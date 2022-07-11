Aussies on Tour: Smith’s spirited finish to Scottish Open - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith will arrive at St Andrews buoyed by a spirited finish at the Genesis Scottish Open where the Queenslander shot 67 in the final round for a top-10 finish.

On a day at The Renaissance Club where fellow Australian Jason Scrivener’s five-under 65 was the best of the final round, Smith’s 67 elevated him from 28th into a tie for 10th and a nice shot of momentum ahead of this week’s Open Championship at the Home of Golf.

A second round of 75 – where Smith’s customary mullet was flowing wildly in the Scottish winds – meant that that the Aussie No.1 made the cut on the number.

A 68 on Saturday was a step in the right direction and then he continued his climb with three-under on Sunday featuring four birdies in his final eight holes.

A bogey at 18 prevented Smith from featuring even higher on the leaderboard but won’t take away from a growing belief that his game can transfer to the British links as he seeks to become just the fifth Australian to lift the Claret Jug.

Four-under through his first nine holes of the Championship, Scrivener began the final day outside the top 50.

He bogeyed his second hole before rattling off six birdies to soar into share of 16th ahead of his second straight Open Championship and first at St Andrews.

There was a big move in more ways than one too for Hira Naveed at the Epson Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in New York.

An All-American Honorable Mention recipient in her final year at Pepperdine University, the West Australian was tied for 10th after two rounds at Pinehaven Country Club.

Enjoying her most consistent season on the Epson Tour, Naveed was one-over through 12 holes of her final round before finishing in a flurry, picking up four birdies in the space of five holes for a round of three-under 68 and tie for fourth.

After two top-10s already this season it is Naveed’s best finish on the Epson Tour and moves her from 42nd to 14th in the Race to the Card.

Despite a disappointing four-over 75 and tie for 17th Kim is projected to move up one spot to third on the season-long points race while Gabriela Ruffels could climb as high as 11th on the back of her tie for 30th.

Sarah Kemp’s Sunday 67 saw the Sydneysider finish tied for 15th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain as Rod Pampling earned a share of 11th to be the best of the Aussies at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Results

DP World Tour

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Winner Xander Schauffele 72-65-66-70—273 €1,378,143.20

T10 Cameron Smith 68-75-68-67—278 €155,336.43

T16 Jason Scrivener 69-73-72-65—279 €103,262.30

T47 Ryan Fox 74-68-73-69—284 €27,710.52

MC Lucas Herbert 69-75—144

MC Marc Leishman 73-72—145

MC Scott Hend 74-75—149

MC Min Woo Lee 77-74—151

MC Maverick Antcliff 82-76—158

PGA TOUR

Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Winner Trey Mullinax 65-65-67-66—263 $US666,000

T41 Cameron Percy 66-69-72-69—276 $13,505

T41 Aaron Baddeley 69-70-65-72—276 $13,505

T47 Greg Chalmers 70-69-68-70—277 $10,348

T50 Josh Geary 71-67-70-70—278 $9,195

MC Brett Drewitt 74-68—142

Ladies European Tour

Estrella Damm Ladies Open

Club de Golf Terramar, Barcelona, Spain

Winner Carlota Ciganda 65-67-68-70—270 €45,000

T15 Sarah Kemp 69-75-71-67—282 €5,100

MC Whitney Hillier 74-76—150

Challenge Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

Winner Nathan Kimsey 68-66-69-71—274 €41,600

T43 Jarryd Felton 69-72-72-73—286 €1,404

MC Austin Bautista 72-79—151

MC Daniel Hillier 73-71—144

Epson Tour

Twin Bridges Championship

Pinehaven Country Club, Albany, New York

Winner Lucy Li 66-68-69—203 $US30,000

T4 Hira Naveed 70-72-68—210 $9,871

T11 Amelia Garvey 74-69-70—213 $3,554

T17 Grace Kim 69-70-75—214 $2,751

T30 Gabriela Ruffels 72-76-69—217 $1,716

T41 Emily Mahar 73-72-74—219 $1,204

MC Stephanie Na 76-79—155

Champions Tour

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

Winner Jerry Kelly 67-69-65-68—269 $US450,000

T3 Steven Alker 68-66-69-69—272 $198,000

T11 Rod Pampling 73-64-72-68—277 $59,833

T50 David McKenzie 76-70-73-68—287 $8,160

T55 John Senden 69-74-69-76—288 $6,600

T66 Mark Hensby 74-72-71-77—294 $3,300

76 Robert Allenby 78-77-76-70—301 $1,740

Legends Tour

Swiss Seniors Open

Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Winner James Kingston 68-63-68—199 €52,290

T24 Michael Campbell 67-70-72—209 €3,377.50

T41 Peter Fowler 70-73-70—213 €1,890

T46 Peter O’Malley 75-69-70—214 €1,610