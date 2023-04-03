Aussies on Tour: Papadatos takes big step towards PGA Tour - PGA of Australia

It has taken just one start for Dimi Papadatos to make a major step towards a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Chile Classic in Santiago.

The Central Coast native made a late decision to play in Chile, using the conditional status he earned at Final Stage of Qualifying School to take his place in the field.

Papadatos was exempt into Final Stage by virtue of finishing fourth on the 2021-2022 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and now looks like enjoying an extended stay in the United States.

Four strokes back at the start of the final round, Papadatos started his Sunday charge with two birdies followed by an eagle at the par-5 third.

He followed up a birdie on 10 with a bogey at 11 before coming home with birdies at 13, 15 and 17 to set the clubhouse mark at 21-under par.

Needing birdie to tie Papadatos, American veteran Ben Kohles made a superb up-and-down from the back of the 18th green, showing steely nerves to hole a four-footer and force the playoff.

The pair traded birdies on the first trip back down the par-5 18th but both went long with their approach shots the second time around.

.@CHILEclassic playoff duo fun fact:



Ben Kohles won in his first and second Korn Ferry Tour starts.



Dimi Papadatos is in a playoff against Ben Kohles for the win in HIS first ever Korn Ferry Tour start. pic.twitter.com/fVoCOBczyP — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 2, 2023

A two-time Vic Open champion, Papadatos played first, his chip releasing to eight feet behind the hole.

Kohles barely made it onto the putting surface with his chip but drained his putt from just inside 10 feet to apply the pressure back onto the Aussie.

Unfortunately for Papadatos, his birdie attempt shaved the left side of the hole as Kohles claimed his first win in more than a decade.

With a cheque for $US90,000 for his runner-up finish Papadatos earns a start in the next Korn Ferry Tour event and is projected to move up to 17th on the moneylist.

That will help to improve his status significantly at the next re-rank and provide the platform to push for a top-25 finish at season’s end.

Fellow New South Welshman Rhein Gibson also enhanced his prospects of a return to the PGA TOUR in Chile.

Gibson’s tie for 10th will see him remain in fourth position on the moneylist following his win in Colombia in February.

La reacción de Charlie Hillier 🇳🇿 al asegurar la victoria en el hoyo final del JHSF 68º Aberto do Brasil. 🇧🇷



That winning feeling! 👊🏼 @hillier_charlie 🇳🇿 reacts to his birdie at the last for the wire-to-wire win at the JHSF #BrazilOpen. pic.twitter.com/nrcXJsiXhs — PGATOURLA (@PGATOURLA) April 2, 2023

There were important results for two Kiwis this week also in Japan and Brazil.

Michael Hendry’s tie for 11th at the Token Homemate Cup will solidify his status on the Japan Golf Tour while Charlie Hillier’s win at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica puts him on the path to promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Cse), San Antonio, Texas

1 Corey Conners 64-72-69-68—273 $US1.602m

MC Cam Davis 80-66—146

MC Harrison Endycott 74-73—147

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-75—150

LPGA Tour

DIO Implant LA Open

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California

1 Ruoning Yin 68-64-67-70—269

T25 Hannah Green 71-67-72-70—280

T34 Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-69-70-69—281

T47 Sarah Kemp 72-67-72-73—284

T59 Grace Kim 71-71-72-72—286

T71 Stephanie Kyriacou 75-69-73-72—289

Korn Ferry Tour

Astara Chile Classic

Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile

1 Ben Kohles 68-66-66-67—267 $US180,000

Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff

2 Dimitrios Papadatos 66-69-67-65—267 $90,000

T10 Rhein Gibson 65-74-64-69—272 $22,130

Japan Golf Tour

Token Homemate Cup

Token Tado Country Club, Nagoya

1 Shugo Imahira 64-66-71-63—264 ¥26m

T11 Michael Hendry (NZ) 66-66-68-71—271 ¥2.561m

T18 Andrew Evans 69-67-69-67—272 ¥1,854,666

T26 Anthony Quayle 71-68-72-64—275 ¥945,100

T42 Brendan Jones 70-70-67-70—277 ¥494,000

T49 Dylan Perry 74-66-70-68—278 ¥367,900

Challenge Tour

The Challenge presented by KGA

Karnataka Golf Association, Bangalore, India

1 Ugo Coussaud 68-67-68-67—270 €44,307.41

MC Maverick Antcliff 75-75—150

Epson Tour

Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

1 Gigi Stoll 69-67-70-68—274 $US30,000

T17 Hira Naveed 72-71-72-69—284 $2,522

T27 Robyn Choi 76-67-72-71—286 $1,935

T41 Cassie Porter 75-70-74-70—289 $1,083

T41 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 76-71-71-71—289 $1,083

T59 Sarah Jane Smith 76-70-73-74—293 $710

MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-75—156

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

JHSF Aberto do Brasil

Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil

1 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 62-64-68-71—265

T31 Harry Hillier (NZ) 66-68-71-74—279

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Orlando

Orange County National, Orlando, Florida

1 Brooks Koepka 65-65-68—198 $US4m

T26 Marc Leishman 68-72-68—208 $159,000

T26 Cameron Smith 69-68-71—208 $159,000

T26 Jediah Morgan 71-70-67—208 $159,000

T31 Danny Lee (NZ) 65-70-74—209 $149,000

T46 Matt Jones 71-72-74—217 $123,000