Aussies on Tour: Smith wins ahead of Open defence - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith completed his preparation for next week’s defence of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool by winning his second LIV Golf event on Sunday in London.

The Australian picked up his second LIV individual title, closing with a 68 at Centurion Club to post 15-under and win by a shot from his Ripper GC teammate Marc Leishman and American Patrick Reed.

The day did not entirely belong to Smith, who lipped out with a par putt of less than two metres at the final hole which cost his team a chance of winning the team event.

Had it dropped, Ripper GC would have had a playoff with 4Aces for that competition.

But Smith was delighted to break what for him has been a longer-than-usual streak without a win, stretching to eight months since the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland last November.

He will rest up next week before teeing it up at Royal Liverpool in the final major of 2023 the following week as he seeks to retain possession of the Claret Jug.

“I’m thrilled,” Smith said. “It gives me a shot of confidence, absolutely.

“This was a gutsy win. Over the weekend I didn’t have my best stuff with the driver, which had actually been feeling really good.

“I still have some work to do on that but I am really happy to get the win.

“It really hasn’t been that long, but it feels like forever, especially the way I’ve been playing the last couple of months.

“I’ve been knocking on the door of winning, and it’s nice to get one out of the way.

“Hopefully it opens the floodgates a little bit.”

Smith is one of 10 Australians in the Open field.

The Australians played well as a group at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach but none was in contention as American Allisen Corpuz won the first women’s major played at the iconic venue.

Minjee Lee began the final day within shouting distance but a bogey at the par-5 second hole followed by a string of pars saw her fall from the top page of the leaderboard.

The 27-year-old suffered an unlucky break when she missed the fairway right at the par-5 14th, forced to chop out sideways on her way to the first of two straight bogeys.

But, as champions often do, Lee gave the crowd a moment to savour on 18, holing a birdie putt from just inside 11 feet to end her defence in style.

Lee’s final round of 3-over 75 saw her finish level with fellow Aussies Hannah Green (69) and Grace Kim (71) in a tie for 13th.

Green holed a 22-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 sixth and was 4-under on her round when she made birdies at 12 and 15 but a tee shot that went left onto the rocky outcrop led to a bogey at the 72nd hole.

In Denmark, Victorian David Micheluzzi had a nice week on the DP World Tour, picking up a €36,000 pay cheque for tied-17th in the Made In HimmerLand tournament, his best finish in a stand-alone DP World Tour event.

Micheluzzi was playing on a sponsor’s invitation and also is in the field for Royal Liverpool.

Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Results

US Women’s Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

1 Allisen Corpuz 69-70-71-69—279 $US2m

T13 Minjee Lee 72-73-72-75—292 $170,020

T13 Hannah Green 76-71-76-69—292 $170,020

T13 Grace Kim 74-76-71-71—292 $170,020

T33 Lydia Ko (NZ) 76-71-74-75—296 $49,649

T33 Gabriela Ruffels 78-71-70-77—296 $49,649

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 78-75—153

MC Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (a) 78-80—158

DP World Tour

Made in Himmerland

HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

1 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70-65-64–267 €507,458

Won on sixth hole of sudden death playoff

T17 David Micheluzzi 71-69-62-70–272 €36,119

MC Jason Scrivener 72-71–143

MC Blake Windred 73-76–149

PGA TOUR

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

1 Sepp Straka 73-63-65-62–263 $US1.332m

T31 Aaron Baddeley 70-67-71-65–273 $45,232

T42 Geoff Ogilvy 70-68-69-68–275 $23,606

66 Harrison Endycott 68-69-70-73–280 $15,910

MC Cameron Percy 74-69–143

MC Greg Chalmers 72-73–145

Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge Open

Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, Italy

1 Matteo Manassero 66-65-69-67–267 €56,000

MC Jordan Zunic 74-73–147

MC Connor McKinney 81-68–149

LIV Golf

LIV Golf – London

Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England

1 Cameron Smith 63-67-68–198 $US4m

T2 Marc Leishman 64-69-66–199 $1.875m

T31 Matt Jones 73-67-70–210 $167,500

T31 Danny Lee (NZ) 74-67-69–210 $167,500

39 Jed Morgan 75-69-69–213 $146,250

Legends Tour

Swiss Seniors Open

Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

1 Adilson Da Silva 66-62-67–195

T6 Michael Long (NZ) 69-67-65–201

T19 Jason Norris 66-69-69–204

T25 Peter Fowler 68-71-67–206

LET Access Series

Capio Ogon Trophy

Upsala GolfKlubb, Sweden

1 Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen 73-72-70–215 €6,400

T16 Kelsey Bennett 73-72-76–215 €828

T29 Hanee Song (NZ) 77-73-73–223 €576

T36 Kristalle Blum 75-72-77–224 €512