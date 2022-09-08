Aussies on Tour: Scott seeks redemption at Wentworth - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott will have to overcome his struggles with Wentworth’s opening hole as he seeks to win the DP World Tour’s flagship event for the first time starting Thursday.

Scott ended a 15-year hiatus at the BMW PGA Championship 12 months ago and with one round to play was within reach of his first win since February 2020.

An opening round of six-under 65 had Scott in contention the entire week, starting the final round just two shots off the lead.

But for the second time that week he dropped a shot at the West Course’s 433-metre par 4 opening hole, ultimately finishing six shots back of American Billy Horschel in a tie for 14th. His tie for 11th in 2004 is his best result in six appearances at Wentworth and he enters this week’s star-studded tournament in a confident frame of mind.

The 42-year-old played his way into successive FedEx Cup Playoff events with top-five finishes at the FedEx St Jude Championship and BMW Championship and will spearhead the International team at the Presidents Cup in two weeks’ time.

Joining Scott in flying the Aussie flag in Surrey are Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener, Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend, Maverick Antcliff while Kiwi Ryan Fox will hope to build on his outstanding season, currently sixth in the DP World Tour rankings.

Lee and Scrivener return to the DP World after failing to earn a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals while Herbert and Fox both have a point to prove after missing out on Presidents Cup selection.

Although she has dropped to No.3 in the world, West Australian Minjee Lee has the top spot on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings within reach heading into a new event on the LPGA Tour calendar.

It has been 33 years since Cincinnati has hosted a LPGA Tour event, Lee hoping to tighten her stranglehold on both Rolex LPGA Player of the Year and the Race to CME Globe standings with a strong showing at the Kroger City Queen Championship.

Eight Aussies will contest the tri-sanctioned Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan and four Australians will tee it up as the Champions Tour returns with the Ascension Charity Classic in Missouri.

Round 1 tee times AEST

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

4.30pm Scott Hend, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Soderberg

4.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate

5.20pm Ryan Fox (NZ), Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester

6.55pm Jason Scrivener, Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter

9.30pm Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson

9.55pm Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters

11.35pm Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio

Defending champion: Billy Horschel

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1986), Mike Harwood (1990)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 5pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1.30am Saturday; Live 8pm-1.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Japan Golf Tour/Asian Tour/Korean PGA

The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open

KOMA Country Club, Nara Prefecture, Japan

7.50am Won Joon Lee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yujiro Ohori

8.10am Daniel Fox, Bong-sub Kim, Takahiro Hatachi

9.10am Brendan Jones, Jeon Jaehan, Janne Kasuke

9.40am Jake Higginbottom, Siddikur Rahman, Jeonghyeob Hyun

12.50pm* Todd Sinnott, Jeon Sung Hyun, Juvic Pagunsan

1.20pm Junseok Lee, Hirohiro Ichihara, Miguel Carballo

1.50pm Brad Kennedy, Kim Tae-hoon, Hiroyo Ikemura

2pm Travis Smyth, Yi-Keun Chang, Tomoyasu Sugiyama

2.10pm* Ben Campbell (NZ), Viraj Madappa, Lee Sang-hee

Defending champion: Yo-Seop Seo

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Travis Smyth

TV schedule: Live 1pm-5pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Champions Tour

Ascension Charity Classic

Norwood Hills Country Club, St Louis, Missouri

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker, Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: David Toms (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stuart Appleby

TV schedule: Live 3am-6am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 7am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

Kroger City Queen Championship

Kenwood Country Club (Kendale Cse), Cincinnati, Ohio

9.52pm Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow, Giulia Molinaro

10.36pm* Minjee Lee, Paula Creamer, Brooke M. Henderson

10.58pm* Sarah Kemp, Azahara Munoz, Anne van Dam

11.20pm* Sarah Jane Smith, Gianna Clemente (a), Vivian Hou

3.14am Hannah Green, Ally Ewing, Andrea Lee

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-7am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.