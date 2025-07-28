Aussies on Tour: Top-five for Hend at Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Scott Hend consolidated his position at the top of the Legends Tour Order of Merit with his career-best finish in a senior major at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in London.

Irishman Padraig Harrington became just the fifth player to win both The Open Championship and the Senior Open as Hend matched the low round of the final round – 5-under 65 – to snare outright fourth.

It betters the 51-year-old’s tie for fourth at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship and extends his advantage as the Legends Tour Order of Merit leader from Dane Thomas Bjorn and South African Keith Horne.

While they couldn’t push into contention on Sunday, the Aussie flag was prominent throughout the final men’s senior major of 2025.

Cameron Percy matched Hend’s Sunday 65 to move up into a tie for fifth, Kiwi Steven Alker (68) was outright seventh and Steve Allan (66) and Greg Chalmers (69) tied for eighth at 9-under par.

An Aussie charge also failed to materialise in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Queensland pair Karis Davidson and Cassie Porter began the final round in a tie for ninth but both shot 2-over 74 to drop into a tie for 21st alongside fellow Australian Minjee Lee (71).

Captain Cameron Smith’s tie for 10th led the way for Ripper GC at LIV Golf UK, Marc Leishman a shot further back in a tie for 11th as Ripper GC finished sixth in the teams event.

Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR Champions

ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom

1 Padraig Harrington 67-65-65-67—264 €381,190.20

4 Scott Hend 68-71-64-65—268 €114,316.20

T5 Cameron Percy 69-65-70-65—269 €88,405.82

7 Steven Alker (NZ) 63-73-66-68—270 €68,512.09

T8 Steve Allan 68-67-70-66—271 €51,335.54

T8 Greg Chalmers 70-66-66-69—271 €51,335.54

T12 Richard Green 68-69-70-66—273 €37,943.66

T17 Michael Wright 72-65-68-70—275 €28,685.80

T24 Mark Hensby 64-72-69-72—277 €22,361.39

T47 Mark Brown (NZ) 70-69-74-67—280 €11,418.68

T61 Stuart Appleby 70-68-74-72—284 €5,446.52

MC Rod Pampling 68-74—142 €2,426.07

MC Michael Long (NZ) 71-72—143 €2,096.12

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 70-76—146 €1,581.79

MC David Bransdon 75-76—151 €1,263.49

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open

Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 Lottie Woad 67-65-67-68—267 €255,554.10

T21 Minjee Lee 68-74-70-71—283 €22,391.41

T21 Cassie Porter 70-70-69-74—283 €22,391.41

T21 Karis Davidson 70-73-66-74—283 €22,391.41

MC Hira Naveed 71-75—146

MC Gabriela Ruffels 73-73—146

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74—147

MC Kelsey Bennett 76-72—148

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 73-75—148

MC Grace Kim 73-76—149

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 78-75—153

MC Robyn Choi 79-75—154

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 72-83—155

PGA TOUR

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

1 Kurt Kitayama 65-71-60-65—261 $US1.512m

T53 Adam Scott 69-67-66-72—274 $20,118

MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141

MC Cam Davis 71-72—143

MC Aaron Baddeley 73-73—146

MC Harrison Endycott 73-73—146

MC Thomas Campbell (NZ) 73-77—150

LIV Golf

LIV Golf UK

JCB Golf and Country Club, Rochester, England

1 Joaquín Niemann 65-63-68—196 $US4m

T10 Cameron Smith 68-70-67—205 $405,000

T11 Marc Leishman 67-69-70—206 $322,143

T34 Lucas Herbert 69-72-70—211 $147,667

T40 Matt Jones 70-70-73—213 $134,000

T42 Ben Campbell (NZ) 70-74-70—214 $127,750

T50 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-72-74—218 $60,000

Korn Ferry Tour

NV5 Invitational

The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois

1 Johnny Keefer 65-63-61-69—258 $US180,000

T30 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-67-66-69—267 $6,155

MC Rhein Gibson 67-71—138

PGA TOUR Americas

Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario

1 Brett White 71-64-68-59—262 $40,500

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

MC Grant Booth 72-67—139

MC Tony Chen 70-70—140