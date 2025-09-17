Aussies on Tour: Smylie locked in for DP World Tour Playoffs - PGA of Australia

Elvis Smylie’s rookie season on the DP World Tour will stretch into November after confirmation that he locked up a spot in the DP World Tour Playoffs.
One of five Aussies in the field for this week’s FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie tees it up knowing that he has already done enough to be among the top 70 who will contest the first of two playoff events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 6-9.
Currently 26th in the Race to Dubai ranking, Smylie will need to be inside the top 50 to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship from November 13-16 before heading home to Queensland to defend his BMW Australian PGA Championship from November 27-30.
A tie for 31st at last week’s BMW PGA Championship was enough for the 23-year-old to lock up his playoff spot, celebrating with some sightseeing around Paris before catching up with fellow Aussies David Micheluzzi and Min Woo Lee and Kiwi Daniel Hillier.
Micheluzzi dropped six spots to 101st on the Race to Dubai ranking after missing the cut by one at Wentworth, his fourth straight missed cut after a tie for 10th at the Nexo Championship.
A four-time winner on the DP World Tour, Fox has broken through with two PGA TOUR titles in 2025 yet is thrilled to be back on the European continent among some familiar faces.
“The camaraderie we’ve got over here is fantastic,” said Fox.
“Obviously I’ve played out here for quite a long time now and got some good mates out here.
“We go to some good places. Obviously we were in London last week for Wentworth. We’re in Paris this week. Tour goes to St Andrews in a couple of weeks. We go to Madrid. All lots of really cool places around the world.
“I didn’t have a lot of confidence going into Wentworth last week. I had taken three weeks off and hadn’t played very well in the Playoffs over in the States.
“Didn’t show much in the first round but actually played pretty solid over the weekend and felt like I found a little bit more confidence in the game.
“From what I’ve seen of the golf course so far, I like it. I grew up on golf courses like this and I kind of like those tight, tree-lined courses that make you focus a little bit.
“It should be fun this week.”
The Aussie presence is eight strong at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and 2023 champion Travis Smyth leads a contingent of 13 Australians at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.
New Zealand Open champion Ryan Peake is currently the highest-placed Aussie on the Asian Tour Order of Merit in ninth spot but is followed closely by Smyth (10th) and Sydney’s Kevin Yuan (11th), all of whom are in the field at Linkou International Golf and Country Club.
Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Round 1 tee times AEST
DP World Tour
FedEx Open de France
Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
4:30pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ)
5pm* Min Woo Lee
5:40pm* Daniel Gale
8:55pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
9:05pm Elvis Smylie
9:35pm Ryan Fox (NZ)
10:45pm David Micheluzzi
10:50pm* Danny List
Recent champion: Dan Bradbury
Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1980), Robert Allenby (1996)
Prizemoney: $US3.25m
TV times: Live 9:30pm-2:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1:30am Saturday; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.
LPGA Tour
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas
Australians in the field: Hannah Green, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim, Hira Naveed, Stephanie Kyriacou, Cassie Porter, Karis Davidson, Robyn Choi.
Recent champion: Jasmine Suwannapura
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US3m
TV times: Live 6am-9am Saturday, Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.
Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf Resort, Spain
4:42pm Whitney Hillier
5:04pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ)
5:15pm* Kelsey Bennett
5:48pm* Wenyung Keh (NZ)
9:06pm Amelia Garvey (NZ)
9:39pm Kirsten Rudgeley
10:01pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
Recent champion: Helen Briem
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €1m
TV times: Live 11pm-2am Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 507; 9am-10:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.
PGA TOUR Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California
Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Mathew Goggin, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.
Recent champion: Paul Broadhurst
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US2.4m
TV times: Live 8am-11am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.
Asian Tour
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship
Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
8:40am* Brett Rankin
8:50am John Lyras
9am Marcus Fraser
9:20am* Aaron Wilkin
9:50am* Wade Ormsby
1:10pm* Lawry Flynn
1:40pm Scott Hend
1:40pm* Nick Voke (NZ)
1:50pm Ryan Peake
2pm* Jack Thompson
2:10pm* Maverick Antcliff
2:20pm* Kevin Yuan
2:30pm Travis Smyth
2:40pm* Todd Sinnott
2:50pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
Recent champion: Suteepat Prateeptienchai
Past Aussie winners: Travis Smyth (2023)
Prizemoney: $US1m
Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido
12:50pm Michael Hendry (NZ)
Recent champion: Akuryu Iwasaki
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Kurt Barnes (2011), Brendan Jones (2016)
Prizemoney: ¥100m
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
11:05pm Rhein Gibson
2:20am* Harry Hillier (NZ)
Recent champion: Frankie Capan III
Past Aussie winners: Curtis Luck (2020)
Prizemoney: $US1.5m
TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday; Live 3am-6am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-6am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.
Sunshine Tour
Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya
Umhlali Country Club, Ballito
8:10pm Austin Bautista
Recent champion: Luke Jerling
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: R2m
PGA TOUR Americas
Times Colonist Victoria Open
Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
6:15am Grant Booth
6:45am Tony Chen
Recent champion: Frederik Kjettrup
Past Aussie winners: Craig Parry (1997), Paul Devenport (2001), Scott Hend (2002)
Prizemoney: $US225,000
LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
4:52pm Kristalle Blum
9:18pm Belinda Ji
9:40pm Justice Bosio
9:40pm* Abbie Teasdale
Recent champion: Mimi Rhodes
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €45,000
HotelPlanner Tour
Italian Challenge Open
Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy
5:20pm* Hayden Hopewell
Recent champion: John Parry
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000
Korean PGA Tour
Golfzon Open
Golf Zone County Cemetery
10:17am Wonjoon Lee
2:24pm Sungjin Yeo (NZ)
2:35pm Junseok Lee
3:19pm Changgi Lee
Recent champion: Ham Jeong-woo
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: KRW1b