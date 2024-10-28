 Aussies on Tour: Six grab Champions finale berths - PGA of Australia

A whopping six Australians will join New Zealander Steve Alker in the finale of the PGA Champions in Phoenix next week after they played their way into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The Australian contingent will be double the number who made it into the tour championship in 2023 when Steve Stricker won the 36-player final.

Australians will represent 16 percent of the field in the $US3 million climax to the seniors’ season at Phoenix Country Club from 7 November.

This year’s group is headed by lefty Richard Green (ranked No. 6 in the standings) and the big finisher was Victorian Cam Percy, who shot a closing 68 in today’s Simmons Bank Championship, at one point moving into a share of the lead.

Percy’s T5 finish lifted him from 40th in the standings and outside the qualifiers for the tour championship to No. 36, meaning that he will take the last remain spot in the Schwab Cup.

Percy, who is in his first season on the Champions tour, was 7-under for the day standing on the 15th tee but an errant tee shot took away his chance of unseating Padraig Harrington at the top. Bogeys at the 15th, 16th and 17th saw the 50-year-old tumble a few spots.

The most frustrated would be David Bransdon and Steve Allan, who finished 38th and 39th in the standings with only the top 36 graduating.

Green, Percy and No. 2 ranked Alker will be joined in the Charles Schwab Cup from November 7 by Greg Chalmers (28), Mark Hensby (29), Rod Pampling (33) and Stuart Appleby (34).

Elsewhere in the world it was another good week for the red hot Hannah Green, who finished strongly in the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship with a 65 to be tied-sixth behind Ruoning Yin of China.

Green has won three times on the tour this year and last week was at an equal career-high No. 5 in the world rankings.

Min Woo Lee’s T27 at the Zozo Championship on the PGA Tour did his quest for more world ranking points no harm and he is one of two Australians (with Adam Scott) to qualify for the next phase of the DP World Tour beginning in Abu Dhabi next week.

David Micheluzzi was the best placed of the other Australians to reach the playoffs and his T22 finish in South Korea over the weekend left him at No. 73 in the rankings, just outside the 70 who automatically play in Abu Dhabi next week. It leaves him waiting on any last-minute withdrawals from the DP World Tour field in Abu Dhabi to earn a spot in the playoffs.

PHOTO: Cam Percy sneaked in as 36th qualifier in the 36-player Schwab Cup field. Image: Getty

Results

PGA TOUR

Zozo Championship

Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club, Japan

1          Nico Echavarria            64-64-65-67—260        $US1.53m

T27       Min Woo Lee                69-69-69-65—272        $57,035

T65       Ryan Fox (NZ)               72-70-68-71—281        $15,725

LPGA Tour

Maybank Championship

Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club

1          Ruoning Yin                 67-67-66-65—265        $US450,000

T6        Hannah Green              71-69-68-65—273        $81,887

T18       Gabriela Ruffels            69-66-71-71—277        $36,661

T46       Grace Kim                    67-73-73-69—282        $11,869

T51       Hira Naveed                 70-75-68-70—283        $9,916

Q-Series – Qualifying Stage

Venice, Florida

T1        Mimi Rhodes                70-71-68-65—274

Failed to advance to Final Stage

T53       Caitlin Peirce (a)           71-73-72-70—286

T66       Su Oh                           74-70-69-74—287

T80       Kelsey Bennett             73-73-73-69—288

T88       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      71-72-71-75—289

T111     Jess Whitting                74-74-74-70—292

T121     Lion Higo (a)                75-71-73-74—293

T128     Claire Shin (NZ)            74-70-77-73—294

T154     Maddison Hinson-Tolchard       74-78-76-69—297

T154     Jennifer Herbst             76-72-70-79—297

T166     Sarah Yamaki Branch    75-75-74-75—299

DP World Tour

Genesis Championship

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

1          Byeong Hun An            67-66-71-67—271        €628,388.68

T14       Jason Scrivener             72-71-68-67—278        €49,208.38

T22       David Micheluzzi          70-68-71-70—279        €40,105.98

T22       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         68-71-68-72—279        €40,105.98

MC       Haydn Barron               77-73—150

MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            77-76—153

MC       Tom Power Horan         79-75—154

Asian Tour

International Series Thailand

Thai Country Club, Bangkok

1          Lee Chieh-po                64-65-67-63—259        $US360,000

T7        Nick Voke (NZ)             67-66-67-64—264        $44,380

T7        Maverick Antcliff          63-64-69-68—264        $44,380

T12       Jed Morgan                  63-68-67-67—265        $27,900

T19       Marcus Fraser               69-67-65-65—266        $21,800

T19       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     67-65-67-67—266        $21,800

T19       Travis Smyth                 65-67-66-68—266        $21,800

T31       Jack Thompson            69-67-66-66—268        $14,625

T39       Wade Ormsby              67-67-69-66—269        $12,060

T47       Ben Campbell (NZ)       65-70-68-68—271        $9,000

T54       Zach Murray                 66-68-70-68—272        $7,300

T64       Aaron Wilkin                69-67-71-69—276        $5,400

T67       Andrew Dodt                67-69-70-73—279        $5,000

MC       Todd Sinnott                69-68—137

MC       Harrison Crowe            68-69—137

MC       Sam Brazel                   72-65—137

MC       Kevin Yuan                   69-68—137

MC       Lachlan Barker              70-69—139

MC       Scott Hend                   74-66—140

MC       Justin Warren               70-70—140

MC       Danny Lee (NZ)            71-71—142

MC       Douglas Klein               71-72—143

MC       Deyen Lawson              76-71—147

Ladies European Tour

Hero Women’s Open

DLF Golf and Country Club, New Delhi

1          Liz Young                     74-73-67-72—286        $US55,534.65

T2        Momoka Kobori (NZ)    72-73-72-70—287        $21,380.84

10        Kirsten Rudgeley          72-72-73-74—291        $8,515.31

PGA TOUR Champions

Simmons Bank Championship

Pleasant Valley Country Club, Massachusetts

1 Padraig Harrington               67-65-67 – 199 $US 365,000

T5 Cam Percy                           69-66-68 – 203 $104,250

T12 Steve Allan                        69-70-66 – 205 $45,425

T12 Steve Alker (NZ)                62-70-73 – 205 $45,425

T12 Rod Pampling                   70-64-71 – 205 $45,425

T16 Richard Green                   69-67-70 – 206 $37,950

T24 Michael Wright                 73-66-71 – 210 $23,575

T26 Stuart Appleby                  70-72-69 – 211 $18,716

T34 David Bransdon                 74-69-69 – 212 $14,145

T34 Mark Hensby                     70-71-71 – 212 $14,145

T50 Greg Chalmers                   73-71-77 – 221 $6900

Legends Tour

Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open

San Domenico GC, Italy

1          Thomas Gogele            64-66-67—197

T18       Michael Long (NZ)        71-73-65—209

T40       Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-73-71—215


