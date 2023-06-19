Aussies on Tour: McKinney, Hong log top-5 finishes - PGA of Australia

Rookies Connor McKinney and Jason Hong have recorded their best result on an international tour with top-five finishes on the Challenge Tour and PGA TOUR Canada respectively.
Making his fifth start of the season in Europe, McKinney (pictured) was inside the top five at the Kaskada Golf Challenge after starting the tournament with a round of 6-under 65 at the Kaskada Golf Resort in the Czech Republic.
He fell back slightly with rounds of 71-73 before climbing into a tie for fifth with a final round of 3-under 68, making birdies at 11, 14 and 17 to match his best finish as a professional, a tie for fifth at the 2021 WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie.
Hong went one better in what was his first start since turning professional.
Hailing from Concord Golf Club in Sydney’s west, Hong has been a college standout at both Purdue and Lipscomb University and earned his PGA TOUR Canada card by winning qualifying in Arizona in April.
He captained the New South Wales team to a share of victory at the 2016 Interstate Teams Matches and had a chance to win on his professional debut late in the final round of the Royal Beach Victoria Open.
Birdies at seven, eight, 11 and 12 brought the 24-year-old to within two of the lead but dropped shots at 13, 14 and 17 saw him finish six strokes back in a tie for fourth.
Hong had a share of the lead through three rounds at Uplands Golf Club but was 1-over through six holes of a final round of even-par 70 to drop off the pace set by eventual champion Etienne Papineau (64).
Minjee Lee warmed up for the second women’s major of the year next week with a tie for 13th at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan as Anthony Quayle continued his strong form in Japan with a tie for 12th at the Hana Bank Invitational.
Results
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic
Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan
1 Leona Maguire 69-65-69-64—267 $US375,000
T13 Minjee Lee 68-67-72-68—275 $37,829
T20 Grace Kim 71-71-70-65—277 $25,108
T50 Hannah Green 71-69-74-68—282 $8,448
T66 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-73-71-74—287 $5,359
MC Lydia Ko (NZ) 72-72—144
MC Su Oh 75-73—148
Ladies European Tour
Amundi German Masters
Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Berlin
1 Kristyna Napoleaova 68-66-69-71—274 €45,000
T22 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 76-72-69-68—285 €4,140
T22 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-71-70-71—285 €4,140
MC Whitney Hillier 75-76—151
MC Hanee Song (NZ) 76-77—153
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 78-78—156
Japan Golf Tour
Hana Bank Invitational
Chiba Isumi Golf Club, Chiba
1 Ji Ho Yang 66-70-69-67—272 ¥18,327,272
T12 Anthony Quayle 70-69-71-69—279 ¥1,308,566
T26 Won Joon Lee 69-72-71-69—281 ¥733,090
MC Jun Seok Lee 71-76—147
MC Brendan Jones 73-75—148
Challenge Tour
Kaskada Challenge
Kaskade Resort, Brno, Czech Republic
1 Lorenzo Scalise 64-68-70-70—272 €42,400
T5 Connor McKinney 65-71-73-68—277 €10,776.67
T36 Ryan Ruffels 73-70-71-71—285 €1,643
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
Crestview Country Club, Wichita
1 Ricky Castillo 67-62-66-66—261 $US180,000
T61 Dimi Papadatos 69-64-70-68—271 $4,040
T72 Grant Booth 67-66-71-70—274 $3,830
T76 Louis Dobbelaar 67-68-71-69—275 $3,770
MC Brett Drewitt 68-69—137
MC Rhein Gibson 70-71—141
PGA Tour Canada
Royal Beach Victoria Open
Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia
1 Étienne Papineau 64-65-69-64—262
T4 Jason Hong 67-64-67-70—268
MC Jack Trent 73-68—141
MC Cory Crawford 70-72—142