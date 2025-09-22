Aussies on Tour: Seconds for Smylie, Bosio - PGA of Australia

Elvis Smylie has enjoyed his best finish on European soil as fellow Queenslander Justice Bosio endured a bitter-sweet end to her rookie season on the LET Access Series.
Two strokes off the lead held by Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka entering the final round of the FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie made three birdies in succession late on the front nine to add his name to the list of contenders.
The reigning BMW Australian PGA champion trailed by just one when he birdied the par-4 14th and was tied with eventual champion Michael Kim at 15-under when the pair birdied the par-5 16th.
Kim’s birdie on 17 and impressive sand save at the par-3 18th from 16 feet would prove the difference, Smylie climbing into a share of second with a bogey-free 6-under 65.
It is the 23-year-old’s best finish in Europe and, with a rise to 14th in the Race to Dubai ranking, goes a long way to securing his place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in his rookie season.
Bosio’s runner-up finish at the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland was her third of the season yet not quite enough to secure automatic promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026.
Co-leader after 36 holes, Bosio shot 71 in the final round to finish three back of Patricie Mackova and eighth on the Order of Merit.
The top seven at season’s end are elevated to the LET the following year, Bosio set to finish second also on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings.
Heavy rain and an unplayable course at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship denied Robyn Choi the chance to add to her outstanding season, she and fellow Gold Coaster Karis Davidson both tied for ninth when the tournament was reduced to just 18 holes.
West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is celebrating her best finish on the Ladies European Tour – third at the La Sella Open in Spain – and Travis Smyth continued his excellent form on the Asian Tour with a tie for seventh at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.
Results
DP World Tour
FedEx Open de France
Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
1 Michael Kim 69-68-66-65—268 €469,290.74
T2 Elvis Smylie 69-68-67-65—269 €238,786.17
T5 Min Woo Lee 66-68-68-69—271 €91,373.67
T14 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-69-68—277 €40,579.85
T32 David MIcheluzzi 71-69-70-71—281 €19,599.79
T56 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-70-71-73—284 €8,695.68
T70 Daniel Gale 69-72-74-72—287 €4,414.60
MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-73—146
MC Danny List 75-74—149
LPGA Tour
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas
Event reduced to 18 holes due to rain
T1 Sarah Schmelzel 63
T1 Minami Katsu 63
T9 Robyn Choi 65
T9 Karis Davidson 65
T66 Hannah Green 69
T86 Hira Naveed 70
T86 Gabriela Ruffels 70
T106 Grace Kim 71
T106 Cassie Porter 71
141 Stephanie Kyriacou 76
Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf Resort, Spain
1 Anna Huang 64-66-69-69—268 €150,000
3 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-66-68-69—276 €60,000
T8 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-67-73-70—281 €24,000
25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-71-70-74—285 €13,000
T26 Kelsey Bennett 75-70-71-70—286 €11,750
MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 72-75—147
MC Whitney Hillier 75-77—152
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-76—152
PGA TOUR Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California
1 Doug Barron 71-67-66—204
T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 67-67-72—206
T11 Steve Allan 73-68-69—210
T11 Cameron Percy 66-72-72—210
T13 Stuart Appleby 68-73-70—211
T23 Greg Chalmers 70-76-68—214
T29 Michael Wright 72-71-72—215
T29 Mathew Goggin 69-72-74—215
T38 David Bransdon 67-70-80—217
T38 John Senden 70-72-75—217
44 Rod Pampling 67-77-74—218
49 Brendan Jones 69-76-77—222
Asian Tour
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship
Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1 Kazuki Higa 69-67-67-68—271 $US180,000
T7 Travis Smyth 70-67-67-71—275 $23,375
T15 Brett Rankin 70-68-70-70—278 $13,850
T20 Kevin Yuan 71-74-65-70—280 $11,050
T46 Nick Voke (NZ) 74-67-70-74—285 $5,070
T60 Lawry Flynn 72-71-73-72—288 $3,100
T69 John Lyras 73-71-70-76—290 $2,250
T74 Wade Ormsby 72-71-73-76—292 $1,750
MC Marcus Fraser 74-73—147
MC Ryan Peake 77-71– 148
MC Maverick Antcliff 75-73—148
MC Todd Sinnott 74-74—148
MC Aaron Wilkin 77-71—148
MC Jack Thompson 80-74—154
MC Scott Hend 78-81—159
WD Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 83
Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido
1 Takumi Kanaya 68-65-69-69—271 ¥20m
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T25 Michael Hendry 69-71-67-73—280 ¥880,000
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
1 John VanDerLaan 62-71-67-67—267 $US270,000
MC Harry Hillier (MC) 71-73—144
MC Rhein Gibson 71-73—144
Sunshine Tour
Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya
Umhlali Country Club, Ballito
1 Louis Albertse 70-66-66—202
MC Austin Bautista 76-69—145
PGA TOUR Americas
Times Colonist Victoria Open
Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
MC Grant Booth 72-66—138
MC Tony Chen 67-72—139
LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
1 Patricie Mackova 67-71-67—205 €7,200
2 Justice Bosio 68-69-71—208 €4,770
T24 Abbie Teasdale 70-71-74—215 €599.63
T29 Belinda Ji 72-71-73—216 €529.20
T34 Kristalle Blum 75-69-73—217 €423.64
HotelPlanner Tour
Italian Challenge Open
Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy
1 JC Ritchie 69-63-68-68—268 €48,000
MC Hayden Hopewell 70-81—151
Korean PGA Tour
Golfzon Open
Golf Zone County Cemetery
1 Sung Kug Park 67-67-68-66—268
T27 Junseok Lee 71-66-65-78—280
MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 71-72—143
MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-71—144
MC Wonjoon Lee 72-73—145