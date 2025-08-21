 Aussies on Tour: Smylie eyeing 30-year Aussie first - PGA of Australia

Rising star Elvis Smylie will seek to end a 30-year Aussie drought when he tees it up in this week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Back at The Belfry for the fifth straight year, a tournament that dates back to 1946 has only had three Australian champions, the last Robert Allenby back in 1996.

Buoyed by a tie for sixth at last week’s Danish Golf Championship, Smylie arrives at The Belfry at a career-high of 189th on the Official World Golf Ranking and 22nd in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.

Australia’s highest-ranked professional, Minjee Lee, also makes her return to tournament golf at this week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

The three-time major champion is one of eight Aussies in action in Ontario including Grace Kim, the Amundi Evian champion moving up one spot to 26th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking on the back of her fifth-place finish at The Standard Portland Classic last week.

Winner of last week’s Rogers Charity Classic, Richard Green, and three-time winner this season, Steve Allan, are among the 10 Aussies contesting The Ally Challenge on the PGA TOUR Champions and Ripper GC go into the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship in sixth place.

The defending champions went on a giant-killing run to the title last season and will need a similar run of upsets to go back-to-back.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour
CPKC Women’s Open
Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
9pm                 Gabriela Ruffels
9:37pm*          Hira Naveed
9:44pm            Hannah Green
9:59pm*          Grace Kim
10:21pm*         Cassie Porter
3:20am*           Lydia Ko (NZ)
3:31am*           Stephanie Kyriacou
3:42am*           Minjee Lee
3:49am            Fiona Xu (NZ)
4:22am            Robyn Choi

Recent champion: Lauren Coughlin
Past Aussie winners: Katherine Kirk (2008)
Prizemoney: $US2.75m
TV times: Live 11pm-2am Thursday on Fox Sports 506; Live 11pm-2am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 6am-9am Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
5:20pm            Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
5:20pm*          Daniel Hillier (NZ)
4:40pm*          Elvis Smylie
10pm               Danny List
10:10pm*         Jason Scrivener
10:20pm*         Harrison Endycott
11:20pm*         Daniel Gale
11:30pm*         David Micheluzzi

Recent champion: Niklas Norgaard
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Greg Norman (1981-82), Robert Allenby (1996)
Prizemoney: $US3.5m
TV times: Live 9:30pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan
1:40am            Michael Wright
1:45am*           Cameron Percy
1:50am            David Bransdon
2am                 Brendan Jones
2:10am            John Senden
2:15am*           Mark Hensby
2:20am            Rod Pampling
2:35am*           Greg Chalmers
3am                 Steven Alker (NZ)
3:10am            Steve Allan
3:20am            Richard Green

Recent champion: Stewart Cink
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US2.2m
TV times: 1pm-2:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 4:30am-6:30am Sunday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Ladies European Tour
Hills Open
Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden
4:24pm            Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
5:36pm            Amelia Garvey (NZ)
6pm*               Whitney Hillier
10pm               Momoka Kobori (NZ)
10:12pm          Amy Walsh
10:24pm          Sarah Kemp
10:24pm*         Kelsey Bennett

Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour
ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle
Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido
8:30am            Brad Kennedy
12:25pm          Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
12:45pm          Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: ¥213m

PGA TOUR Americas
Manitoba Open
Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba
4:30am            Grant Booth

Recent champion: Johnny Keefer
Past Aussie winners:
Prizemoney: $US225,000

Sunshine Tour
SunBet Challenge – Times Square
Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria
Round 1 scores
T23                  Austin Bautista 69

Recent champion: Thriston Lawrence
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: R2m

Epson Tour
Dream First Bank Charity Classic
Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas
12:13am*         Su Oh
12:24am          Jennifer Elliott
3:56am            Soo Jin Lee
5:46am            Jess Whitting

Recent champion: Kathleen Scavo
Past Aussie winners: Gabriela Ruffels (2023)
Prizemoney: $US200,000

HotelPlanner Tour
The Dutch Futures
The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands
4:10pm            Sam Jones (NZ)
5pm                 Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000

Legends Tour
Grass & Co. English Legends
Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England
5:30pm            Stephen Leaney
6:20pm            Scott Hend
6:50pm            Michael Long (NZ)
7:40pm             Michael Campbell (NZ)
8:50pm            Mark Brown (NZ)

Recent champion: Robert Coles
Past Aussie winners: Nil


