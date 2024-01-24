Aussies on Tour: Torrey Pines throws up possible Olympic pairing - PGA of Australia

Two of the front-runners to represent Australia in the golf competition for the Paris Olympics in August have been drawn to play together for the first two rounds of the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Starting Thursday morning AEDT, the Farmers Insurance Open represents the second start for Min Woo Lee as a full member of the PGA TOUR.

He has been drawn to play with fellow Aussie Jason Day and American Keegan Bradley in rounds one and two, Day a two-time winner at Torrey Pines who has finished tied 16th or better in five of his past six starts at the venue.

Day also enters this week as 18th in the Official World Golf Ranking and the highest-ranked Australian, which carries with it first option on one of two Olympic spots provided he holds that status on June 17.

Tokyo Olympian Cameron Smith is the next highest Aussie at No.30 followed closely behind by Lee at 36.

The 25-year-old was tied for 21st in his first start as a member last week at The American Express and has made no secret of his Olympic ambition.

Another player who seems destined for Paris is Kiwi Ryan Fox.

A former Order of Merit winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Fox makes his first start as a PGA TOUR member this week but falls well shy of Allen Doyle and Jim Rutledge who were both 47 when they first qualified for the PGA TOUR.

“It kind of feels strange to be officially a rookie at 37,” admitted Fox, who is currently No.32 in the world golf ranking.

“It’s obviously a different place and there are different golf courses but in the end it’s still Tour golf and hopefully I can treat it that way.

“I played a bunch over here last year, played a few majors and been on tour for a while so to be honest I’m probably not expecting it to be that much different.

“To be a rookie at 37 and be out here and have everything new is kind of cool and I’m looking forward to the experience of it.”

The father of two will have his family join him on his US adventure in the coming weeks and admits there is one tournament in particular that he hopes to play for the first time.

“Hopefully I get into Phoenix in a couple of weeks,” said Fox.

“I’ve heard that’s an event you either love or it can be quite difficult. I’m looking forward to experiencing that.

“I was lucky enough to play a few of the Signature events last year and they were bucket-list events. Hopefully I can play my way into a few of those this year and see what happens.”

Reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi makes his third start as a member of the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship as Gabi Ruffels debuts as a member of the LPGA Tour at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

