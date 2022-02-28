Aussies on Tour: Pampling top-10 on Champions Tour - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Rod Pampling has dusted off the rust to log his first top-10 finish of the Champions Tour season at the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.
Outside the top 25 in each of his first two starts for 2022, Pampling’s bogey-free five-under 67 set him on a path to contend for a second Champions Tour title inside 12 months but was unable to keep pace with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez over the final two rounds.
Jimenez record a hole-in-one in both his first and third rounds to record a four-stroke win, Pampling nine shots back of the winner in a share of sixth place to be the best performed Aussie on tour this week.
Currently second on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Andrew Dodt was the top Australian at the Royal’s Cup on the Asian Tour, a closing 68 in Thailand earning the Queenslander a share of 23rd position, one shot clear of New South Welshman Travis Smyth (69) who was tied for 32nd.
It was a disappointing title defence for Matt Jones at The Honda Classic as he failed to progress to the weekend while after shooting 64 in round one Blake Windred faded to finish tied for 57th at the Challenge Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.
Results
PGA TOUR
The Honda Classic
PGA National (Champion Cse), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Winner Sepp Straka 71-64-69-66—270 $US1.44m
T55 Brett Drewitt 74-68-75-68—285 $18,160
MC Lucas Herbert 72-71—143
MC Matt Jones 73-74—147
Asian Tour
Royal’s Cup
Grand Prix Golf Club, Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Winner Chan Shih-chang 64-66-67-68—265 $US72,000
T23 Andrew Dodt 73-66-70-68—277 $3,648
T32 Travis Smyth 70-70-69-69—278 $2,920
MC Ben Campbell 71-71—14
MC Jake Higginbottom 73-70—143
MC Todd Sinnott 71-73—144
MC Cory Crawford 73-71—144
MC Kevin Yuan 73-71—144
MC Josh Younger 72-73—145
MC Scott Strange 73-73—146
MC Daniel Fox 74-72—146
MC Scott Hend 73-74—147
MC Ben Eccles 75-72—147
MC Will Heffernan 77-75—152
Challenge Tour
Jonsson Workwear Open
Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
Winner JC Ritchie 61-63-65-71—260 €35,369
T57 Blake Windred 64-73-72-71—280 €1,048
MC Daniel Hillier 69-71—140
Champions Tour
Cologuard Classic
Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona
Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez 66-67-65—198
T6 Rod Pampling 67-70-70—207
T20 Steven Alker 70-69-72—211
T29 Stuart Appleby 70-73-70—213
T43 Stephen Leaney 71-72-73—216
T54 Robert Allenby 74-72-73—219
T64 John Senden 75-75-71—221