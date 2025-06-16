Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak again for Bosio - PGA of Australia

A late bogey and a 15-year-old amateur conspired to deny Queensland’s Justice Bosio a maiden professional win at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge.
Defeated in a playoff on the LET Access Series two starts back, the Caboolture product held a narrow, one-stroke advantage late in Sunday’s final round.
She dropped a shot at the par-4 16th, two-putted for par at the par-5 17th and then got up-and-down for par at the final hole to join England’s Gemma Clews, Austria’s Katharina Muehlbauer and teenage French amateur Alice Kong in the playoff.
It would need just one extra hole as Kong denied the three professionals with a birdie from 13 feet.
Despite the disappointment of not winning, Bosio earned a three-way share of the winner’s prize money and the crucial Order of Merit points.
Given her other runner-up finish, Bosio now leads the LET Access Series Rookie of the Year standings and has climbed to fifth on the Order of Merit, the top seven last season earning promotion to the Ladies European Tour.
There was an Aussie top 10 again on the Ladies European Tour this week with Kelsey Bennett tied 10th at the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium.
It is the fourth top-10 finish of Bennett’s rookie season and elevates her to 20th on the Order of Merit.
There were a host of Aussie women jockeying for positions near the top of the leaderboard early at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
Karis Davidson led and there were six Aussies inside the top 11 through 36 holes, Davidson’s tie for seventh the best by week’s end and her best ever finish on the LPGA Tour.
Adam Scott began the final round of the US Open with high hopes of a second major championship only to fade late with a 9-over 79 while Scott Hend grabbed a share of 10th at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy.
Results
US Open
Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
1 JJ Spaun 66-72-69-72—279 $US4.3m
T12 Adam Scott 70-70-67-79—286 $348,967
T19 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-73-73-69—287 $242,532
T23 Jason Day 76-67-72-73—288 $161,132
T38 Marc Leishman 71-75-68-77—291 $90,408
T64 Cam Davis 74-73-82-73—302 $42,351
MC Cameron Smith 75-73—148
MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan
1 Carlota Ciganda 69-67-69-67—272 $US450,000
T7 Karis Davidson 66-70-71-69—276 $75,376
T14 Gabriela Ruffels 67-71-73-67—278 $38,877
T14 Minjee Lee 67-70-72-69—278 $38,877
T24 Grace Kim 65-73-71-72—281 $26,616
T36 Hannah Green 75-68-72-68—283 $16,039
T44 Cassie Porter 68-70-74-72—284 $12,095
T54 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-68-76-72—286 $7,755
72 Sarah Kemp 69-73-75-73—290 $5,859
MC Robyn Choi 69-76—145
MC Hira Naveed 74-77—151
MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-77—152
Ladies European Tour
Hulencourt Women’s Open
Hulencourt, Belgium
1 Darcey Harry 71-68-68-68—275 €45,000
3 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-70-72-66—279 €18,000
T10 Kelsey Bennett 67-71-71-74—283 €6,300
T17 M. Hinson-Tolchard 70-71-71-73—285 €4,788
MC Kirsten Rudgeley 74-74—148
MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-76—149
MC Amy Walsh 79-77—156
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-84—160
Japan Golf Tour/Korean PGA Tour
Hana Bank Invitational
The Heaven Country Club, South Korea
1 Shaun Norris 66-69-69-66—270 ¥27,352,000
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-69—141
MC Brad Kennedy 72-72—144
MC Junseok Lee 72-73—145
MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 73-78—151
Epson Tour
Great Lakes Championship
The Highlands, The Heather, Harbor Springs, Michigan
1 Riley Smyth 72-66-66—204 $US37,500
T23 Su Oh 71-70-72—213 $2,634
MC Soo Jin Lee 77-74—151
MC Jess Whitting 82-80—162
HotelPlanner Tour
Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge
Kaskáda Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic
1 Palmer Jackson 65-67-67-64—263 €48,000
MC Jye Pickin 75-74—149
MC Hayden Hopewell 86-72—158
LET Access Series
Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge
Panorama Golf Resort, Kacov, Czech Republic
1 Alice Kong (a) 74-71-70—215 ——
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
T2 Justice Bosio 73-71-71—215 €5,115
T26 Abbie Teasdale 77-69-75—221 €630.90
T26 Stephanie Bunque 73-71-77—221 €630.90
T26 Kristalle Blum 76-75-70—221 €630.90
T44 Belinda Ji 76-74-76—226 €363.38
Legends Tour
Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy
Costa Navarino, Greece
1 Peter Baker 67-67-66—200
T10 Scott Hend 68-69-73—210
T14 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-69-69—211
T50 Michael Long 73-75-75—223