Aussies on Tour: Rudgeley grabs another top 10 in France - PGA of Australia

A year after finishing runner-up at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley has enjoyed another strong week on French soil.

The 24-year-old finished in a tie for fifth this time around, recording her seventh top-10 finish in 2025 on the Ladies European Tour, and second in consecutive weeks.

The result moves Rudgeley into 27th on the season-long Order of Merit race, the highest placed of the Australian contingent, and she will now enjoy a week off before the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Top-10 finishes were also recorded at the weekend by Austin Bautista on the Sunshine Tour and Scott Hend on the Asian Tour.

Playing in the Vodacom Origins of Golf – Devonvale, Bautista continued his consistent run of form on the African circuit, and with a T7 finish solidifying his strong position on the Order of Merit.

Bautista currently sits second, around 200 points ahead of third, with the top three come season’s end earning either DP World Tour or Hotel Planner Tour status.

For Hend, who currently leads the European Legends Tour Order of Merit, it was a chance to show that he still has the game to compete with the young professionals in Asia.

The Queenslander was well in contention at the halfway point of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, but had a slow weekend to finish in a share for ninth.

Elsewhere, Grant Booth recorded a strong week on the PGA Tour Americas to finish 11th at the Fortinet Cup Championship.

Asian Tour

Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

1 Rattanon Wannasrichan 72-68-70-73—283 US$200,000

T9 Scott Hend 71-68-75-75—289 $17,750

T13 Maverick Antcliff 76-70-73-71—290 $13,300

T13 Kevin Yuan 73-75-69-73—290 $13,300

T18 Travis Smyth 75-71-74-71—291 $10,680

T29 Ryan Peake 77-69-76-71—293 $8,300

T54 Nick Voke (NZ) 72-72-81-78—303 $2,500

MC Jack Thompson 76-74

MC Aaron Wilkin 78-72

MC Todd Sinnott 74-78

MC Jed Morgan 75-78

MC Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 79-75

MC Brett Rankin 77-79

MC Lawry Flynn 85-79

Ladies European Tour

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Golf Barriere, Deauville, France

1 Anna Huang 68-64-65—197 €60,000

T5 Kirsten Rudgeley 67-69-67—203 €12,666.67

T22 Kelsey Bennett 68-70-70—208 €5,410

T22 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-68-70—208 €5,410

T26 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 68-71-70—209 €3,933.33

T65 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 72-69-74—215 €1,020

Japan Golf Tour

Panasonic Open

Izumigaoka Country Club, Osaka

1 Ryo Katsumata 64-66-65-69—264 ¥20,000,000

T25 Brad Kennedy 66-66-70-70—272 ¥761,250

MC Michael Hendy 72-68

Sunshine Tour

Vodacom Origins of Golf – Devonvale

Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate

1 Jacques Kruyswijk 68-62-73—203

T7 Austin Bautista 68-68-71—207

PGA TOUR Americas

Fortinet Cup Championship

Morgan Creek Golf Club, Surrey, British Columbia

1 Jay Card III 64-68-65-62—259

11 Grant Booth 73-64-66-64—267

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

1 Bernhard Langer 62-67-66—195

T22 Mark Brown (NZ) 74-71-66—211

T31 Michael Long (NZ) 73-71-69—213

Korean PGA Tour

Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance KJ Choi Invitational

Ferrum Club, South Korea

1 Jeon Garam 66-69-69-70—274

T12 Junseok Lee 67-72-70-71—280

T30 Changgi Lee (NZ) 74-70-73-69—286

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 74-79

WD Wonjoon Lee 77