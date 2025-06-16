 Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak again for Bosio - PGA of Australia

A late bogey and a 15-year-old amateur conspired to deny Queensland’s Justice Bosio a maiden professional win at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge.

Defeated in a playoff on the LET Access Series two starts back, the Caboolture product held a narrow, one-stroke advantage late in Sunday’s final round.

She dropped a shot at the par-4 16th, two-putted for par at the par-5 17th and then got up-and-down for par at the final hole to join England’s Gemma Clews, Austria’s Katharina Muehlbauer and teenage French amateur Alice Kong in the playoff.

It would need just one extra hole as Kong denied the three professionals with a birdie from 13 feet.

Despite the disappointment of not winning, Bosio earned a three-way share of the winner’s prize money and the crucial Order of Merit points.

Given her other runner-up finish, Bosio now leads the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings and has climbed to fifth on the Order of Merit, the top seven last season earning promotion to the Ladies European Tour.

There was an Aussie top 10 again on the Ladies European Tour this week with Kelsey Bennett tied 10th at the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium.

It is the fourth top-10 finish of Bennett’s rookie season and elevates her to 20th on the Order of Merit.

There were a host of Aussie women jockeying for positions near the top of the leaderboard early at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

Karis Davidson led and there were six Aussies inside the top 11 through 36 holes, Davidson’s tie for seventh the best by week’s end and her best ever finish on the LPGA Tour.

Adam Scott began the final round of the US Open with high hopes of a second major championship only to fade late with a 9-over 79 while Scott Hend grabbed a share of 10th at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy.

Results

US Open
Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
1          JJ Spaun           66-72-69-72—279       $US4.3m
T12      Adam Scott                  70-70-67-79—286       $348,967
T19      Ryan Fox (NZ)               72-73-73-69—287       $242,532
T23      Jason Day                    76-67-72-73—288       $161,132
T38      Marc Leishman            71-75-68-77—291       $90,408
T64      Cam Davis                   74-73-82-73—302       $42,351
MC       Cameron Smith            75-73—148
MC       Min Woo Lee                77-72—149

LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan
1          Carlota Ciganda           69-67-69-67—272       $US450,000
T7        Karis Davidson             66-70-71-69—276       $75,376
T14      Gabriela Ruffels           67-71-73-67—278       $38,877
T14      Minjee Lee                   67-70-72-69—278       $38,877
T24      Grace Kim                    65-73-71-72—281       $26,616
T36      Hannah Green              75-68-72-68—283       $16,039
T44      Cassie Porter                68-70-74-72—284       $12,095
T54      Stephanie Kyriacou      70-68-76-72—286       $7,755
72        Sarah Kemp                 69-73-75-73—290       $5,859
MC       Robyn Choi                  69-76—145
MC       Hira Naveed                 74-77—151
MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)               75-77—152

Ladies European Tour
Hulencourt Women’s Open
Hulencourt, Belgium
1          Darcey Harry                71-68-68-68—275       €45,000
3          Amelia Garvey (NZ)      71-70-72-66—279       €18,000
T10      Kelsey Bennett             67-71-71-74—283       €6,300
T17      M. Hinson-Tolchard     70-71-71-73—285       €4,788
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          74-74—148
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   73-76—149
MC       Amy Walsh                   79-77—156
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour/Korean PGA Tour
Hana Bank Invitational
The Heaven Country Club, South Korea
1          Shaun Norris                66-69-69-66—270       ¥27,352,000
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
MC       Michael Hendry (NZ)    72-69—141
MC       Brad Kennedy              72-72—144
MC       Junseok Lee                  72-73—145
MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          73-78—151

Epson Tour
Great Lakes Championship
The Highlands, The Heather, Harbor Springs, Michigan
1          Riley Smyth                 72-66-66—204 $US37,500
T23      Su Oh                          71-70-72—213 $2,634
MC       Soo Jin Lee                   77-74—151
MC       Jess Whitting               82-80—162

HotelPlanner Tour
Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge
Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic
1          Palmer Jackson            65-67-67-64—263       €48,000
MC       Jye Pickin                     75-74—149
MC       Hayden Hopewell        86-72—158

LET Access Series
Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge
Panorama Golf Resort, Kacov, Czech Republic
1          Alice Kong (a)               74-71-70—215 ——
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff        
T2        Justice Bosio                73-71-71—215 €5,115
T26      Abbie Teasdale             77-69-75—221 €630.90
T26      Stephanie Bunque        73-71-77—221 €630.90
T26      Kristalle Blum               76-75-70—221 €630.90
T44      Belinda Ji                      76-74-76—226 €363.38

Legends Tour
Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy
Costa Navarino, Greece
1          Peter Baker                   67-67-66—200
T10      Scott Hend                   68-69-73—210
T14      Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-69-69—211
T50      Michael Long               73-75-75—223


Headlines at a glance

