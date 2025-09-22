 Aussies on Tour: Seconds for Smylie, Bosio - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Seconds for Smylie, Bosio


Elvis Smylie has enjoyed his best finish on European soil as fellow Queenslander Justice Bosio endured a bitter-sweet end to her rookie season on the LET Access Series.

Two strokes off the lead held by Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka entering the final round of the FedEx Open de France in Paris, Smylie made three birdies in succession late on the front nine to add his name to the list of contenders.

The reigning BMW Australian PGA champion trailed by just one when he birdied the par-4 14th and was tied with eventual champion Michael Kim at 15-under when the pair birdied the par-5 16th.

Kim’s birdie on 17 and impressive sand save at the par-3 18th from 16 feet would prove the difference, Smylie climbing into a share of second with a bogey-free 6-under 65.

It is the 23-year-old’s best finish in Europe and, with a rise to 14th in the Race to Dubai ranking, goes a long way to securing his place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in his rookie season.

Bosio’s runner-up finish at the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland was her third of the season yet not quite enough to secure automatic promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026.

Co-leader after 36 holes, Bosio shot 71 in the final round to finish three back of Patricie Mackova and eighth on the Order of Merit.

The top seven at season’s end are elevated to the LET the following year, Bosio set to finish second also on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings.

Heavy rain and an unplayable course at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship denied Robyn Choi the chance to add to her outstanding season, she and fellow Gold Coaster Karis Davidson both tied for ninth when the tournament was reduced to just 18 holes.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is celebrating her best finish on the Ladies European Tour – third at the La Sella Open in Spain – and Travis Smyth continued his excellent form on the Asian Tour with a tie for seventh at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

Results

DP World Tour
FedEx Open de France
Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
1          Michael Kim                 69-68-66-65—268       €469,290.74
T2        Elvis Smylie                  69-68-67-65—269       €238,786.17
T5        Min Woo Lee                66-68-68-69—271       €91,373.67
T14      Ryan Fox (NZ)               69-71-69-68—277       €40,579.85
T32      David MIcheluzzi          71-69-70-71—281       €19,599.79
T56      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         70-70-71-73—284       €8,695.68
T70      Daniel Gale                  69-72-74-72—287       €4,414.60
MC       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     73-73—146
MC       Danny List                    75-74—149

LPGA Tour
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas
Event reduced to 18 holes due to rain
T1        Sarah Schmelzel           63
T1        Minami Katsu               63
T9        Robyn Choi                  65
T9        Karis Davidson             65
T66      Hannah Green              69
T86      Hira Naveed                 70
T86      Gabriela Ruffels           70
T106    Grace Kim                    71
T106    Cassie Porter                71
141      Stephanie Kyriacou      76

Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf Resort, Spain
1          Anna Huang                64-66-69-69—268       €150,000
3          Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      73-66-68-69—276       €60,000
T8        Kirsten Rudgeley          71-67-73-70—281       €24,000
25        Momoka Kobori (NZ)   70-71-70-74—285       €13,000
T26      Kelsey Bennett             75-70-71-70—286       €11,750
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      72-75—147
MC       Whitney Hillier             75-77—152
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       76-76—152    

PGA TOUR Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California
1          Doug Barron                71-67-66—204
T3        Steven Alker (NZ)         67-67-72—206
T11      Steve Allan                   73-68-69—210
T11      Cameron Percy             66-72-72—210
T13      Stuart Appleby             68-73-70—211
T23      Greg Chalmers             70-76-68—214
T29      Michael Wright            72-71-72—215
T29      Mathew Goggin           69-72-74—215
T38      David Bransdon           67-70-80—217
T38      John Senden                70-72-75—217
44        Rod Pampling              67-77-74—218
49        Brendan Jones             69-76-77—222

Asian Tour
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship
Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1          Kazuki Higa                  69-67-67-68—271       $US180,000
T7        Travis Smyth                70-67-67-71—275       $23,375
T15      Brett Rankin                 70-68-70-70—278       $13,850
T20      Kevin Yuan                   71-74-65-70—280       $11,050
T46      Nick Voke (NZ)             74-67-70-74—285       $5,070
T60      Lawry Flynn                  72-71-73-72—288       $3,100
T69      John Lyras                    73-71-70-76—290       $2,250
T74      Wade Ormsby              72-71-73-76—292       $1,750
MC       Marcus Fraser              74-73—147
MC       Ryan Peake                  77-71– 148
MC       Maverick Antcliff          75-73—148
MC       Todd Sinnott                74-74—148
MC       Aaron Wilkin                77-71—148
MC       Jack Thompson            80-74—154
MC       Scott Hend                   78-81—159
WD      Denzel Ieremia (NZ)     83

Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido
1          Takumi Kanaya             68-65-69-69—271       ¥20m
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T25      Michael Hendry           69-71-67-73—280       ¥880,000

Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
1          John VanDerLaan         62-71-67-67—267       $US270,000
MC       Harry Hillier (MC)         71-73—144
MC       Rhein Gibson               71-73—144

Sunshine Tour
Sunbet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya
Umhlali Country Club, Ballito
1          Louis Albertse              70-66-66—202
MC       Austin Bautista             76-69—145

PGA TOUR Americas
Times Colonist Victoria Open
Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
MC       Grant Booth                 72-66—138
MC       Tony Chen                    67-72—139

LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
1          Patricie Mackova          67-71-67—205 €7,200
2          Justice Bosio                68-69-71—208 €4,770
T24      Abbie Teasdale             70-71-74—215 €599.63          
T29      Belinda Ji                      72-71-73—216 €529.20
T34      Kristalle Blum               75-69-73—217 €423.64          

HotelPlanner Tour
Italian Challenge Open
Golf Nazionale, Sutri, Italy
1          JC Ritchie                     69-63-68-68—268       €48,000
MC       Hayden Hopewell        70-81—151

Korean PGA Tour
Golfzon Open
Golf Zone County Cemetery
1          Sung Kug Park             67-67-68-66—268
T27      Junseok Lee                  71-66-65-78—280
MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          71-72—143
MC       Changgi Lee (NZ)         73-71—144
MC       Wonjoon Lee                72-73—145


