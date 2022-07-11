 Aussies on Tour: Smith’s spirited finish to Scottish Open - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Smith’s spirited finish to Scottish Open


Cameron Smith will arrive at St Andrews buoyed by a spirited finish at the Genesis Scottish Open where the Queenslander shot 67 in the final round for a top-10 finish.

On a day at The Renaissance Club where fellow Australian Jason Scrivener’s five-under 65 was the best of the final round, Smith’s 67 elevated him from 28th into a tie for 10th and a nice shot of momentum ahead of this week’s Open Championship at the Home of Golf.

A second round of 75 – where Smith’s customary mullet was flowing wildly in the Scottish winds – meant that that the Aussie No.1 made the cut on the number.

A 68 on Saturday was a step in the right direction and then he continued his climb with three-under on Sunday featuring four birdies in his final eight holes.

A bogey at 18 prevented Smith from featuring even higher on the leaderboard but won’t take away from a growing belief that his game can transfer to the British links as he seeks to become just the fifth Australian to lift the Claret Jug.

Four-under through his first nine holes of the Championship, Scrivener began the final day outside the top 50.

He bogeyed his second hole before rattling off six birdies to soar into share of 16th ahead of his second straight Open Championship and first at St Andrews.

There was a big move in more ways than one too for Hira Naveed at the Epson Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in New York.

An All-American Honorable Mention recipient in her final year at Pepperdine University, the West Australian was tied for 10th after two rounds at Pinehaven Country Club.

Enjoying her most consistent season on the Epson Tour, Naveed was one-over through 12 holes of her final round before finishing in a flurry, picking up four birdies in the space of five holes for a round of three-under 68 and tie for fourth.

After two top-10s already this season it is Naveed’s best finish on the Epson Tour and moves her from 42nd to 14th in the Race to the Card.

Despite a disappointing four-over 75 and tie for 17th Kim is projected to move up one spot to third on the season-long points race while Gabriela Ruffels could climb as high as 11th on the back of her tie for 30th.

Sarah Kemp’s Sunday 67 saw the Sydneysider finish tied for 15th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain as Rod Pampling earned a share of 11th to be the best of the Aussies at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Results

DP World Tour
Genesis Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Winner Xander Schauffele          72-65-66-70—273           €1,378,143.20
T10        Cameron Smith 68-75-68-67—278           €155,336.43
T16        Jason Scrivener 69-73-72-65—279           €103,262.30
T47        Ryan Fox             74-68-73-69—284           €27,710.52
MC        Lucas Herbert    69-75—144
MC        Marc Leishman 73-72—145
MC        Scott Hend         74-75—149
MC        Min Woo Lee     77-74—151
MC        Maverick Antcliff             82-76—158

PGA TOUR
Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Winner Trey Mullinax    65-65-67-66—263           $US666,000
T41        Cameron Percy  66-69-72-69—276           $13,505
T41        Aaron Baddeley 69-70-65-72—276           $13,505
T47        Greg Chalmers  70-69-68-70—277           $10,348
T50        Josh Geary         71-67-70-70—278           $9,195
MC        Brett Drewitt     74-68—142

Ladies European Tour
Estrella Damm Ladies Open
Club de Golf Terramar, Barcelona, Spain
Winner Carlota Ciganda 65-67-68-70—270           €45,000
T15        Sarah Kemp       69-75-71-67—282           €5,100
MC        Whitney Hillier  74-76—150

Challenge Tour
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France
Winner Nathan Kimsey  68-66-69-71—274           €41,600
T43        Jarryd Felton      69-72-72-73—286           €1,404
MC        Austin Bautista  72-79—151
MC        Daniel Hillier      73-71—144

Epson Tour
Twin Bridges Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Albany, New York
Winner Lucy Li   66-68-69—203  $US30,000
T4          Hira Naveed       70-72-68—210  $9,871
T11        Amelia Garvey   74-69-70—213  $3,554
T17        Grace Kim           69-70-75—214  $2,751
T30        Gabriela Ruffels 72-76-69—217  $1,716
T41        Emily Mahar      73-72-74—219  $1,204
MC        Stephanie Na     76-79—155

Champions Tour
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
Winner Jerry Kelly           67-69-65-68—269           $US450,000
T3          Steven Alker      68-66-69-69—272           $198,000
T11        Rod Pampling    73-64-72-68—277           $59,833
T50        David McKenzie 76-70-73-68—287           $8,160
T55        John Senden      69-74-69-76—288           $6,600
T66        Mark Hensby     74-72-71-77—294           $3,300
76          Robert Allenby  78-77-76-70—301           $1,740

Legends Tour
Swiss Seniors Open
Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland
Winner James Kingston 68-63-68—199  €52,290
T24        Michael Campbell           67-70-72—209  €3,377.50
T41        Peter Fowler      70-73-70—213  €1,890
T46        Peter O’Malley  75-69-70—214  €1,610


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Smith’s spirited finish to Scottish Open
Unheralded Aussie who should have been our first Open champion
Henwood edges class field to win Town of 1770 Legends Pro-Am
Kim in hunt for second Epson Tour title