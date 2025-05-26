Aussies on Tour: Percy logs career best at Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

A final round of 3-under 69 has earned Victorian Cameron Percy his best finish in a senior major at the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.
Co-leader through 36 holes, Percy lost ground with 4-over 76 in Round 3 but responded with 3-under in the final round as Argentine Angel Cabrera won a second straight senior major championship in as many weeks.
One-over through his first four holes on Sunday, Percy was within two strokes of the lead on the back of four birdies in the space of six holes around the turn.
That run of birdies would end with par at the par-4 12th, Percy unable to make any further inroads as he parred his way to the clubhouse and 5-under total.
That was enough to finish outright seventh, his first top-10 finish in any major championship, bettering his previous best of a tie for 11th at the 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship.
Kiwi Steven Alker surpassed Percy for low round of the week with a 6-under 66 to finish tied 14th, Scott Hend (69) and Mark Hensby (72) finishing tied for 19th and 21st respectively.
Percy was one of four Aussies to finish inside the top 10 globally this week with Robyn Choi’s tie for ninth at the Riviera Maya Open her first LPGA Tour top 10 outside Australia.
A tie for seventh at the LET Access Series’ Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open in Austria is Justice Bosio’s best international result since turning professional while New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori had a hole-in-one on her way to a share of 10th at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.
Karl Vilips was on track to log the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR rookie season at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but dropped shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to finish tied 11th.
Results
PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
1 Ben Griffin 66-63-68-71—268 $US1.71m
T11 Karl Vilips 70-66-68-70—274 $203,775
MC Cam Davis 76-71—147
PGA TOUR Champions
Senior PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
1 Ángel Cabrera 72-69-70-69—280 $US540,000
7 Cameron Percy 67-71-76-69—283 $99,750
T14 Steven Alker (NZ) 75-73-72-66—286 $51,412
T19 Scott Hend 70-74-74-69—287 $38,490
T21 Mark Hensby 71-74-71-72—288 $30,572.50
T40 Richard Green 71-76-74-72—293 $10,317.50
T40 Brendan Jones 71-74-75-73—293 $10,317.50
T55 Andre Stolz 73-73-78-73—297 $5,216.67
67 Mick Smith 72-73-79-79—303 $3,930
MC Rod Pampling 72-78—150
MC Stuart Appleby 70-81—151
MC David Bransdon 72-79—151
MC Michael Wright 75-78—153
MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158
LPGA Tour
MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
1 Chisato Iwai 68-74-68-66—276 $US375,000
T9 Robyn Choi 74-72-69-70—285 $45,995
T16 Karis Davidson 72-74-68-72—286 $32,184
T21 Gabriela Ruffels 71-69-71-76—287 $26,546
T52 Sarah Kemp 73-74-74-73—294 $8,110
MC Hira Naveed 77-72—149
MC Cassie Porter 75-74—149
MC Sarah Jane Smith 84-74—158
MC Su Oh 78-80—158
DP World Tour
Soudal Open
Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
1 Kristoffer Reitan 71-66-72-62—271 €412,807.64
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
T25 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 67-71-71-70—279 €23,432.90
T37 Jason Scrivener 69-68-73-71—281 €16,026.65
MC David MIcheluzzi 70-73—143
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-72—145
MC Daniel Gale 73-75—148
Asian Tour/Korean PGA Tour
Kolon Korea Open presented by ELORD
La Vie Est Belle (Dunes Cse), Korea
1 Sadom Kaewkanjana 69-69-69-70—277 $US362,844.70
T15 Kevin Yuan 74-69-69-74—286 $9,644.41
T21 Jed Morgan 67-72-74-74—287 $7,830.19
T42 Maverick Antcliff 75-69-73-77—294 $4,571.84
57 Ryan Peake 71-75-75-79—300 $3,657.47
MC Travis Smyth 73-78—151
MC Aaron Wilkin 78-74—152
MC Danny Lee (NZ) 83-72—155
MC Junseok Lee 85-79—164
Ladies European Tour
Jabra Ladies Open
Evian Resort Golf Club, France
1 Sara Kouskova 66-70-67—203 €45,000
T10 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-68-71—209 €6,600
T34 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-73-69—215 €2,526
T39 Kelsey Bennett 66-73-77—216 €2,115
MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-73—148
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-81—151
Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
1 Pontus Nyholm 65-66-68-66—265 $US180,000
Won at first hole of sudden-death playoff
T35 Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-68-69-67—276 $5,650
63 Rhein Gibson 68-68-71-74—281 $4,040
MC Harrison Endycott 69-73—142
HotelPlanner Tour
Danish Golf Challenge
Bogense Golf Club, Bogense, Denmark
1 Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 66-70-66-67—269 €48,000
T64 Sam Jones (NZ) 75-67-72-75—289 €750
74 Hayden Hopewell 72-68-79-75—294 €510
PGA Tour Americas
Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogotá, Colombia
Reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1 Davis Lamb 61-68—129
T54 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-71—142
T94 Grant Booth 74-72—146
LET Access Series
Allegria Stegersbach Ladies Open
Sudburgenland of the Allegria Golf Resort, Austria
1 Gemma Clews 71-66-70—207 €8,000
T7 Justice Bosio 74-69-68—211 €1,500
T14 Kristalle Blum 74-69-70—213 €875
T26 Stephanie Bunque 74-69-74—217 €656