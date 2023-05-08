Aussies on Tour: Ruffels wins again, LPGA Tour beckons - PGA of Australia

An LPGA Tour card is now just one win away after Victorian Gabi Ruffels completed a four-stroke win at the Epson Tour Garden City Charity Classic in Kansas.

After breaking the 20-year Epson Tour 36-hole scoring record on Saturday, Ruffels began the final round with a six-stroke advantage.

A bogey at the second hole – just her second bogey of the week – would be her only miss-step as she closed with a one-under 71 for a five-stroke win from Isabella Fierro (62), Agathe Laisne (63) and Ga Yul Kang (65).

Her 19-under par total equalled the 54-hole scoring record and, following her win at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic in March, puts Ruffels within one win of earning automatic three-win promotion to the LPGA Tour.

Even without it she is all but assured a LPGA Tour card for 2024, extending her lead at the top of the Epson Tour moneylist.

“This win is a big step in the right direction,” Ruffels said of her LPGA Tour aspirations.

“We are all out here for the same reason and that is to get to the next level on the LPGA Tour. There is still a long season to go but I am definitely making some strides.”

With the win, Ruffels earns $US30,000 to take her tally for the year to $89,262, enough to have finished seventh on the 2022 Race To The Card.

The 23-year-old broke the Buffalo Dunes course record on Friday with a 10-under 62 and then backed that up with an eight-under 64 in Round 2 to set a new low mark for the Epson Tour.

Even the largest leads can bring with it expectation and pressure but Ruffels was never truly threatened, birdies at 14 and 16 ensuring she always had a minimum of a three-shot advantage through the back nine.

“I was definitely very nervous, but I knew I had a big buffer which really helped,” said Ruffels.

“I just tried to play every shot as it was and not get too ahead of myself.

“I was just trying to play super consistent and I was able to do that today, so I was very happy.”

Match-ups and tee times for the championship matches at the International Crown!



🇦🇺 🆚 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/R9ld5thamQ — LPGA (@LPGA) May 7, 2023

Four of Australia’s current LPGA Tour contingent did their country proud at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown in San Francisco.

The No.7 seed at the start of the week, the Australian team of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Steph Kyriacou and Sarah Kemp defeated both Korea and Japan in the round robin matches to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

With a change in format for the final day, the Aussies booked a place in the final with a clean sweep of Sweden in the semis. In the two singles matches Stephanie Kyriacou defeated Anna Nordqvist 4&3 and Hannah Green bested Caroline Hedwall 3&2 as Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp delivered a 5&3 foursomes win over Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

But in a rematch of their final round robin meeting Team Thailand once again proved too strong in the final.

Atthaya Thitikul accounted for Kyriacou 4&2, Patty Tavatanakit defeated Green 4&3 and the Jutanugarn sisters, Moriya and Ariya, defeated Lee and Kemp 4&3.

Adam Scott’s tie for fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship was his best PGA TOUR result since last August, resulting in a move up to 37th in the world ranking along with a cheque for $US772,500.

Scott had designs on reining in runaway leader Wyndham Clark at the start of the final round but bogeys at one and six made that assignment all the more difficult.

A two-putt birdie at the par-5 seventh and 15-foot birdie putt on eight generated some positive momentum but a back nine of one-over 37 kept Scott from making a greater impression down the stretch.

Results

Epson Tour

Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

1 Gabriela Ruffels 62-64-71—197 $US30,000

T21 Robyn Choi 69-69-70—208 $2,260

T29 Cassie Porter 69-68-72—209 $1,764

T36 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-69-70—210 $1,420

MC Emily Mahar 74-74—148

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

1 Wyndham Clark 67-67-63-68—265 $US3.6m

T5 Adam Scott 67-68-67-71—273 $772,500

T59 Cam Davis 71-70-73-72—286 $44,600

T59 Harrison Endycott 74-66-71-75—286 $44,600

MC Jason Day 72-70—142

LPGA Tour

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Final

Atthaya Thitikul def Steph Kyriacou 4&2

Patty Tavatanakit def Hannah Green 4&3

Moriya Jutanugarn/Ariya Jutanugarn def Minjee Lee/Sarah Kemp 4&3

Semi-finals

Stephanie Kyriacou def Anna Nordqvist 4&3

Hannah Green def Caroline Hedwall 3&2

Minjee Lee/Sarah Kemp def Madelene Sagstrom/Maja Stark 5&3

Round robin

Australia v Korea

Minjee Lee/Steph Kyriacou def Hye-Jin Choi/In Gee Chun 2 up

Hannah Green/Sarah Kemp def Jin Young Ko/Hyo Joo Kim 2&1

Australia v Japan

Minjee Lee/Steph Kyriacou def Nasa Hataoka/Ayaku Furue 2 up

Hannah Green/Sarah Kemp tied Hinako Shibuno/Yuka Saso

Australia v Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit/Atthaya Thitikul def Minjee Lee/Steph Kyriacou 1 up

Moriya Jutanugarn/Ariya Jutanugarn def Hannah Green/Sarah Kemp 3&2

DP World Tour

DS Automobiles Italian Open

Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

1 Adrian Meronk 68-68-66-69—271 €500,495.38

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 69-78—147

MC Jason Scrivener 74-75—149

Asian Tour

The 42nd GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Korea

Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1 Chanmin Jung 63-68-66—197 $US222,222.22

T31 Zach Murray 75-67-69—211 $8,018.52

T43 Wonjoon Lee 71-70-72—213 $6,000

T43 Kevin Yuan 76-64-73—213 $6,000

T51 Terry Pilkadaris 69-71-74—214 $4,888.89

T60 Junseok Lee 72-70-73—215 $4,074.07

T60 Scott Hend 71-71-73—215 $4,074.07

MC Todd Sinnott 74-73—147

PGA TOUR Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

1 Stephen Ames 65-64-68—197 $US300,000

T10 David McKenzie 72-70-66—208 $41,714

T17 Stuart Appleby 72-66-71—209 $29,150

T17 Rod Pampling 66-71-72—209 $29,150

T52 Richard Green 71-76-69—216 $5,200

T64 John Senden 74-75-70—219 $2,600

Challenge Tour

UAE Challenge

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE

1 Maximilian Rottluff 68-73-63-70—274 €43,481.95

T46 Jarryd Felton 74-70-73-71—288 €1,277.28

T51 Maverick Antcliff 71-68-76-74—289 €1,096.11

T54 Hayden Hopewell 72-72-74-72—290 €1,005.52

MC Jordan Zunic 73-72—145

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Kia Open

Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

1 Toni Hakula 64-76-65-67—272

T34 Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-70-73-69—282

T37 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 74-64-71-74—283

MC Aaron Pike 73-71—144

MC Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 74-82—156