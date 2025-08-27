Aussies on Tour: Peake resumes Asian Tour Order of Merit chase - PGA of Australia

The whirlwind that propelled Ryan Peake to The Open Championship has now abated and the West Australian can turn his attention to advancing his cause on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.
Peake tees it up for the first time since missing the cut at Royal Portrush at this week’s Mandiri Indonesia Open, one of 11 Australians in the field at Pondok Indah Golf Course.
Victory at the New Zealand Open in March not only gave Peake global exposure but secured playing rights on the Asian Tour due to the tournament being co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.
He has made just three starts since on the Asian Tour, his best result a tie for 33rd at the International Series Morocco in the lead-up to The Open and will tee off on Thursday afternoon seventh on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.
Another with Order of Merit aspirations is Minjee Lee.
Currently second on the LPGA Tour Race to CME Globe standings, Lee heads to the FM Championship in Massachusetts on the back of a runner-up finish at the CPKC Women’s Open and within reach of current No.1 Jeeno Thitikul.
Round 1 tee times AEST
LPGA Tour
FM Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
9pm* Cassie Porter
9:11pm Fiona Xu (NZ)
9:22pm Robyn Choi
9:22pm* Hira Naveed
9:55pm Stephanie Kyriacou
10:06pm Grace Kim
10:06pm* Minjee Lee
3:21am Hannah Green
4:16am Gabriela Ruffels
Recent champion: Haeran Ryu
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US4.1m
TV times: Live from 4:30am Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
5:10pm Daniel Gale
8:20pm* Harrison Endycott, Jason Scrivener
9:50pm* Danny List
Recent champion: Matt Wallace
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1972), Brett Rumford (2007)
Prizemoney: $US3.25m
TV times: Live from 9pm Thursday, Friday; Live from 8pm Saturday, Sunday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.
Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia
9:50am* Jed Morgan
10am Lawry Flynn
10am* Travis Smyth
11am* Brett Rankin
11:10am* Marcus Fraser
3pm Ryan Peake
3:10pm Maverick Antcliff
3:10pm* Jack Thompson
3:30pm Kevin Yuan
3:30pm* Todd Sinnott
3:40pm* John Lyras
Recent champion: Steve Lewton
Past Aussie winners: Terry Gale (1984), Wayne Smith (1987), Craig Parry (1997), Nick Cullen (2012)
Prizemoney: $US500,000
HotelPlanner Tour
Dormy Open
Upsala Golf Club, Upsala, Sweden
3pm Sam Jones (NZ)
4:20pm Hayden Hopewell
Recent champion: Joakim Lagergren
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000
Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
9:35am* Michael Hendry (NZ)
1:15pm* Brad Kennedy
Recent champion: Kazuma Jinichiro
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1976), Brian Jones (1977), Steve Conran (2004)
Prizemoney: ¥100m
Korea PGA Tour
Dong-A Membership Group Open
10:04am Won Joon Lee
1:10pm Changgi Lee (NZ)
1:43pm Junseok Lee
2:21pm Sungjin Yeo (NZ)
Recent champion: Lee Dong-min
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: KRW700m
PGA TOUR Americas
CRMC Championship
Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
10pm Tony Chen
11:20pm Grant Booth
Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US225,000
Legends Tour
Black Desert NI Legends
Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Mark Brown (NZ), Michael Long (NZ), Stephen Leaney
Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil