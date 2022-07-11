Aussies on Tour: Smith’s spirited finish to Scottish Open - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith will arrive at St Andrews buoyed by a spirited finish at the Genesis Scottish Open where the Queenslander shot 67 in the final round for a top-10 finish.
On a day at The Renaissance Club where fellow Australian Jason Scrivener’s five-under 65 was the best of the final round, Smith’s 67 elevated him from 28th into a tie for 10th and a nice shot of momentum ahead of this week’s Open Championship at the Home of Golf.
A second round of 75 – where Smith’s customary mullet was flowing wildly in the Scottish winds – meant that that the Aussie No.1 made the cut on the number.
A 68 on Saturday was a step in the right direction and then he continued his climb with three-under on Sunday featuring four birdies in his final eight holes.
A bogey at 18 prevented Smith from featuring even higher on the leaderboard but won’t take away from a growing belief that his game can transfer to the British links as he seeks to become just the fifth Australian to lift the Claret Jug.
Four-under through his first nine holes of the Championship, Scrivener began the final day outside the top 50.
He bogeyed his second hole before rattling off six birdies to soar into share of 16th ahead of his second straight Open Championship and first at St Andrews.
There was a big move in more ways than one too for Hira Naveed at the Epson Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in New York.
An All-American Honorable Mention recipient in her final year at Pepperdine University, the West Australian was tied for 10th after two rounds at Pinehaven Country Club.
Enjoying her most consistent season on the Epson Tour, Naveed was one-over through 12 holes of her final round before finishing in a flurry, picking up four birdies in the space of five holes for a round of three-under 68 and tie for fourth.
After two top-10s already this season it is Naveed’s best finish on the Epson Tour and moves her from 42nd to 14th in the Race to the Card.
Despite a disappointing four-over 75 and tie for 17th Kim is projected to move up one spot to third on the season-long points race while Gabriela Ruffels could climb as high as 11th on the back of her tie for 30th.
Sarah Kemp’s Sunday 67 saw the Sydneysider finish tied for 15th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain as Rod Pampling earned a share of 11th to be the best of the Aussies at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club.
Results
DP World Tour
Genesis Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Winner Xander Schauffele 72-65-66-70—273 €1,378,143.20
T10 Cameron Smith 68-75-68-67—278 €155,336.43
T16 Jason Scrivener 69-73-72-65—279 €103,262.30
T47 Ryan Fox 74-68-73-69—284 €27,710.52
MC Lucas Herbert 69-75—144
MC Marc Leishman 73-72—145
MC Scott Hend 74-75—149
MC Min Woo Lee 77-74—151
MC Maverick Antcliff 82-76—158
PGA TOUR
Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Winner Trey Mullinax 65-65-67-66—263 $US666,000
T41 Cameron Percy 66-69-72-69—276 $13,505
T41 Aaron Baddeley 69-70-65-72—276 $13,505
T47 Greg Chalmers 70-69-68-70—277 $10,348
T50 Josh Geary 71-67-70-70—278 $9,195
MC Brett Drewitt 74-68—142
Ladies European Tour
Estrella Damm Ladies Open
Club de Golf Terramar, Barcelona, Spain
Winner Carlota Ciganda 65-67-68-70—270 €45,000
T15 Sarah Kemp 69-75-71-67—282 €5,100
MC Whitney Hillier 74-76—150
Challenge Tour
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France
Winner Nathan Kimsey 68-66-69-71—274 €41,600
T43 Jarryd Felton 69-72-72-73—286 €1,404
MC Austin Bautista 72-79—151
MC Daniel Hillier 73-71—144
Epson Tour
Twin Bridges Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Albany, New York
Winner Lucy Li 66-68-69—203 $US30,000
T4 Hira Naveed 70-72-68—210 $9,871
T11 Amelia Garvey 74-69-70—213 $3,554
T17 Grace Kim 69-70-75—214 $2,751
T30 Gabriela Ruffels 72-76-69—217 $1,716
T41 Emily Mahar 73-72-74—219 $1,204
MC Stephanie Na 76-79—155
Champions Tour
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
Winner Jerry Kelly 67-69-65-68—269 $US450,000
T3 Steven Alker 68-66-69-69—272 $198,000
T11 Rod Pampling 73-64-72-68—277 $59,833
T50 David McKenzie 76-70-73-68—287 $8,160
T55 John Senden 69-74-69-76—288 $6,600
T66 Mark Hensby 74-72-71-77—294 $3,300
76 Robert Allenby 78-77-76-70—301 $1,740
Legends Tour
Swiss Seniors Open
Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland
Winner James Kingston 68-63-68—199 €52,290
T24 Michael Campbell 67-70-72—209 €3,377.50
T41 Peter Fowler 70-73-70—213 €1,890
T46 Peter O’Malley 75-69-70—214 €1,610