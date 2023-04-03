Aussies on Tour: Papadatos takes big step towards PGA Tour - PGA of Australia

It has taken just one start for Dimi Papadatos to make a major step towards a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Chile Classic in Santiago.
The Central Coast native made a late decision to play in Chile, using the conditional status he earned at Final Stage of Qualifying School to take his place in the field.
Papadatos was exempt into Final Stage by virtue of finishing fourth on the 2021-2022 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and now looks like enjoying an extended stay in the United States.
Four strokes back at the start of the final round, Papadatos started his Sunday charge with two birdies followed by an eagle at the par-5 third.
He followed up a birdie on 10 with a bogey at 11 before coming home with birdies at 13, 15 and 17 to set the clubhouse mark at 21-under par.
Needing birdie to tie Papadatos, American veteran Ben Kohles made a superb up-and-down from the back of the 18th green, showing steely nerves to hole a four-footer and force the playoff.
The pair traded birdies on the first trip back down the par-5 18th but both went long with their approach shots the second time around.
A two-time Vic Open champion, Papadatos played first, his chip releasing to eight feet behind the hole.
Kohles barely made it onto the putting surface with his chip but drained his putt from just inside 10 feet to apply the pressure back onto the Aussie.
Unfortunately for Papadatos, his birdie attempt shaved the left side of the hole as Kohles claimed his first win in more than a decade.
With a cheque for $US90,000 for his runner-up finish Papadatos earns a start in the next Korn Ferry Tour event and is projected to move up to 17th on the moneylist.
That will help to improve his status significantly at the next re-rank and provide the platform to push for a top-25 finish at season’s end.
Fellow New South Welshman Rhein Gibson also enhanced his prospects of a return to the PGA TOUR in Chile.
Gibson’s tie for 10th will see him remain in fourth position on the moneylist following his win in Colombia in February.
There were important results for two Kiwis this week also in Japan and Brazil.
Michael Hendry’s tie for 11th at the Token Homemate Cup will solidify his status on the Japan Golf Tour while Charlie Hillier’s win at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica puts him on the path to promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Results
PGA TOUR
Valero Texas Open
TPC San Antonio (Oaks Cse), San Antonio, Texas
1 Corey Conners 64-72-69-68—273 $US1.602m
MC Cam Davis 80-66—146
MC Harrison Endycott 74-73—147
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-75—150
LPGA Tour
DIO Implant LA Open
Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California
1 Ruoning Yin 68-64-67-70—269
T25 Hannah Green 71-67-72-70—280
T34 Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-69-70-69—281
T47 Sarah Kemp 72-67-72-73—284
T59 Grace Kim 71-71-72-72—286
T71 Stephanie Kyriacou 75-69-73-72—289
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
1 Ben Kohles 68-66-66-67—267 $US180,000
Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff
2 Dimitrios Papadatos 66-69-67-65—267 $90,000
T10 Rhein Gibson 65-74-64-69—272 $22,130
Japan Golf Tour
Token Homemate Cup
Token Tado Country Club, Nagoya
1 Shugo Imahira 64-66-71-63—264 ¥26m
T11 Michael Hendry (NZ) 66-66-68-71—271 ¥2.561m
T18 Andrew Evans 69-67-69-67—272 ¥1,854,666
T26 Anthony Quayle 71-68-72-64—275 ¥945,100
T42 Brendan Jones 70-70-67-70—277 ¥494,000
T49 Dylan Perry 74-66-70-68—278 ¥367,900
Challenge Tour
The Challenge presented by KGA
Karnataka Golf Association, Bangalore, India
1 Ugo Coussaud 68-67-68-67—270 €44,307.41
MC Maverick Antcliff 75-75—150
Epson Tour
Casino Del Sol Golf Classic
Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
1 Gigi Stoll 69-67-70-68—274 $US30,000
T17 Hira Naveed 72-71-72-69—284 $2,522
T27 Robyn Choi 76-67-72-71—286 $1,935
T41 Cassie Porter 75-70-74-70—289 $1,083
T41 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 76-71-71-71—289 $1,083
T59 Sarah Jane Smith 76-70-73-74—293 $710
MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-75—156
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
JHSF Aberto do Brasil
Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil
1 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 62-64-68-71—265
T31 Harry Hillier (NZ) 66-68-71-74—279
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Orlando
Orange County National, Orlando, Florida
1 Brooks Koepka 65-65-68—198 $US4m
T26 Marc Leishman 68-72-68—208 $159,000
T26 Cameron Smith 69-68-71—208 $159,000
T26 Jediah Morgan 71-70-67—208 $159,000
T31 Danny Lee (NZ) 65-70-74—209 $149,000
T46 Matt Jones 71-72-74—217 $123,000