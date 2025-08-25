 Aussies on Tour: Runner-up finish for Minjee Lee in Canada - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee’s sensational 2025 season on the LPGA Tour almost produced another title with the Australian only falling a shot behind Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the CPKC Women’s Open in Ontario.

With a parochial home crowd cheering her on, Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under-par, while Lee had a 68.

In a thrilling back nine duel, the Canadian broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee’s 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.

“I love playing with Minjee. She’s a great friend and she is a really tough competitor. I knew today was going to be really tough playing with her,” Henderson said.

“She also has an amazing presence on the course that was really calming and relaxing, so I feel like it was a great pairing for me to have that kind of peace and calmness.”

Although she was denied a second title for the year, the runner-up finish sees Lee eat further into Jeeno Thitikul’s lead in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. The 320 points she gained leaves the three-time major champion just 54 points behind the Thai.

“I had a solid performance …. I kind of got outplayed I guess,” Lee said.

On the PGA TOUR Champions, Australian Cameron Percy took a share of third place, three shots behind the winner, American Stewart Cink, while Steve Allan and David Bransdon finished in equal eighth.

Percy moved up five places to 12th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings, while Allan consolidated seventh position and Bransdon climbed to 50th.

On the DP World Tour, former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Kazuma Kobori finished as runner-up in the British Masters, closing with a 7-under-par 65, including a back nine of 30.

Meanwhile, NSW pro Austin Bautista logged another strong finish on the Sunshine Coast in Africa, finishing T3 in the SunBet Challenge.

LPGA Tour

CPKC Women’s Open

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1          Brooke Henderson       71-66-65-67—269 $US412,500

2          Minjee Lee                   69-67-66-68—270 $US252,744

T5        Lydia Ko (NZ)                70-70-68-67—275 $US103,782

T15       Robyn Choi                  73-70-68-68—279 $US36,254  

T27       Grace Kim                    71-69-67-74—281 $US21,817

T57       Cassie Porter                71-72-72-71—286 $US7,492    

T71       Gabriela Ruffels            70-72-77-72—291 $US5673    

MC       Hannah Green              74-73—147

MC       Stephanie Kyriacou       73-74—147

MC       Hira Naveed                 71-76—147

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England

1          Alex Noren                   68-72-65-67—272        €513,490.95

T2        Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     69-68-71-65—273        €261,276.28

T24       Jason Scrivener             72-72-70-68—282        €32,319.72

T33       Elvis Smylie                  71-67-77-69—284        €22,125.42

MC       Danny List                    72-73—145

MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         73-73—146

MC       Daniel Gale                   76-70—146

MC       Harrison Endycott         74-74—148

MC       David Micheluzzi          71-81—152

LIV Golf

Teams Championship

The Cardinal at St John’s, Michigan

1 Legion XIII

9 Ripper GC

PGA TOUR Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

1          Stewart Cink                 62-71-68—201 $US330,000

Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T3        Steven Alker (NZ)         64-75-65—204 $132,000

T3        Cameron Percy             67-67-70—204 $132,000

T8        Steve Allan                   69-72-66—207 $60,500

T8        David Bransdon            71-68-68—207 $60,500

T18       Mark Hensby                66-68-75—209 $28,343

T30       Greg Chalmers             75-68-68—211 $16,940

T46       Rod Pampling               72-71-71—214 $7,260

T46       Richard Green              70-73-71—214 $7,260

T65       John Senden                74-72-72—218 $2,640

T65       Michael Wright             73-71-74—218 $2,640

T68       Brendan Jones              70-71-78—219 $2,134

Ladies European Tour

Hills Open

Hills Golf & Sports Club, Sweden

1          Meja Ortengren (a)       68-69-70—207 ——

T8        Momoka Kobori (NZ)    67-72-74—213 €7,700

T11       Maddison Hinson-Tolchard       69-72-73—214 €6,750

T14       Kelsey Bennett             72-70-74—216 €5,314.29         

T21       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      73-72-72—217 €4,545

T23       Whitney Hillier             76-72-70—218 €3,529.09         

T23       Sarah Kemp                  76-73-69—218 €3,529.09

MC       Amy Walsh                   75-78—153

Japan Golf Tour

ISPS HANDA Summer Golf Battle

Hokkaido Brooks Country Club, Hokkaido

1          Satoshi Kodaira            67-64-70-63—264        ¥42.6m

T56       Denzel Ieremia             70-67-72-73—282        ¥503,390

MC       Brad Kennedy               70-69—139

MC       Michael Hendry            69-71—140

PGA TOUR Americas

Manitoba Open

Breezy Bend Country Club, Winnipeg, Manitoba

MC       Grant Booth                 71-71—142

Sunshine Tour

SunBet Challenge – Times Square

Wingate Park Country Club, Pretoria

1          Jonathan Broomhead               69-66-68—203

Won in sudden-death playoff

T3        Austin Bautista                         69-65-71—205

Epson Tour

Dream First Bank Charity Classic

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

1          Yana Wilson                 67-71-67—205 $30,000

T14       Soo Jin Lee                   74-70-67—211 $2,894

T67       Jennifer Elliott              75-68-76—219 $586

MC       Su Oh                                       75-74—149

MC       Jess Whitting                            76-75—151

HotelPlanner Tour

The Dutch Futures

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

1          Filippo Celli                  71-71-62-65—269        €48,000

T50       Sam Jones (NZ)            68-72-71-73—284        €1,176

MC       Hayden Hopewell         71-75—146

Legends Tour

Grass & Co. English Legends

Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, England

1          Steve Webster              68-66-73—207

T20       Scott Hend                   75-68-72—215

T28       Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-68-73—217

T46       Stephen Leaney            75-74-73—222

T52       Michael Long (NZ)        75-74-76—225            


