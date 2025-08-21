Aussies on Tour: Smylie eyeing 30-year Aussie first - PGA of Australia

Rising star Elvis Smylie will seek to end a 30-year Aussie drought when he tees it up in this week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Back at The Belfry for the fifth straight year, a tournament that dates back to 1946 has only had three Australian champions, the last Robert Allenby back in 1996.

Buoyed by a tie for sixth at last week’s Danish Golf Championship, Smylie arrives at The Belfry at a career-high of 189th on the Official World Golf Ranking and 22nd in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.

Australia’s highest-ranked professional, Minjee Lee, also makes her return to tournament golf at this week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

The three-time major champion is one of eight Aussies in action in Ontario including Grace Kim, the Amundi Evian champion moving up one spot to 26th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking on the back of her fifth-place finish at The Standard Portland Classic last week.

Winner of last week’s Rogers Charity Classic, Richard Green, and three-time winner this season, Steve Allan, are among the 10 Aussies contesting The Ally Challenge on the PGA TOUR Champions and Ripper GC go into the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship in sixth place.

The defending champions went on a giant-killing run to the title last season and will need a similar run of upsets to go back-to-back.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

CPKC Women’s Open

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

9pm Gabriela Ruffels

9:37pm* Hira Naveed

9:44pm Hannah Green

9:59pm* Grace Kim

10:21pm* Cassie Porter

3:20am* Lydia Ko (NZ)

3:31am* Stephanie Kyriacou

3:42am* Minjee Lee

3:49am Fiona Xu (NZ)

4:22am Robyn Choi

Recent champion: Lauren Coughlin

Past Aussie winners: Katherine Kirk (2008)

Prizemoney: $US2.75m

TV times: Live 11pm-2am Thursday on Fox Sports 506; Live 11pm-2am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 6am-9am Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

5:20pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

5:20pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ)

4:40pm* Elvis Smylie

10pm Danny List

10:10pm* Jason Scrivener

10:20pm* Harrison Endycott

11:20pm* Daniel Gale

11:30pm* David Micheluzzi

Recent champion: Niklas Norgaard

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Greg Norman (1981-82), Robert Allenby (1996)

Prizemoney: $US3.5m

TV times: Live 9:30pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

PGA TOUR Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

1:40am Michael Wright

1:45am* Cameron Percy

1:50am David Bransdon

2am Brendan Jones

2:10am John Senden

2:15am* Mark Hensby

2:20am Rod Pampling

2:35am* Greg Chalmers

3am Steven Alker (NZ)

3:10am Steve Allan

3:20am Richard Green

Recent champion: Stewart Cink

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US2.2m

TV times: 1pm-2:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 4:30am-6:30am Sunday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Ladies European Tour

Hills Open

Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden

4:24pm Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

5:36pm Amelia Garvey (NZ)

6pm* Whitney Hillier

10pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)

10:12pm Amy Walsh

10:24pm Sarah Kemp

10:24pm* Kelsey Bennett

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour

ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle

Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido

8:30am Brad Kennedy

12:25pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ)

12:45pm Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥213m

PGA TOUR Americas

Manitoba Open

Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba

4:30am Grant Booth

Recent champion: Johnny Keefer

Past Aussie winners:

Prizemoney: $US225,000

Sunshine Tour

SunBet Challenge – Times Square

Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria

Round 1 scores

T23 Austin Bautista 69

Recent champion: Thriston Lawrence

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: R2m

Epson Tour

Dream First Bank Charity Classic

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

12:13am* Su Oh

12:24am Jennifer Elliott

3:56am Soo Jin Lee

5:46am Jess Whitting

Recent champion: Kathleen Scavo

Past Aussie winners: Gabriela Ruffels (2023)

Prizemoney: $US200,000

HotelPlanner Tour

The Dutch Futures

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

4:10pm Sam Jones (NZ)

5pm Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €300,000

Legends Tour

Grass & Co. English Legends

Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England

5:30pm Stephen Leaney

6:20pm Scott Hend

6:50pm Michael Long (NZ)

7:40pm Michael Campbell (NZ)

8:50pm Mark Brown (NZ)

Recent champion: Robert Coles

Past Aussie winners: Nil