Aussies on Tour: Six grab Champions finale berths - PGA of Australia

A whopping six Australians will join New Zealander Steve Alker in the finale of the PGA Champions in Phoenix next week after they played their way into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The Australian contingent will be double the number who made it into the tour championship in 2023 when Steve Stricker won the 36-player final.

Australians will represent 16 percent of the field in the $US3 million climax to the seniors’ season at Phoenix Country Club from 7 November.

This year’s group is headed by lefty Richard Green (ranked No. 6 in the standings) and the big finisher was Victorian Cam Percy, who shot a closing 68 in today’s Simmons Bank Championship, at one point moving into a share of the lead.

Percy’s T5 finish lifted him from 40th in the standings and outside the qualifiers for the tour championship to No. 36, meaning that he will take the last remain spot in the Schwab Cup.

Percy, who is in his first season on the Champions tour, was 7-under for the day standing on the 15th tee but an errant tee shot took away his chance of unseating Padraig Harrington at the top. Bogeys at the 15th, 16th and 17th saw the 50-year-old tumble a few spots.

The most frustrated would be David Bransdon and Steve Allan, who finished 38th and 39th in the standings with only the top 36 graduating.

Green, Percy and No. 2 ranked Alker will be joined in the Charles Schwab Cup from November 7 by Greg Chalmers (28), Mark Hensby (29), Rod Pampling (33) and Stuart Appleby (34).

Elsewhere in the world it was another good week for the red hot Hannah Green, who finished strongly in the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship with a 65 to be tied-sixth behind Ruoning Yin of China.

Green has won three times on the tour this year and last week was at an equal career-high No. 5 in the world rankings.

Min Woo Lee’s T27 at the Zozo Championship on the PGA Tour did his quest for more world ranking points no harm and he is one of two Australians (with Adam Scott) to qualify for the next phase of the DP World Tour beginning in Abu Dhabi next week.

David Micheluzzi was the best placed of the other Australians to reach the playoffs and his T22 finish in South Korea over the weekend left him at No. 73 in the rankings, just outside the 70 who automatically play in Abu Dhabi next week. It leaves him waiting on any last-minute withdrawals from the DP World Tour field in Abu Dhabi to earn a spot in the playoffs.

PHOTO: Cam Percy sneaked in as 36th qualifier in the 36-player Schwab Cup field. Image: Getty

Results

PGA TOUR

Zozo Championship

Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club, Japan

1 Nico Echavarria 64-64-65-67—260 $US1.53m

T27 Min Woo Lee 69-69-69-65—272 $57,035

T65 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-70-68-71—281 $15,725

LPGA Tour

Maybank Championship

Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club

1 Ruoning Yin 67-67-66-65—265 $US450,000

T6 Hannah Green 71-69-68-65—273 $81,887

T18 Gabriela Ruffels 69-66-71-71—277 $36,661

T46 Grace Kim 67-73-73-69—282 $11,869

T51 Hira Naveed 70-75-68-70—283 $9,916

Q-Series – Qualifying Stage

Venice, Florida

T1 Mimi Rhodes 70-71-68-65—274

Failed to advance to Final Stage

T53 Caitlin Peirce (a) 71-73-72-70—286

T66 Su Oh 74-70-69-74—287

T80 Kelsey Bennett 73-73-73-69—288

T88 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-72-71-75—289

T111 Jess Whitting 74-74-74-70—292

T121 Lion Higo (a) 75-71-73-74—293

T128 Claire Shin (NZ) 74-70-77-73—294

T154 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 74-78-76-69—297

T154 Jennifer Herbst 76-72-70-79—297

T166 Sarah Yamaki Branch 75-75-74-75—299

DP World Tour

Genesis Championship

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

1 Byeong Hun An 67-66-71-67—271 €628,388.68

T14 Jason Scrivener 72-71-68-67—278 €49,208.38

T22 David Micheluzzi 70-68-71-70—279 €40,105.98

T22 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-71-68-72—279 €40,105.98

MC Haydn Barron 77-73—150

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 77-76—153

MC Tom Power Horan 79-75—154

Asian Tour

International Series Thailand

Thai Country Club, Bangkok

1 Lee Chieh-po 64-65-67-63—259 $US360,000

T7 Nick Voke (NZ) 67-66-67-64—264 $44,380

T7 Maverick Antcliff 63-64-69-68—264 $44,380

T12 Jed Morgan 63-68-67-67—265 $27,900

T19 Marcus Fraser 69-67-65-65—266 $21,800

T19 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 67-65-67-67—266 $21,800

T19 Travis Smyth 65-67-66-68—266 $21,800

T31 Jack Thompson 69-67-66-66—268 $14,625

T39 Wade Ormsby 67-67-69-66—269 $12,060

T47 Ben Campbell (NZ) 65-70-68-68—271 $9,000

T54 Zach Murray 66-68-70-68—272 $7,300

T64 Aaron Wilkin 69-67-71-69—276 $5,400

T67 Andrew Dodt 67-69-70-73—279 $5,000

MC Todd Sinnott 69-68—137

MC Harrison Crowe 68-69—137

MC Sam Brazel 72-65—137

MC Kevin Yuan 69-68—137

MC Lachlan Barker 70-69—139

MC Scott Hend 74-66—140

MC Justin Warren 70-70—140

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 71-71—142

MC Douglas Klein 71-72—143

MC Deyen Lawson 76-71—147

Ladies European Tour

Hero Women’s Open

DLF Golf and Country Club, New Delhi

1 Liz Young 74-73-67-72—286 $US55,534.65

T2 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 72-73-72-70—287 $21,380.84

10 Kirsten Rudgeley 72-72-73-74—291 $8,515.31

PGA TOUR Champions

Simmons Bank Championship

Pleasant Valley Country Club, Massachusetts

1 Padraig Harrington 67-65-67 – 199 $US 365,000

T5 Cam Percy 69-66-68 – 203 $104,250

T12 Steve Allan 69-70-66 – 205 $45,425

T12 Steve Alker (NZ) 62-70-73 – 205 $45,425

T12 Rod Pampling 70-64-71 – 205 $45,425

T16 Richard Green 69-67-70 – 206 $37,950

T24 Michael Wright 73-66-71 – 210 $23,575

T26 Stuart Appleby 70-72-69 – 211 $18,716

T34 David Bransdon 74-69-69 – 212 $14,145

T34 Mark Hensby 70-71-71 – 212 $14,145

T50 Greg Chalmers 73-71-77 – 221 $6900

Legends Tour

Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open

San Domenico GC, Italy

1 Thomas Gogele 64-66-67—197

T18 Michael Long (NZ) 71-73-65—209

T40 Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-73-71—215