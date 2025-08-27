Aussies on Tour: Peake resumes Asian Tour Order of Merit chase - PGA of Australia

The whirlwind that propelled Ryan Peake to The Open Championship has now abated and the West Australian can turn his attention to advancing his cause on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Peake tees it up for the first time since missing the cut at Royal Portrush at this week’s Mandiri Indonesia Open, one of 11 Australians in the field at Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Victory at the New Zealand Open in March not only gave Peake global exposure but secured playing rights on the Asian Tour due to the tournament being co-sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

He has made just three starts since on the Asian Tour, his best result a tie for 33rd at the International Series Morocco in the lead-up to The Open and will tee off on Thursday afternoon seventh on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Another with Order of Merit aspirations is Minjee Lee.

Currently second on the LPGA Tour Race to CME Globe standings, Lee heads to the FM Championship in Massachusetts on the back of a runner-up finish at the CPKC Women’s Open and within reach of current No.1 Jeeno Thitikul.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

FM Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

9pm* Cassie Porter

9:11pm Fiona Xu (NZ)

9:22pm Robyn Choi

9:22pm* Hira Naveed

9:55pm Stephanie Kyriacou

10:06pm Grace Kim

10:06pm* Minjee Lee

3:21am Hannah Green

4:16am Gabriela Ruffels

Recent champion: Haeran Ryu

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US4.1m

TV times: Live from 4:30am Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

DP World Tour

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

5:10pm Daniel Gale

8:20pm* Harrison Endycott, Jason Scrivener

9:50pm* Danny List

Recent champion: Matt Wallace

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1972), Brett Rumford (2007)

Prizemoney: $US3.25m

TV times: Live from 9pm Thursday, Friday; Live from 8pm Saturday, Sunday on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Asian Tour

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia

9:50am* Jed Morgan

10am Lawry Flynn

10am* Travis Smyth

11am* Brett Rankin

11:10am* Marcus Fraser

3pm Ryan Peake

3:10pm Maverick Antcliff

3:10pm* Jack Thompson

3:30pm Kevin Yuan

3:30pm* Todd Sinnott

3:40pm* John Lyras

Recent champion: Steve Lewton

Past Aussie winners: Terry Gale (1984), Wayne Smith (1987), Craig Parry (1997), Nick Cullen (2012)

Prizemoney: $US500,000

HotelPlanner Tour

Dormy Open

Upsala Golf Club, Upsala, Sweden

3pm Sam Jones (NZ)

4:20pm Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Joakim Lagergren

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

9:35am* Michael Hendry (NZ)

1:15pm* Brad Kennedy

Recent champion: Kazuma Jinichiro

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1976), Brian Jones (1977), Steve Conran (2004)

Prizemoney: ¥100m

Korea PGA Tour

Dong-A Membership Group Open

10:04am Won Joon Lee

1:10pm Changgi Lee (NZ)

1:43pm Junseok Lee

2:21pm Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

Recent champion: Lee Dong-min

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: KRW700m

PGA TOUR Americas

CRMC Championship

Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota

10pm Tony Chen

11:20pm Grant Booth

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US225,000

Legends Tour

Black Desert NI Legends

Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Mark Brown (NZ), Michael Long (NZ), Stephen Leaney

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil