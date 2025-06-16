Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak again for Bosio - PGA of Australia

A late bogey and a 15-year-old amateur conspired to deny Queensland’s Justice Bosio a maiden professional win at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge.

Defeated in a playoff on the LET Access Series two starts back, the Caboolture product held a narrow, one-stroke advantage late in Sunday’s final round.

She dropped a shot at the par-4 16th, two-putted for par at the par-5 17th and then got up-and-down for par at the final hole to join England’s Gemma Clews, Austria’s Katharina Muehlbauer and teenage French amateur Alice Kong in the playoff.

It would need just one extra hole as Kong denied the three professionals with a birdie from 13 feet.

Despite the disappointment of not winning, Bosio earned a three-way share of the winner’s prize money and the crucial Order of Merit points.

Given her other runner-up finish, Bosio now leads the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings and has climbed to fifth on the Order of Merit, the top seven last season earning promotion to the Ladies European Tour.

There was an Aussie top 10 again on the Ladies European Tour this week with Kelsey Bennett tied 10th at the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium.

It is the fourth top-10 finish of Bennett’s rookie season and elevates her to 20th on the Order of Merit.

There were a host of Aussie women jockeying for positions near the top of the leaderboard early at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

Karis Davidson led and there were six Aussies inside the top 11 through 36 holes, Davidson’s tie for seventh the best by week’s end and her best ever finish on the LPGA Tour.

Adam Scott began the final round of the US Open with high hopes of a second major championship only to fade late with a 9-over 79 while Scott Hend grabbed a share of 10th at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy.

Results

US Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

1 JJ Spaun 66-72-69-72—279 $US4.3m

T12 Adam Scott 70-70-67-79—286 $348,967

T19 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-73-73-69—287 $242,532

T23 Jason Day 76-67-72-73—288 $161,132

T38 Marc Leishman 71-75-68-77—291 $90,408

T64 Cam Davis 74-73-82-73—302 $42,351

MC Cameron Smith 75-73—148

MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

1 Carlota Ciganda 69-67-69-67—272 $US450,000

T7 Karis Davidson 66-70-71-69—276 $75,376

T14 Gabriela Ruffels 67-71-73-67—278 $38,877

T14 Minjee Lee 67-70-72-69—278 $38,877

T24 Grace Kim 65-73-71-72—281 $26,616

T36 Hannah Green 75-68-72-68—283 $16,039

T44 Cassie Porter 68-70-74-72—284 $12,095

T54 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-68-76-72—286 $7,755

72 Sarah Kemp 69-73-75-73—290 $5,859

MC Robyn Choi 69-76—145

MC Hira Naveed 74-77—151

MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-77—152

Ladies European Tour

Hulencourt Women’s Open

Hulencourt, Belgium

1 Darcey Harry 71-68-68-68—275 €45,000

3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-70-72-66—279 €18,000

T10 Kelsey Bennett 67-71-71-74—283 €6,300

T17 M. Hinson-Tolchard 70-71-71-73—285 €4,788

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 74-74—148

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-76—149

MC Amy Walsh 79-77—156

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour/Korean PGA Tour

Hana Bank Invitational

The Heaven Country Club, South Korea

1 Shaun Norris 66-69-69-66—270 ¥27,352,000

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-69—141

MC Brad Kennedy 72-72—144

MC Junseok Lee 72-73—145

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 73-78—151

Epson Tour

Great Lakes Championship

The Highlands, The Heather, Harbor Springs, Michigan

1 Riley Smyth 72-66-66—204 $US37,500

T23 Su Oh 71-70-72—213 $2,634

MC Soo Jin Lee 77-74—151

MC Jess Whitting 82-80—162

HotelPlanner Tour

Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge

Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic

1 Palmer Jackson 65-67-67-64—263 €48,000

MC Jye Pickin 75-74—149

MC Hayden Hopewell 86-72—158

LET Access Series

Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge

Panorama Golf Resort, Kacov, Czech Republic

1 Alice Kong (a) 74-71-70—215 ——

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

T2 Justice Bosio 73-71-71—215 €5,115

T26 Abbie Teasdale 77-69-75—221 €630.90

T26 Stephanie Bunque 73-71-77—221 €630.90

T26 Kristalle Blum 76-75-70—221 €630.90

T44 Belinda Ji 76-74-76—226 €363.38

Legends Tour

Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy

Costa Navarino, Greece

1 Peter Baker 67-67-66—200

T10 Scott Hend 68-69-73—210

T14 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-69-69—211

T50 Michael Long 73-75-75—223