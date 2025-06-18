Aussies on Tour: Perfect pairs at Kaulig Companies Championship - PGA of Australia

They purposefully paired up at the American Family Insurance Championship a fortnight ago and now Cameron Percy and David Bransdon will tee off together in Round 1 of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Formerly known as the Senior PLAYERS Championship and to be played at Firestone Country Club for the seventh straight year, 10 Australians will contest the third senior major of 2025 starting Friday.

Including Bransdon and Percy, eight Aussies have been paired together for the opening two rounds with Brisbane boys Michael Wright and John Senden to tee off at 12:10am Friday AEST, followed 11 minutes later by Bransdon and Percy.

A couple of country boys in Stuart Appleby and Mark Hensby will tee off at 12:42am while Victorians Richard Green and Steve Allan are in the same group off the first tee at 1:13am.

Rounding out the Aussie contingent this week are Rod Pampling (12:21am) and Greg Chalmers (12:42am), the influx from Down Under not going unnoticed each week on the PGA TOUR Champions.

“You hear all the time, ‘Not another Aussie’ when you’re going into the equipment truck or the gym,” said Wright, who is in his second year on the over-50s circuit.

“I took a few little mini Aussie flags over with me this year and I plant them all over the gym and put them in the equipment truck, just to stir them up.”

A journeyman who had never played on an international tour until earning his Champions Tour card in dramatic fashion in late 2023, Wright has been pleasantly surprised by the reception he has received, and not just from his fellow Aussies.

“The biggest thing that shocked me over here was how welcoming they were,” Wright said.

“I thought they’d just sort of snub me a bit, but they’ve done the opposite.

“Fred Funk went welcomed me. He almost took me under his wing, Freddy. I’m starting to talk quite a bit now with Bernard Langer; Stewart Cink’s a really nice guy.

“They’re all really good guys, to be honest. I think they’ve just left their ego at the door.”

While legendary figures Peter Thomson (1984), Bruce Crampton (1986, 1987) and Graham

Marsh (1999) have all finished runner-up, only one Australian has ever won the Kaulig Companies Championship, Stewart Ginn in 2002.

Six months studying Aged Care and Disability Services at @TAFEQld has given Karis Davidson a fresh perspective in her return to the @LPGA Tour, via @TonyWebeck.



Full story: https://t.co/q2iRsKTXVz pic.twitter.com/MM8W6Qxkwa — WPGA Tour of Australasia (@WPGATour) June 18, 2025

Like the seniors, there is a strong group of Australians contesting the third women’s major of 2025, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas, as Adam Scott and Jason Day dust themselves off after going four rounds with Oakmont Country Club to back up for the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season.

Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

10:27pm* Robyn Choi

10:38pm* Grace Kim

11:28pm Lydia Ko (NZ)

11:44pm* Hira Naveed

11:50pm Minjee Lee

3:54am Cassie Porter

4:27am Stephanie Kyriacou

4:49am Gabriela Ruffels

5:28am* Hannah Green

5:33am Karis Davidson

Past champion: Amy Yang

Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2019)

Prize money: $US12m

TV times: Live 1am-5am Friday, Saturday; Live 1am-8:30am Sunday; Live 1am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

10:30pm Min Woo Lee

11:10pm Jason Day

12:05am Adam Scott

12:45am Ryan Fox (NZ)

2:10am Cam Davis

Past champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1995), Marc Leishman (2012)

Prize money: $US20m

TV times: Live 9:30pm-8am Thursday, Friday: Live 10pm-8:30am Saturday; Live 9:30pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship

Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

12:10am* Michael Wright, John Senden

12:21am David Bransdon, Cameron Percy

12:21am* Rod Pampling

12:42am Stuart Appleby, Mark Hensby

12:42am* Greg Chalmers

1:13am Richard Green, Steve Allan

1:34am Steven Alker (NZ)

Past champion: Ernie Els

Past Aussie winners: Stewart Ginn (2002)

Prize money: $US3.5m

TV times: 10:30am-12pm Friday; 10am-11:30am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; 1:30pm-3:30pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

Australasians in the field: Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori (NZ), Kelsey Bennett, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Amy Walsh

Recent champion: Marta Martin

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €300,000

Korean PGA Tour

68th KPGA Championship

A-One Country Club, Yangsan

8:20am* Changgi Lee (NZ)

8:40am* Matthew Griffin

9:15am* Wonjoon Lee

1pm Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

1:20pm Junseok Lee

Recent champion: Jeon Ga-lam

Past Aussie winners: Andrew McKenzie (2008), Matthew Griffin (2014), Wonjoon Lee (2019)

Prize money: KRW1.6b

Korn Ferry Tour

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas

10:20pm Rhein Gibson

5:05am Harry Hillier (NZ)

Past champion: Taylor Dickson

Past Aussie winners: Jeff Woodland (1992), Bradley Hughes (2004), Mathew Goggin (2011)

Prize money: $US1m

HotelPlanner Tour

Blot Play9

Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

4pm* Hayden Hopewell

9:20pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

Past champion: John Parry

Past Aussie winners: Scott Arnold (2015)

Prize money: $US1m

Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship

Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris Michigan

Australasians in the field: Su Oh, Jess Whitting

Past champion: Soo Bin Joo

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000