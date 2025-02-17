Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Hend, Green - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Scott Hend produced the round of the week but came up two shots short of victory at the Legends Tour’s season-opening Staysure Marbella Legends in Spain.
Hend had seven birdies and a bogey in an eight-hole stretch from the ninth hole in the final round to exert pressure on Englishman Simon Griffiths on his way to a round of 8-under 64.
Sensing the Aussie in his rearview mirror, Griffiths made birdie at the par-4 15th to build a three-shot buffer that meant that his closing bogey reduced the winning margin to two.
Hend was not the only member of the Aussie over-50s to log a top-five result.
Still in pursuit of a breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR Champions, Richard Green shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Chubb Classic in Florida.
Five birdies in the final seven holes saw Justin Leonard claim his first PGA TOUR Champions title by four strokes, Green six strokes back in a tie for fourth.
Making her first appearance on the Ladies European Tour, West Australian Hira Naveed impressed with a tie for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Entering her second year on the LPGA Tour, Naveed was tied for fourth after an opening round of 5-under 67 and then climbed back into the top 10 on the back of a 2-under 70 in the final round.
PGA TOUR
The Genesis Invitational
Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California
1 Ludvig Åberg 74-66-70-66—276 $US4m
T37 Adam Scott 74-70-75-70—289 $96,500
48 Min Woo Lee 71-77-74-70—292 $56,000
T50 Jason Day 76-72-74-72—294 $51,500
MC Danny List 79-72—151
MC Cam Davis 77-74—151
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide
1 Joaquin Niemann 67-71-65—203 $US4m
T21 Marc Leishman 73-70-70—213 $225,000
T23 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-71—214 $190,714
30 Cameron Smith 72-73-70—215 $170,000
T31 Lucas Herbert 71-70-75—216 $153,833
T37 Danny Lee (NZ) 70-74-74—218 $135,285
44 Matt Jones 75-71-73—219 $128,000
50 Wade Ormsby 79-71-75—225 $60,000
Ladies European Tour
PIF Saudi Ladies International
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
1 Jeeno Thitikul 67-64-69—200 $US647,493.75
T8 Hira Naveed 67-70-70—207 $99,282.38
T18 Stephanie Kyriacou 68-68-74—210 $69,066
T27 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-69-70—212 $46,115.95
MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-72—147
PGA TOUR Champions
Chubb Classic
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
1 Justin Leonard 68-65-68—201 $US270,000
T4 Richard Green 70-69-68—207 $82,800
T12 Cameron Percy 72-70-68—210 $31,748
T12 Michael Wright 71-69-70—210 $31,748
T23 Rod Pampling 70-75-67—212 $18,450
T31 Steve Allan 72-70-72—214 $12,150
T47 Mark Hensby 70-72-75—217 $6,120
T51 Greg Chalmers 70-76-72—218 $4,860
T57 Stuart Appleby 73-74-73—220 $3,690
T69 David Bransdon 77-77-72—226 $1,584
HotelPlanner Tour
NTT DATA Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
1 Wilco Nienaber 60-66-66-70—262 €57,473.21
T3 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-65-69-69—271 €17,151.31
MC Haydn Barron 70-69-74—213
MC Hayden Hopewell 67-76-75—218
Legends Tour
Staysure Marbella Legends
Aloha GC, Marbella, Spain
1 Simon Griffiths 65-68-68—201
2 Scott Hend 69-70-64—203
T39 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-72-73—218
T52 Michael Long (NZ) 74-72-76—222