 Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Green, Herbert - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Green, Herbert


It took just two starts for Hannah Green to earn her first top-five finish of the LPGA Tour season as Lucas Herbert opened his year on LIV Golf with a tie for fourth at LIV Golf Riyadh.

In the mix on the back of rounds of 65-66 in rounds two and three, Green endured a frustrating final day on the greens to post 2-under 70 and secure a share of fourth at the Founders Cup in Florida.

Tied for 20th in the season-opener with new caddie David Buhai on the bag, Green is content with her first two weeks of the 2025 season but is headed home to Perth for a training block with coach Ritchie Smith ahead of the defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship title in Singapore.

“I don’t typically play these events,” said Green of the slight change to her schedule.

“I’ve made the trip over, so it’s nice to have had some good results, but also see what I need to work on to get ready for Singapore for a title defence.

“I’m going to try and catch up with my coach as much as possible. Try and see him at home before we both head on the road.

“I think I need to play a little bit more while I’m home. I felt like when you’re on the range you always hit it good, when you’re on the putting green. Just experience some wind or whatever it may be.

“Trying to play a little bit more before I get to Singapore is probably my goal.”

Herbert is also headed home to Australia this week with a focus on both individual and team success at LIV Golf Adelaide before playing the NZ Open in Queenstown.

The 29-year-old shot 64 in Round 2 under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club to play his way into the final group for Round 3.

He endured a rollercoaster round that included one eagle, five birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey at the 10th that seemingly took the win out of reach.

A brilliant second shot set up eagle at the par-5 13th which Herbert followed up with three consecutive birdies at 15, 16 and 17.

Trailing 2022 Australian Open champion Adrian Meronk by two playing the final hole, Herbert took an aggressive approach but made bogey to drop to a tie for fourth.

With all four scores now counting, it was a strong start to Ripper GC’s team title defence, the quartet of Herbert, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones earning a spot on the podium.

Photos: James Gilbert/Getty Images (Green); Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images (Herbert)

Results

PGA TOUR
WM Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona
1          Thomas Detry              66-64-65-65—260       $US1.656m
T12      Min Woo Lee                70-66-68-67—271       $195,500
T63      Ryan Fox (NZ)               72-66-71-72—281       $19,964

DP World Tour
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
1          Haotong Li       69-67-67-69—272       €409,592.05
T25      Daniel Hillier    71-70-70-74—285       €21,804.75
MC       Kazuma Kobori            73-71—144
MC       Danny List                    77-68—145
MC       David Micheluzzi          75-71—146
MC       Daniel Gale                  74-74—148
MC       Jason Scrivener            76-74—150
MC       Elvis Smylie                  74-78—152

LPGA Tour
Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands
Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida
1          Yealimi Noh                 68-64-63-68—263       $US300,000
T4        Hannah Green              70-65-66-70—271       $86,932
T28      Minjee Lee                   70-72-68-69—279       $15,923
T39      Gabriela Ruffels           72-68-73-68—281       $10,122
T48      Lydia Ko (NZ)                74-68-70-71—283       $6,595
T48      Fiona Xu (NZ)               70-70-72-71—283       $6,595
T48      Stephanie Kyriacou      70-72-69-72—283       $6,595
T56      Hira Naveed                 70-68-72-74—284       $5,887
MC       Karis Davidson             72-74—146
MC       Cassie Porter                74-81—155

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Riyadh
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
1          Adrian Meronk             62-66-71—199 $US4m
T4        Lucas Herbert               68-64-70—202 $900,000
T6        Marc Leishman            67-68-68—203 $534,500
T15      Ben Campbell (NZ)       68-69-69—206 $292,500
T25      Wade Ormsby              68-72-69—209 $185,000
T25      Cameron Smith            67-72-70—209 $185,000
T33      Matt Jones                   74-68-69—211 $145,572
T33      Danny Lee (NZ)            68-74-69—211 $145,572

Team Scores
1          Legion XIII       50-under
T2        Ripper GC        39-under
T2        Rangegoats GC 39-under

PGA TOUR Champions
Trophy Hassan II
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1          Miguel Angel Jiménez  70-69-69—208 $US400,000
2          Steven Alker (NZ)         69-70-71—210 $220,000
T9        Richard Green              76-71-70—217 $60,000
T14      Scott Hend                   71-73-74—218 $42,550
T14      Greg Chalmers             72-71-75—218 $42,550
T28      Mark Hensby               72-75-74—221 $19,800
T39      Rod Pampling              74-79-71—224 $12,250
T47      Stuart Appleby             80-74-73—227 $8,000
T53      Cameron Percy             78-69-81—228 $6,125

Ladies European Tour
Lalla Meryem Cup
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Cse), Morocco
1          Cara Gainer                  71-70-69—210 €67,500
Won in sudden-death playoff
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   79-71—150
MC       Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      76-75—151

Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia
1          Kyle Westmoreland      70-64-61-70—265       $US180,000
T13      Rhein Gibson               68-65-68-70—271       $17,583
T26      Harry Hillier (NZ)          64-72-69-68—273       $7,476

HotelPlanner Tour
Cell C Cape Town Open
Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
1          Jamie Rutherford         69-69-67-69—274       €57,282.65
T4        Sam Jones (NZ)            70-69-69-70—278       €13,010.57
T47      Hayden Hopewell        72-69-69-76—286       €2,204.57
MC       Haydn Barron               77-70—147


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Top-fives for Green, Herbert
Geary breaks Tour drought at windswept Vic Open
Geary on target for success at Vic Open
Legends Tour: Barson wins again at St Clair Legends
Media Centre