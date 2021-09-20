Aussies on Tour: Oh second again, Leishman’s charge falls short

Su Oh recorded the fourth runner-up finish of her LPGA Tour career and fellow Victorian Marc Leishman flirted with a seventh PGA Tour title on another strong week for Aussies around the globe.

With the third round cancelled due to rain, the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic became a 54-hole shootout, Oh starting the third and final round four shots back in pursuit of her breakthrough win on Tour.

Without a top-10 finish since her tie for sixth at the 2020 ISPS HANDA Vic Open, Oh’s round of 3-under 69 was bettered by only three players on Sunday but it wasn’t enough to rein in two-time Major champion Jin Young Ko, her round of 69 delivering a comfortable four-stroke margin of victory.

Runner-up at the Kingsmill Championship in her rookie season in 2016 and twice again in 2019 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and ISPS HANDA Vic Open, Oh started her final round on the wrong foot with a bogey at the par-5 first.

Birdies at the par-3 fourth and par-4 seventh got her back into red figures before the halfway mark but it was not until late in her round that she was able to narrow the margin further with birdies at the 16th and 17th holes.

There was a missed opportunity to edge even closer at the par-5 finishing hole but the 25-year-old is expected to re-enter the top 100 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as a result of yet another near miss.

Katherine Kirk’s tie for 26th equalled her best result since May, thanks in no small part to an ace at the par-3 12th in Friday’s second round.

Like Oh, Leishman started the final round of the Fortinet Championship in California well back but surged to the outright lead as he reached 7-under for his round and 15-under total at the par-4 14th.

Third-round leader Maverick McNealy soon rejoined Leishman at the top of the leaderboard who was unable to advance his score any further despite birdie opportunities at each of his final three holes.

“I didn’t really have a number in mind, to be honest. You just have to hit good shots out there,” said Leishman, who began the day tied for 26th before finishing in a share of fourth spot, four shots behind eventual champion Max Homa.

“If you’re not hitting good shots, there’s bogeys to be made. Obviously to be 6-under through 11 was to plan. Then just the last three holes, a little bit disappointed with that.

“Birdie opportunities on all three holes and wasn’t able to make any. That would have been nice to put a little bit more pressure on him.”

Ruing two double bogeys in his Friday round of 71, Leishman needed just 19 putts through his first 14 holes to take possession of the lead, a hot flatstick a nice way to start the new PGA Tour season.

“When I hit that putt on 13, it looked like it was going in, just shaved the edge. Then made a good one on 14,” Leishman reflected.

“When you start making putts like that, it’s fun. It’s fun to play golf like that because you don’t feel you have to attack too much. You can hit it to 20 feet and feel like you can make it, which takes a lot of pressure off your iron game.

“Hit a few loose shots early on in the week, but for the most part it was a solid week.

“It’s nice to get in the hunt, get the juices flowing. I love that, that’s why we do it.”

For the second week in a row Rod Pampling was in the mix on the Champions Tour before ultimately finishing two shots out of the Sanford International playoff won by Darren Clarke, fellow Australian John Senden and Steven Alker also recording top-10 finishes.

Results

LPGA Tour

Cambia Portland Classic

The Oregon Golf Club, West Linn, Oregon

Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain

Winner Jin Young Ko (KOR) 69-67-69—205 $US210,000

T2 Su Oh 69-71-69—209 $110,744

T26 Katherine Kirk 75-72-69—216 $12,194

T57 Hannah Green 73-77-73—223 $3,620

MC Gabriela Ruffels 76-76—152

MC Sarah Jane Smith 76-76—152

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship

Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

Winner Max Homa (USA) 67-72-65-65—269 $US1.26m

T4 Marc Leishman 69-71-68-65—273 $315,000

T36 Aaron Baddeley 71-68-68-74—281 $32,608

T64 Cameron Percy 71-69-72-74—286 $15,120

MC Lucas Herbert 71-72—143

MC Brett Drewitt 74-72—146

MC Danny Lee 71-76—147

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido

Winner Scott Vincent (ZIM) 72-63-69-66—270 ¥20m

T13 Dylan Perry 68-68-72-70—278 ¥1.853m

T16 Todd Sinnott 73-68-72-66—279 ¥1.349m

T32 Anthony Quayle 67-71-74-70—282 ¥571,666

T38 Andrew Evans 70-71-73-69—283 ¥460,000

T47 Scott Strange 73-70-71-71—285 ¥280,571

MC David Bransdon 75-73—148

European Tour

Dutch Open

Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Winner Kristoffer Broberg (SWE)68-64-61-72—265 €147,370

T15 Ryan Fox 72-68-69-68—277 €12,881

T27 Maverick Antcliff 73-67-71-69—280 €8,921

MC Jake McLeod 70-74—144

MC Josh Geary 71-74—145

MC Elvis Smylie 77-69—146

MC Deyen Lawson 74-74—148

Ladies European Tour

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Golf du Medoc (Chateaux Cse), Le Pian-Médoc, France

Winner Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-66-68—202 €45,000

T54 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-75—217 €1,075

T64 Whitney Hillier 72-72-76—220 €825

Korean PGA Tour

2021 DGB Financial Group Irvine Open

Farmy Hills Country Club, Korea

Winner Sanghyun Park (KOR) 67-65-65-64—261

T12 Junseok Lee 70-68-69-67—274

T42 Wonjoon Lee 67-75-67-74—283

T57 Kevin Chun 73-69-70-77—289

Challenge Tour

Hopps Open de Provence

Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France

Winner Alfie Plant (ENG) 68-70-66-67—271 €32,000

T37 Daniel Hillier 66-73-76-68—283 €1,320

66 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-71-74-78—293 €540

MC Blake Windred 77-72—149

Symetra Tour

Guardian Championship

Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama

Winner Janie Jackson (USA) 66-66—132 $US26,250

T55 Robyn Choi 71-74—145 $638

MC Stephanie Na 73-73—146

MC Julianne Alvarez 70-80—150

MC Julienne Soo 74-77—151

MC Soo Jin Lee 79-74—153

LET Access Series

Lavaux Ladies Open

Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland

Winner Gab’le Macdonald (SCO) 69-71-69—209 €5,600

T28 Amy Walsh 75-71-73—219 €504

MC Kristalle Blum 73-79—152

Champions Tour

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Winner Darren Clarke (NIR) 63-70-65—198 $US270,000

Defeated KJ Choi and Steve Flesch at first playoff hole

T4 Rod Pampling 64-67-69—200 $96,300

T7 John Senden 67-70-65—202 $54,900

T7 Steven Alker 65-70-67—202 $54,900

T11 David McKenzie 68-65-70—203 $41,400

T49 Mark Hensby 65-71-75—211 $5,070

T65 Robert Allenby 72-73-70—215 $1,994