Aussies on Tour: Scrivener records PGA TOUR best - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Scrivener records PGA TOUR best


He’d have much preferred to be at Royal Portrush yet West Australian Jason Scrivener made the most of the opportunity Stateside to record his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR.

Playing in the opposite-field Barracuda Championship on the opposite side of the Atlantic, Scrivener accumulated 25 points in rounds two and three of the Modified Stableford format to enter the final round in a tie for seventh, six points off the lead.

Four bogeys on the front nine quelled any hope of a maiden PGA TOUR win but the two points for a closing birdie elevated the 36-year-old inside the top 10, bettering his previous best of a tie for 10th alongside Jason Day at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

After a spectacular run of recent success, it was an otherwise quiet week for Aussies globally.

Marc Leishman was the lone Australian to play all four rounds at The Open Championship, struggling to a 4-over 75 in the final round to fall to a tie for 52nd.

“Some days you have it, and some days you don’t. Today I didn’t,” was Leishman’s summation of his last trip around Royal Portrush that included a double-bogey, four bogeys and two birdies.

“You have days like that sometimes, and obviously you don’t want them to be on Sunday of a British Open. We’d like to have had a better score but didn’t.”

It was a failure to take advantage of the par 5s, which he played in 2-under for the week and ranked 77th in the field, that hurt the Victorian, who also identified his slow starts halting his charge up the leaderboard and potentially more major starts in 2026.

“I didn’t start very well any round. Like today, I had to get off to a good start and didn’t, and sort of everything seemed a little bit out of reach and just struggled after that,” he said.

“My ball-striking was decent. I missed a few drives right. I’ve had a few driver issues this year just with them breaking. Not me breaking them, but them breaking.

“I had one break on the way over here, and I finally found one which is good. I’ll take that as a positive this week. I found a driver that I love, just couldn’t string enough good holes together, I guess.

“Par 5s needed a bit of improvement this week. Apart from that, I thought it was pretty decent.”

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Results

The 153rd Open Championship
Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland
1          Scottie Scheffler           68-64-67-68—267       €2,668,467.60
T52      Marc Leishman            73-68-68-75—284       €38,176.30
MC       Jason Day                    73-71—144     €10,630.83
MC       Ryan Fox (NZ)               75-69—144     €10,630.83
MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         71-73—144     €10,630.83
MC       Elvis Smylie                  75-70—145     €9,062.27
MC       Lucas Herbert               74-72—146     €7,913.18
MC       Min Woo Lee                74-73—147     €7,531.96
MC       Curtis Luck                   80-70—150     €7,531.96
MC       Ryan Peake                  77-73—150     €7,531.96
MC       Cameron Smith            72-78—150     €7,531.96
MC       Adam Scott                  72-79—151     €7,531.96

PGA TOUR
Barracuda Championship
Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
1          Ryan Gerard                 7-15-12-13—47
T8        Jason Scrivener            3-13-12-6—34
MC       Cam Davis                   3-2—5
MC       Aaron Baddeley           1-(-3)—(-2)

Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri
1          Chandler Blanchet        62-62-69-68—261       $US180,000
T47      Harry Hillier (NZ)          70-67-70-70—277       $4,357
MC       Rhein Gibson               70-73—143

HotelPlanner Tour
German Challenge
Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany
1          JC Ritchie                     67-66-65-66—264       €48,000
T18      Sam Jones (NZ)            69-66-73-70—278       €3,378
T59      Tom Power Horan        75-66-73-80—294       €960
MC       Danny List                    71-74—145

Epson Tour
Casella Golf Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York
1          Briana Chacon              69-68-67—204 $US30,000
MC       Jess Whitting               78-71—149
MC       Su Oh                          75-79—154

LET Access Series
Islantilla Open
Islantilla Golf Resort, Spain
1          Fernanda Lira               69-70-69—208 €16,000
T37      Stephanie Bunque        74-75-76—225 €940
50        Belinda Ji                      73-77-80—230 €570
MC       Abbie Teasdale             79-74—153
MC       Kristalle Blum               77-81—158
MC       Justice Bosio                76-82—158


