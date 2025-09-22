Aussies on Tour: Seconds for Smylie, Bosio - PGA of Australia

Elvis Smylie has enjoyed his best finish on European soil as fellow Queenslander Justice Bosio endured a bitter-sweet end to her rookie season on the LET Access Series.

Two strokes off the lead held by Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka entering the final round of the FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie made three birdies in succession late on the front nine to add his name to the list of contenders.

The reigning BMW Australian PGA champion trailed by just one when he birdied the par-4 14th and was tied with eventual champion Michael Kim at 15-under when the pair birdied the par-5 16th.

Kim’s birdie on 17 and impressive sand save at the par-3 18th from 16 feet would prove the difference, Smylie climbing into a share of second with a bogey-free 6-under 65.

It is the 23-year-old’s best finish in Europe and, with a rise to 14th in the Race to Dubai ranking, goes a long way to securing his place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in his rookie season.

Bosio’s runner-up finish at the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland was her third of the season yet not quite enough to secure automatic promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026.

Co-leader after 36 holes, Bosio shot 71 in the final round to finish three back of Patricie Mackova and eighth on the Order of Merit.

The top seven at season’s end are elevated to the LET the following year, Bosio set to finish second also on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings.

Heavy rain and an unplayable course at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship denied Robyn Choi the chance to add to her outstanding season, she and fellow Gold Coaster Karis Davidson both tied for ninth when the tournament was reduced to just 18 holes.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is celebrating her best finish on the Ladies European Tour – third at the La Sella Open in Spain – and Travis Smyth continued his excellent form on the Asian Tour with a tie for seventh at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

Results

DP World Tour

FedEx Open de France

Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France

1 Michael Kim 69-68-66-65—268 €469,290.74

T2 Elvis Smylie 69-68-67-65—269 €238,786.17

T5 Min Woo Lee 66-68-68-69—271 €91,373.67

T14 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-69-68—277 €40,579.85

T32 David MIcheluzzi 71-69-70-71—281 €19,599.79

T56 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-70-71-73—284 €8,695.68

T70 Daniel Gale 69-72-74-72—287 €4,414.60

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 73-73—146

MC Danny List 75-74—149

LPGA Tour

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Event reduced to 18 holes due to rain

T1 Sarah Schmelzel 63

T1 Minami Katsu 63

T9 Robyn Choi 65

T9 Karis Davidson 65

T66 Hannah Green 69

T86 Hira Naveed 70

T86 Gabriela Ruffels 70

T106 Grace Kim 71

T106 Cassie Porter 71

141 Stephanie Kyriacou 76

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open

La Sella Golf Resort, Spain

1 Anna Huang 64-66-69-69—268 €150,000

3 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-66-68-69—276 €60,000

T8 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-67-73-70—281 €24,000

25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-71-70-74—285 €13,000

T26 Kelsey Bennett 75-70-71-70—286 €11,750

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 72-75—147

MC Whitney Hillier 75-77—152

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-76—152

PGA TOUR Champions

PURE Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California

1 Doug Barron 71-67-66—204

T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 67-67-72—206

T11 Steve Allan 73-68-69—210

T11 Cameron Percy 66-72-72—210

T13 Stuart Appleby 68-73-70—211

T23 Greg Chalmers 70-76-68—214

T29 Michael Wright 72-71-72—215

T29 Mathew Goggin 69-72-74—215

T38 David Bransdon 67-70-80—217

T38 John Senden 70-72-75—217

44 Rod Pampling 67-77-74—218

49 Brendan Jones 69-76-77—222

Asian Tour

Yeangder Tournament Players Championship

Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

1 Kazuki Higa 69-67-67-68—271 $US180,000

T7 Travis Smyth 70-67-67-71—275 $23,375

T15 Brett Rankin 70-68-70-70—278 $13,850

T20 Kevin Yuan 71-74-65-70—280 $11,050

T46 Nick Voke (NZ) 74-67-70-74—285 $5,070

T60 Lawry Flynn 72-71-73-72—288 $3,100

T69 John Lyras 73-71-70-76—290 $2,250

T74 Wade Ormsby 72-71-73-76—292 $1,750

MC Marcus Fraser 74-73—147

MC Ryan Peake 77-71– 148

MC Maverick Antcliff 75-73—148

MC Todd Sinnott 74-74—148

MC Aaron Wilkin 77-71—148

MC Jack Thompson 80-74—154

MC Scott Hend 78-81—159

WD Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 83

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido

1 Takumi Kanaya 68-65-69-69—271 ¥20m

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

T25 Michael Hendry 69-71-67-73—280 ¥880,000

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

1 John VanDerLaan 62-71-67-67—267 $US270,000

MC Harry Hillier (MC) 71-73—144

MC Rhein Gibson 71-73—144

Sunshine Tour

Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya

Umhlali Country Club, Ballito

1 Louis Albertse 70-66-66—202

MC Austin Bautista 76-69—145

PGA TOUR Americas

Times Colonist Victoria Open

Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia

MC Grant Booth 72-66—138

MC Tony Chen 67-72—139

LET Access Series

Lavaux Ladies Open

Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland

1 Patricie Mackova 67-71-67—205 €7,200

2 Justice Bosio 68-69-71—208 €4,770

T24 Abbie Teasdale 70-71-74—215 €599.63

T29 Belinda Ji 72-71-73—216 €529.20

T34 Kristalle Blum 75-69-73—217 €423.64

HotelPlanner Tour

Italian Challenge Open

Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy

1 JC Ritchie 69-63-68-68—268 €48,000

MC Hayden Hopewell 70-81—151

Korean PGA Tour

Golfzon Open

Golf Zone County Cemetery

1 Sung Kug Park 67-67-68-66—268

T27 Junseok Lee 71-66-65-78—280

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 71-72—143

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-71—144

MC Wonjoon Lee 72-73—145