Aussies on Tour: Season’s best for Smyth in Indonesia - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Season’s best for Smyth in Indonesia


A tie for third at the Mandiri Indonesia Open is Travis Smyth’s best result of the year as he and fellow New South Welshman Kevin Yuan both finished top five on the Asian Tour.

Rocketing into contention on the back of a 7-under 65 in Round 2, Smyth began the final round three strokes off the lead but couldn’t keep pace with Malaysian Suteepat Prateeptienchai who stormed to a seven-stroke victory with 64 in the final round.

Smyth’s first top five of the year saw him rise to 13th on the Order of Merit as Yuan moved into 10th on the back of a superb weekend.

Squeezing inside the cut-line by two shots, Yuan posted consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to join Smyth in a share of third, bettering his previous best result this season, a fourth-place finish at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open.

After dropping a shot at the second hole in Sunday’s final round, Yuan hit all remaining 16 greens in regulation, converting seven birdie chances including four in his final seven holes to storm up the leaderboard.

While Smyth and Yuan were our best this past week, the Aussie flag flew high at various times on leaderboards around the world.

Scott Hend (Legends Tour), Grant Booth (PGA TOUR Americas) and Brad Kennedy (Japan Golf Tour) spent time at or near the top of the leaderboard.

Inside the top 10 entering the final round of the LPGA Tour’s FM Championship, it was a welcome return to form for Hannah Green while Justice Bosio moved to second on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings, keeping alive her hopes of promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026 by finishing seventh at the Women’s Irish Challenge.

Photo: Courtesy of Asian Tour

Results

LPGA Tour
FM Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
1          Miranda Wang             66-67-65-70—268       $US615,000
T20      Minjee Lee                   67-71-70-70—278       $45,192
T28      Hannah Green              68-68-70-74—280       $33,200
T32      Cassie Porter                71-71-69-70—281       $28,814
T45      Gabriela Ruffels           71-71-71-71—284       $15,521
MC       Grace Kim                    71-73—144
MC       Stephanie Kyriacou      74-71—145
MC       Robyn Choi                  70-76—146
MC       Hira Naveed                 72-75—147
MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)               73-75—148

DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
1          Thriston Lawrence        63-66-63-66—258       €473,432.83
T33      Jason Scrivener            69-66-70-66—271       €20,011.49
MC       Harrison Endycott        69-69—138
MC       Daniel Gale                  69-69—138
WD      Danny List                    70

Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia
1          S Prateeptienchai         66-66-68-64—264       $US90,000
T3        Kevin Yuan                   69-71-66-66—272       $28,250
T3        Travis Smyth                69-65-68-70—272       $28,250
T14      Jed Morgan                 69-68-71-67—275       $6,483.33
T20      Todd Sinnott                68-71-67-70—276       $5,146.43
T27      Maverick Antcliff          71-66-69-71—277       $4,038.89
T37      Ryan Peake                  67-69-71-71—278       $3,254.17
T43      John Lyras                    70-68-71-70—279       $2,760
MC       Jack Thompson 73-72—145
MC       Marcus Fraser  72-74—146
MC       Lawry Flynn      79-75—154
WD      Brett Rankin     72

HotelPlanner Tour
Dormy Open
Upsala Golf Club, Upsala, Sweden
1          Anders Emil Ejlersen     63-68-64-65—260       €48,000
6          Sam Jones (NZ)            67-65-66-66—264       €12,000
T23      Hayden Hopewell        66-65-69-71—271       €2,790

Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
1          Masakazu Kosaihei       69-66-68-67—270       ¥20m
T23      Brad Kennedy              68-66-72-73—279       ¥980,000
MC       Michael Hendry (NZ)    72-72—144

Korea PGA Tour
Dong-A Membership Group Open
1          Sang-Hyun Park           64-63-64-68—259
T37      Jun-Seok Lee                67-65-73-68—273
MC       Won Joon Lee              72-68—140
MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          66-74—140
MC       Changgi Lee (NZ)         73-72—145

PGA TOUR Americas
CRMC Championship
Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
1          Michael Brennan          65-66-64-63—258
T21      Grant Booth                 62-66-67-72—267

LET Access Series
Women’s Irish Challenge
Malahide Golf Club, Ireland
1          Anne-Charlotte Mora   67-70-69—206 €7,200
7          Justice Bosio                71-71-73—215 €1,350
T8        Whitney Hillier             70-75-71—216 €1,023.43
T8        Amy Walsh                   73-70-73—216 €1,023.43
MC       Kristalle Blum               77-76—153
MC       Belinda Ji                      79-74—153
MC       Abbie Teasdale             77-77—154

Legends Tour
Black Desert NI Legends
Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
1          Markus Brier                 65-69-70—204
T11      Mark Brown (NZ)          71-70-70—211
T26      Michael Long (NZ)        71-76-68—215
T29      Stephen Leaney            72-73-71—216
T29      Scott Hend                   64-76-76—216


