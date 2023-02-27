Aussies on Tour: Percy bounces back on PGA Tour - PGA of Australia

Cameron Percy returned to the PGA Tour this week from a back injury in impressive fashion by finishing in a tie for 12th at the Honda Classic in Florida.

The 48-year-old Victorian withdrew after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, but he bounced back from two weeks of rest and recovery to register his best result since coming tied eighth at the Wyndham Championship in August last year.

Percy strung together rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 70 to finish seven-under par for the tournament – seven shots back from winner Chris Kirk who prevailed on the first playoff hole – and rise a projected 46 places in the FedEx Cup standings to 127th.

Percy had three top ten finishes on the PGA Tour last season and has been playing on the US Tour courtesy of being a 126-150 ranked player on the prior season’s FedEx Cup points list.

Min Woo Lee and Harrison Endycott shared 26th place with Lee saving his best for last with a Sunday 66 that included holing a monster birdie putt from 70 feet out at the par 3 15th.

70 feet out for birdie 💪@MinWoo27Lee drains it from distance. pic.twitter.com/k9T5dr2VBj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 26, 2023

Endycott had the low round of the week by an Australian with a second round 65 that included six birdies, while Brett Drewitt finished inside the top 30 after coming through Monday qualifying.

Drewitt had to come back on Saturday morning after play was suspended on Friday evening and he made par at the last hole to make the cut, and he then produced a pair of sensational highlights with two near aces in the third round – at the fifth and 15th holes.

Cameron Smith began the LIV Golf League season with a tied fifth finish in Mexico. The captain of the all-Australian team Ripper GC – who came tied fourth in the team standings – shot a four-under par final round of 67 to end the 54-hole tournament six-under par.

Fellow major champions Minjee Lee and Hannah Green teed it up on the LPGA Tour for the first time this year in Thailand with Green finishing tied 44th and Lee coming 67th. New Zealand’s world No. 1 Lydia Ko continued her good form by finishing in a tie for sixth.

At the DP World Tour’s Indian Open, Blake Windred was the best of the Australian contingent as he came 62nd.

Results

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

1 Lilia Vu (USA) 66-70-66-64-266 $255,000

T6 Lydia Ko (NZ) 68-68-67-69-272 $47,079

T44 Hannah Green 70-71-71-69-281 $7,360

67 Minjee Lee 72-74-70-72-288 $3,801

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic

PGA National Resort (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1 Chris Kirk (USA) $1,512,000 *won in a playoff

T12 Cameron Percy 69-68-66-70-273 $195,300

T26 Min Woo Lee 68-69-73-66-276 $67,620

T26 Harrison Endycott 72-65-71-68-276 $67,620

T29 Brett Drewitt 71-70-67-69-277 $60,060

80 Geoff Ogilvy 68-73-73-75-289 $18,060

MC Cam Davis 72-70-142

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-71-142

MC Greg Chalmers 70-75-145

DP World Tour

Hero Indian Open

DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

1 Marcel Siem (GER) 69-70-67-68-274 €320,819.24

62 Blake Windred 75-72-75-79-301 €5,095.36

67 Anthony Quayle 70-78-81-80-309 €4,151.78

MC Maverick Antcliff 77-72-149

MC Daniel Gale 78-72-150

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 79-77-156

LIV Golf League

LIV Mayakoba

El Camaleón Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico