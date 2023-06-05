Aussies on Tour: Pampling's big finish pays off - PGA of Australia

A barnstorming finish by Rod Pampling gave the Australian his best finish of the PGA Champions season at the Principals Charity Classic in Idaho on Sunday.

The 53-year-old has had a quiet season by his standards with just one previous top-10 finish but he ran hot over the final seven holes with a stretch of birdie-eagle-par-birdie-par-birdie-birdie.

The Queenslander picked up six shots in that period to post a closing-round 66 and leapfrog up to tied-fourth overall at 15-under par, two shots behind Canadian Stephen Ames who picked up his third win of the season.

Pampling collected a cheque for $US108,000 for his day’s work, although he wasn’t the low Australian on the day.

That honour went to lefty Richard Green, who closed with the day’s best round, a 64, to jump into the top 20.

A bunch of Australians were in contention around the world with Steph Kyriacou grabbing a top-10 at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey as American Rose Zhang put together a history-making weekend.

Kyriacou’s closing 72 put her ahead of Minjee Lee as the top Aussie, but the big story was Zhang’s victory in her first tournament as a professional – the first such example on the LPGA Tour since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

The former world No. 1 amateur beat Jennifer Kupcho at the second hold of a sudden-death playoff to secure her first pro win.

On the Epson Tour Queenslander Cassie Porter logged her best finish with a T4 result in North Carolina along with another Australian, Robyn Choi.

Gabriela Ruffels continues to lead the money list comfortably and she threw in a tied-14th finish to consolidate a position that will see her graduate to the LPGA Tour in 2024.

Adam Scott gritted out a tough final-round 71 in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio to vault into the top 10 and collect $545,000 in prizemoney, continuing his consistent season as Viktor Hovland won a playoff.

PHOTO: Rod Pampling extracted his first top-five of the season in Iowa. Photo: Getty

Results

PGA TOUR

The Memorial Tournament, Ohio

1 – Viktor Hovland (playoff) $US3,600,000

T9 Adam Scott 70-75-70-71 – 286 $545,000

T30 Ryan Fox (NZ) 77-70-73-70 – 290 $117,250

MC Jason Day 76-72 – 148

MC Lucas Herbert 76-74 – 150

MC David Micheluzzi 75-78 – 153

MC Cam Davis 74-79 – 153

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open, Hamburg

1 – Tom McKibbin 72-69-72-70 – 283 €315,657

MC Blake Windred 78-75 – 153

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 80-78 – 158

WD Jason Scrivener

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open, New Jersey

1 – Rose Zhang (playoff) 70-69-66-74 – 279 $US412,500

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-74-65-72 – 283 $53,492

T13 Minjee Lee 73-64-72-75 – 284 $42,604

T33 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-69-77-73 – 288 $17,846

T43 Grace Kim 69-73-72-77 – 291 $11,795

MC Karis Davidson 77-70 – 147

MC Sarah Kemp 80-71 – 151

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-78 – 151

Epson Tour

Champions Fore Change Invitational, North Carolina

1 – Alena Sharp 67-64-68 – 199 $US30,000

T4 Robyn Choi 68-69 68 – 205 $9,942

T4 Cassie Porter 66-70-69 – 205 $9,942

T9 Hira Naveed 72-67-69 – 208 $4,213

T14 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-71-70 – 209 $2,930

T14 Gabriela Ruffels 69-66-74 – 209 $2,930

T40 Su Oh 71-70-72 – 213 $1,238

MC Emily Mahar 73-80 – 153

Ladies European Tour

Helsingborg Open, Helsingborg, Sweden

1 – Lisa Pettersson 70-68-67 – 205 $US45,000

T31 Whitney Hillier 72-75-70 – 217 $3,112

T46 Hanee Song (NZ) 76-72-72 – 220 $1,490

T56 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-78-73 – 221 $1,146

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 77-72 – 149

Japan Tour

Japan Tour Championship, Ibaraki, Japan

1 – Takumi Kanaya 64-71-67-71 – 273 ¥30,000,000

T11 Brendan Jones 70-71-70-69 – 280 €3,180,000

T47 Anthony Quayle 68 -72-75-74 – 289 ¥471,000

72 Adam Bland 73-73-76-83 – 305 ¥328,500

MC Andrew Evans 75-75 – 150

MC Dylan Perry 80-72 – 152

WD Brad Kennedy

Challenge Tour

Czech Challenge, Kacov, Czech Republic

1 – Andrea Pavan 67-69-65-69 – 270 €42,400

T19 Connor McKinney 71-72-70-68 – 281 €2,959

MC Ryan Ruffels 76-75 – 151

MC Jordan Zunic 74-77 – 151

MC Jarryd Felton 73-79 – 152

WD Maverick Antcliff

PGA Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Iowa

1 Stephen Ames 66-66-67 – 199 $US 300,000

T4 Rod Pampling 66-69-66 – 201 $108,000

T15 Mark Hensby 67-69-69 – 205 $33,000

T19 Richard Green 72-71-63 – 206 $ 24,920

T19 David McKenzie 70-66-70 – 206 $24,920

T57 John Senden 72-71-71 – 214 $4,000

Korn Ferry Tour

UNC Health Championship, North Carolina

1 – Jorge Fernandez Valdez 66-64-69-68 – 267 $US30,000

T56 Curtis Luck 68-67-74-73 – 282 $4,160

MC Brett Drewitt 68-72 – 140

MC Dimi Papadatos 72-69 – 141

MC Rhein Gibson 72-76 – 148

PGA Tour LatinoAmerica

Inter Rapidisimo Championship, Bogota, Colombia

1 – Myles Creighton 66-66-69-68 – 269 $US31,500

T15 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 66-73-69-71 – 279 $N/A

T47 Harry Hillier (NZ) 67-71-73-75 – 286 $N/A

58 Daniel Ieremia (NZ) 69-72-77-73 – 291 $N/A