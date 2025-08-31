Aussies on Tour: Season’s best for Smyth in Indonesia - PGA of Australia

A tie for third at the Mandiri Indonesia Open is Travis Smyth’s best result of the year as he and fellow New South Welshman Kevin Yuan both finished top five on the Asian Tour.
Rocketing into contention on the back of a 7-under 65 in Round 2, Smyth began the final round three strokes off the lead but couldn’t keep pace with Malaysian Suteepat Prateeptienchai who stormed to a seven-stroke victory with 64 in the final round.
Smyth’s first top five of the year saw him rise to 13th on the Order of Merit as Yuan moved into 10th on the back of a superb weekend.
Squeezing inside the cut-line by two shots, Yuan posted consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to join Smyth in a share of third, bettering his previous best result this season, a fourth-place finish at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open.
After dropping a shot at the second hole in Sunday’s final round, Yuan hit all remaining 16 greens in regulation, converting seven birdie chances including four in his final seven holes to storm up the leaderboard.
While Smyth and Yuan were our best this past week, the Aussie flag flew high at various times on leaderboards around the world.
Scott Hend (Legends Tour), Grant Booth (PGA TOUR Americas) and Brad Kennedy (Japan Golf Tour) spent time at or near the top of the leaderboard.
Inside the top 10 entering the final round of the LPGA Tour’s FM Championship, it was a welcome return to form for Hannah Green while Justice Bosio moved to second on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings, keeping alive her hopes of promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026 by finishing seventh at the Women’s Irish Challenge.
Photo: Courtesy of Asian Tour
Results
LPGA Tour
FM Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
1 Miranda Wang 66-67-65-70—268 $US615,000
T20 Minjee Lee 67-71-70-70—278 $45,192
T28 Hannah Green 68-68-70-74—280 $33,200
T32 Cassie Porter 71-71-69-70—281 $28,814
T45 Gabriela Ruffels 71-71-71-71—284 $15,521
MC Grace Kim 71-73—144
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 74-71—145
MC Robyn Choi 70-76—146
MC Hira Naveed 72-75—147
MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-75—148
DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
1 Thriston Lawrence 63-66-63-66—258 €473,432.83
T33 Jason Scrivener 69-66-70-66—271 €20,011.49
MC Harrison Endycott 69-69—138
MC Daniel Gale 69-69—138
WD Danny List 70
Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia
1 S Prateeptienchai 66-66-68-64—264 $US90,000
T3 Kevin Yuan 69-71-66-66—272 $28,250
T3 Travis Smyth 69-65-68-70—272 $28,250
T14 Jed Morgan 69-68-71-67—275 $6,483.33
T20 Todd Sinnott 68-71-67-70—276 $5,146.43
T27 Maverick Antcliff 71-66-69-71—277 $4,038.89
T37 Ryan Peake 67-69-71-71—278 $3,254.17
T43 John Lyras 70-68-71-70—279 $2,760
MC Jack Thompson 73-72—145
MC Marcus Fraser 72-74—146
MC Lawry Flynn 79-75—154
WD Brett Rankin 72
HotelPlanner Tour
Dormy Open
Upsala Golf Club, Upsala, Sweden
1 Anders Emil Ejlersen 63-68-64-65—260 €48,000
6 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-65-66-66—264 €12,000
T23 Hayden Hopewell 66-65-69-71—271 €2,790
Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
1 Masakazu Kosaihei 69-66-68-67—270 ¥20m
T23 Brad Kennedy 68-66-72-73—279 ¥980,000
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72—144
Korea PGA Tour
Dong-A Membership Group Open
1 Sang-Hyun Park 64-63-64-68—259
T37 Jun-Seok Lee 67-65-73-68—273
MC Won Joon Lee 72-68—140
MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 66-74—140
MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-72—145
PGA TOUR Americas
CRMC Championship
Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
1 Michael Brennan 65-66-64-63—258
T21 Grant Booth 62-66-67-72—267
LET Access Series
Women’s Irish Challenge
Malahide Golf Club, Ireland
1 Anne-Charlotte Mora 67-70-69—206 €7,200
7 Justice Bosio 71-71-73—215 €1,350
T8 Whitney Hillier 70-75-71—216 €1,023.43
T8 Amy Walsh 73-70-73—216 €1,023.43
MC Kristalle Blum 77-76—153
MC Belinda Ji 79-74—153
MC Abbie Teasdale 77-77—154
Legends Tour
Black Desert NI Legends
Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
1 Markus Brier 65-69-70—204
T11 Mark Brown (NZ) 71-70-70—211
T26 Michael Long (NZ) 71-76-68—215
T29 Stephen Leaney 72-73-71—216
T29 Scott Hend 64-76-76—216