Aussies on Tour: Runner-up finish for Minjee Lee in Canada - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee’s sensational 2025 season on the LPGA Tour almost produced another title with the Australian only falling a shot behind Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario.
With a parochial home crowd cheering her on, Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under-par, while Lee had a 68.
In a thrilling back nine duel, the Canadian broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee’s 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.
“I love playing with Minjee. She’s a great friend and she is a really tough competitor. I knew today was going to be really tough playing with her,” Henderson said.
“She also has an amazing presence on the course that was really calming and relaxing, so I feel like it was a great pairing for me to have that kind of peace and calmness.”
Although she was denied a second title for the year, the runner-up finish sees Lee eat further into Jeeno Thitikul’s lead in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. The 320 points she gained leaves the three-time major champion just 54 points behind the Thai.
“I had a solid performance …. I kind of got outplayed I guess,” Lee said.
On the PGA TOUR Champions, Australian Cameron Percy took a share of third place, three shots behind the winner, American Stewart Cink, while Steve Allan and David Bransdon finished in equal eighth.
Percy moved up five places to 12th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings, while Allan consolidated seventh position and Bransdon climbed to 50th.
On the DP World Tour, former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Kazuma Kobori finished as runner-up in the British Masters, closing with a 7-under-par 65, including a back nine of 30.
Meanwhile, NSW pro Austin Bautista logged another strong finish on the Sunshine Coast in Africa, finishing T3 in the SunBet Challenge.
LPGA Tour
CPKC Women’s Open
Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
1 Brooke Henderson 71-66-65-67—269 $US412,500
2 Minjee Lee 69-67-66-68—270 $US252,744
T5 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-70-68-67—275 $US103,782
T15 Robyn Choi 73-70-68-68—279 $US36,254
T27 Grace Kim 71-69-67-74—281 $US21,817
T57 Cassie Porter 71-72-72-71—286 $US7,492
T71 Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-77-72—291 $US5673
MC Hannah Green 74-73—147
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 73-74—147
MC Hira Naveed 71-76—147
DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England
1 Alex Noren 68-72-65-67—272 €513,490.95
T2 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 69-68-71-65—273 €261,276.28
T24 Jason Scrivener 72-72-70-68—282 €32,319.72
T33 Elvis Smylie 71-67-77-69—284 €22,125.42
MC Danny List 72-73—145
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-73—146
MC Daniel Gale 76-70—146
MC Harrison Endycott 74-74—148
MC David Micheluzzi 71-81—152
LIV Golf
Teams Championship
The Cardinal at St John’s, Michigan
1 Legion XIII
9 Ripper GC
PGA TOUR Champions
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan
1 Stewart Cink 62-71-68—201 $US330,000
Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T3 Steven Alker (NZ) 64-75-65—204 $132,000
T3 Cameron Percy 67-67-70—204 $132,000
T8 Steve Allan 69-72-66—207 $60,500
T8 David Bransdon 71-68-68—207 $60,500
T18 Mark Hensby 66-68-75—209 $28,343
T30 Greg Chalmers 75-68-68—211 $16,940
T46 Rod Pampling 72-71-71—214 $7,260
T46 Richard Green 70-73-71—214 $7,260
T65 John Senden 74-72-72—218 $2,640
T65 Michael Wright 73-71-74—218 $2,640
T68 Brendan Jones 70-71-78—219 $2,134
Ladies European Tour
Hills Open
Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden
1 Meja Ortengren (a) 68-69-70—207 ——
T8 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 67-72-74—213 €7,700
T11 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 69-72-73—214 €6,750
T14 Kelsey Bennett 72-70-74—216 €5,314.29
T21 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-72-72—217 €4,545
T23 Whitney Hillier 76-72-70—218 €3,529.09
T23 Sarah Kemp 76-73-69—218 €3,529.09
MC Amy Walsh 75-78—153
Japan Golf Tour
ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle
Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido
1 Satoshi Kodaira 67-64-70-63—264 ¥42.6m
T56 Denzel Ieremia 70-67-72-73—282 ¥503,390
MC Brad Kennedy 70-69—139
MC Michael Hendry 69-71—140
PGA TOUR Americas
Manitoba Open
Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba
MC Grant Booth 71-71—142
Sunshine Tour
SunBet Challenge – Times Square
Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria
1 Jonathan Broomhead 69-66-68—203
Won in sudden-death playoff
T3 Austin Bautista 69-65-71—205
Epson Tour
Dream First Bank Charity Classic
Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas
1 Yana Wilson 67-71-67—205 $30,000
T14 Soo Jin Lee 74-70-67—211 $2,894
T67 Jennifer Elliott 75-68-76—219 $586
MC Su Oh 75-74—149
MC Jess Whitting 76-75—151
HotelPlanner Tour
The Dutch Futures
The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands
1 Filippo Celli 71-71-62-65—269 €48,000
T50 Sam Jones (NZ) 68-72-71-73—284 €1,176
MC Hayden Hopewell 71-75—146
Legends Tour
Grass & Co. English Legends
Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England
1 Steve Webster 68-66-73—207
T20 Scott Hend 75-68-72—215
T28 Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-68-73—217
T46 Stephen Leaney 75-74-73—222
T52 Michael Long (NZ) 75-74-76—225