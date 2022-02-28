Aussies on Tour: Pampling top-10 on Champions Tour - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Rod Pampling has dusted off the rust to log his first top-10 finish of the Champions Tour season at the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Outside the top 25 in each of his first two starts for 2022, Pampling’s bogey-free five-under 67 set him on a path to contend for a second Champions Tour title inside 12 months but was unable to keep pace with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez over the final two rounds.

Jimenez record a hole-in-one in both his first and third rounds to record a four-stroke win, Pampling nine shots back of the winner in a share of sixth place to be the best performed Aussie on tour this week.

Currently second on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Andrew Dodt was the top Australian at the Royal’s Cup on the Asian Tour, a closing 68 in Thailand earning the Queenslander a share of 23rd position, one shot clear of New South Welshman Travis Smyth (69) who was tied for 32nd.

It was a disappointing title defence for Matt Jones at The Honda Classic as he failed to progress to the weekend while after shooting 64 in round one Blake Windred faded to finish tied for 57th at the Challenge Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

Results

PGA TOUR

The Honda Classic

PGA National (Champion Cse), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Winner Sepp Straka 71-64-69-66—270 $US1.44m

T55 Brett Drewitt 74-68-75-68—285 $18,160

MC Lucas Herbert 72-71—143

MC Matt Jones 73-74—147

Asian Tour

Royal’s Cup

Grand Prix Golf Club, Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Winner Chan Shih-chang 64-66-67-68—265 $US72,000

T23 Andrew Dodt 73-66-70-68—277 $3,648

T32 Travis Smyth 70-70-69-69—278 $2,920

MC Ben Campbell 71-71—14

MC Jake Higginbottom 73-70—143

MC Todd Sinnott 71-73—144

MC Cory Crawford 73-71—144

MC Kevin Yuan 73-71—144

MC Josh Younger 72-73—145

MC Scott Strange 73-73—146

MC Daniel Fox 74-72—146

MC Scott Hend 73-74—147

MC Ben Eccles 75-72—147

MC Will Heffernan 77-75—152

Challenge Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open

Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

Winner JC Ritchie 61-63-65-71—260 €35,369

T57 Blake Windred 64-73-72-71—280 €1,048

MC Daniel Hillier 69-71—140

Champions Tour

Cologuard Classic

Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez 66-67-65—198

T6 Rod Pampling 67-70-70—207

T20 Steven Alker 70-69-72—211

T29 Stuart Appleby 70-73-70—213

T43 Stephen Leaney 71-72-73—216

T54 Robert Allenby 74-72-73—219

T64 John Senden 75-75-71—221