, Vallarta, Mexico
1          Brian Campbell            65-65-64-70—264       $US1.26m
Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff
T34      Aaron Baddeley           67-69-68-71—275       $35,159
T72      Karl Vilips                     74-65-76-69—284       $14,280          
MC       Ryan Fox (NZ)               68-72—140

LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club (Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand
1          Angel Yin                     67-64-64-65—260       $US255,000
T45      Stephanie Kyriacou      69-74-75-67—285       $7,378
T50      Gabriela Ruffels           68-73-72-73—286       $6,214
T65      Grace Kim                    74-75-75-69—293       $4,027

DP World Tour
Magical Kenya Open
Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
1          Jacques Kruyswijk        69-66-64-67—266       €405,187.35
T31      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     70-70-73-66—279       €17,518.39
MC       Daniel Gale                  72-73—145
MC       Brett Coletta                73-73—146
MC       Danny List                    75-72—147


