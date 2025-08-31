Aussies on Tour: Season’s best for Smyth in Indonesia - PGA of Australia

A tie for third at the Mandiri Indonesia Open is Travis Smyth’s best result of the year as he and fellow New South Welshman Kevin Yuan both finished top five on the Asian Tour.

Rocketing into contention on the back of a 7-under 65 in Round 2, Smyth began the final round three strokes off the lead but couldn’t keep pace with Malaysian Suteepat Prateeptienchai who stormed to a seven-stroke victory with 64 in the final round.

Smyth’s first top five of the year saw him rise to 13th on the Order of Merit as Yuan moved into 10th on the back of a superb weekend.

Squeezing inside the cut-line by two shots, Yuan posted consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to join Smyth in a share of third, bettering his previous best result this season, a fourth-place finish at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open.

After dropping a shot at the second hole in Sunday’s final round, Yuan hit all remaining 16 greens in regulation, converting seven birdie chances including four in his final seven holes to storm up the leaderboard.

While Smyth and Yuan were our best this past week, the Aussie flag flew high at various times on leaderboards around the world.

Scott Hend (Legends Tour), Grant Booth (PGA TOUR Americas) and Brad Kennedy (Japan Golf Tour) spent time at or near the top of the leaderboard.

Inside the top 10 entering the final round of the LPGA Tour’s FM Championship, it was a welcome return to form for Hannah Green while Justice Bosio moved to second on the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings, keeping alive her hopes of promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2026 by finishing seventh at the Women’s Irish Challenge.

Results

LPGA Tour

FM Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

1 Miranda Wang 66-67-65-70—268 $US615,000

T20 Minjee Lee 67-71-70-70—278 $45,192

T28 Hannah Green 68-68-70-74—280 $33,200

T32 Cassie Porter 71-71-69-70—281 $28,814

T45 Gabriela Ruffels 71-71-71-71—284 $15,521

MC Grace Kim 71-73—144

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 74-71—145

MC Robyn Choi 70-76—146

MC Hira Naveed 72-75—147

MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-75—148

DP World Tour

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

1 Thriston Lawrence 63-66-63-66—258 €473,432.83

T33 Jason Scrivener 69-66-70-66—271 €20,011.49

MC Harrison Endycott 69-69—138

MC Daniel Gale 69-69—138

WD Danny List 70

Asian Tour

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia

1 S Prateeptienchai 66-66-68-64—264 $US90,000

T3 Kevin Yuan 69-71-66-66—272 $28,250

T3 Travis Smyth 69-65-68-70—272 $28,250

T14 Jed Morgan 69-68-71-67—275 $6,483.33

T20 Todd Sinnott 68-71-67-70—276 $5,146.43

T27 Maverick Antcliff 71-66-69-71—277 $4,038.89

T37 Ryan Peake 67-69-71-71—278 $3,254.17

T43 John Lyras 70-68-71-70—279 $2,760

MC Jack Thompson 73-72—145

MC Marcus Fraser 72-74—146

MC Lawry Flynn 79-75—154

WD Brett Rankin 72

HotelPlanner Tour

Dormy Open

Upsala Golf Club, Upsala, Sweden

1 Anders Emil Ejlersen 63-68-64-65—260 €48,000

6 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-65-66-66—264 €12,000

T23 Hayden Hopewell 66-65-69-71—271 €2,790

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

1 Masakazu Kosaihei 69-66-68-67—270 ¥20m

T23 Brad Kennedy 68-66-72-73—279 ¥980,000

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72—144

Korea PGA Tour

Dong-A Membership Group Open

1 Sang-Hyun Park 64-63-64-68—259

T37 Jun-Seok Lee 67-65-73-68—273

MC Won Joon Lee 72-68—140

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 66-74—140

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-72—145

PGA TOUR Americas

CRMC Championship

Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota

1 Michael Brennan 65-66-64-63—258

T21 Grant Booth 62-66-67-72—267

LET Access Series

Women’s Irish Challenge

Malahide Golf Club, Ireland

1 Anne-Charlotte Mora 67-70-69—206 €7,200

7 Justice Bosio 71-71-73—215 €1,350

T8 Whitney Hillier 70-75-71—216 €1,023.43

T8 Amy Walsh 73-70-73—216 €1,023.43

MC Kristalle Blum 77-76—153

MC Belinda Ji 79-74—153

MC Abbie Teasdale 77-77—154

Legends Tour

Black Desert NI Legends

Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

1 Markus Brier 65-69-70—204

T11 Mark Brown (NZ) 71-70-70—211

T26 Michael Long (NZ) 71-76-68—215

T29 Stephen Leaney 72-73-71—216

T29 Scott Hend 64-76-76—216