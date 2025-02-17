 Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Hend, Green - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Hend, Green


Queenslander Scott Hend produced the round of the week but came up two shots short of victory at the Legends Tour’s season-opening Staysure Marbella Legends in Spain.

Hend had seven birdies and a bogey in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth hole in the final round to exert pressure on Englishman Simon Griffiths on his way to a round of 8-under 64.

Sensing the Aussie in his rearview mirror, Griffiths made birdie at the par-4 15th to build a three-shot buffer that meant that his closing bogey reduced the winning margin to two.

Hend was not the only member of the Aussie over-50s to log a top-five result.

Still in pursuit of a breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR Champions, Richard Green shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Chubb Classic in Florida.

Five birdies in the final seven holes saw Justin Leonard claim his first PGA TOUR Champions title by four strokes, Green six strokes back in a tie for fourth.

Making her first appearance on the Ladies European Tour, West Australian Hira Naveed impressed with a tie for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Entering her second year on the LPGA Tour, Naveed was tied for fourth after an opening round of 5-under 67 and then climbed back into the top 10 on the back of a 2-under 70 in the final round.



PGA TOUR
The Genesis Invitational
Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California
1          Ludvig Åberg               74-66-70-66—276       $US4m
T37      Adam Scott                  74-70-75-70—289       $96,500
48        Min Woo Lee                71-77-74-70—292       $56,000
T50      Jason Day                    76-72-74-72—294       $51,500
MC       Danny List                    79-72—151
MC       Cam Davis                   77-74—151

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide
1          Joaquin Niemann         67-71-65—203 $US4m
T21      Marc Leishman            73-70-70—213 $225,000
T23      Ben Campbell (NZ)       73-70-71—214 $190,714
30        Cameron Smith            72-73-70—215 $170,000
T31      Lucas Herbert               71-70-75—216 $153,833
T37      Danny Lee (NZ)            70-74-74—218 $135,285
44        Matt Jones                   75-71-73—219 $128,000
50        Wade Ormsby              79-71-75—225 $60,000

Ladies European Tour
PIF Saudi Ladies International
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
1          Jeeno Thitikul               67-64-69—200 $US647,493.75
T8        Hira Naveed                 67-70-70—207 $99,282.38
T18      Stephanie Kyriacou      68-68-74—210 $69,066
T27      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   73-69-70—212 $46,115.95
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          75-72—147

PGA TOUR Champions
Chubb Classic
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
1          Justin Leonard             68-65-68—201 $US270,000
T4        Richard Green              70-69-68—207 $82,800
T12      Cameron Percy             72-70-68—210 $31,748
T12      Michael Wright            71-69-70—210 $31,748
T23      Rod Pampling              70-75-67—212 $18,450
T31      Steve Allan                   72-70-72—214 $12,150
T47      Mark Hensby               70-72-75—217 $6,120
T51      Greg Chalmers             70-76-72—218 $4,860
T57      Stuart Appleby             73-74-73—220 $3,690
T69      David Bransdon           77-77-72—226 $1,584

HotelPlanner Tour
NTT DATA Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
1          Wilco Nienaber            60-66-66-70—262       €57,473.21
T3        Sam Jones (NZ)            68-65-69-69—271       €17,151.31
MC       Haydn Barron               70-69-74—213
MC       Hayden Hopewell        67-76-75—218

Legends Tour
Staysure Marbella Legends
Aloha GC, Marbella, Spain
1          Simon Griffiths             65-68-68—201
2          Scott Hend                   69-70-64—203
T39      Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-72-73—218
T52      Michael Long (NZ)        74-72-76—222


