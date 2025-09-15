 Aussies on Tour: Lee soars in wild finish at Wentworth - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Lee soars in wild finish at Wentworth


There was a mix of the wild and the wonderful as Min Woo Lee secured his best finish since March at the famed BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club outside of London.

Tied for 44th at the halfway mark of the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament, Lee shot 67-66 across the weekend to climb into a tie for 11th, his best result since the breakthrough PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in the last week of March.

Fresh from time spent home in Australia that included an afternoon of local AFL footy on the Gold Coast, Lee’s first start in more than a month had a to-be-expected mixture of highs and lows.

On the back of a 5-under 67 in Round 3, Lee began the final round in a tie for 20th.

He made birdie at the par 5 fourth for the third time in four days and then closed out his back nine with back-to-back birdies at eight and nine.

A 316-yard drive into the centre of the fairway set up an eagle try from inside 10 feet at the par-5 12th that Lee duly converted but he would make bogey after finding the greenside bunker at the par-3 14th.

His leaderboard surge continued with a chip-in for birdie at 15 and a further birdie at 16 but hopes of a top-10 finish evaporated when he missed his tee shot left at the par-5 17th and had to take a penalty drop and hit his third from the tee on his way to a double-bogey seven.

Lee almost made eagle from 25 feet at the 72nd hole, tapping in for birdie and an important result as he builds into the back half of the year.

Elvis Smylie had three birdies on the back nine of the final round to earn a share of 31st, one stroke ahead of fellow Queenslander Adam Scott.

A week after his first win on the Sunshine Tour, Austin Bautista was tied second at the Vodacom Origins of Golf at Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course, firming up his second-place position on the Order of Merit.

Robyn Choi’s brilliant Sunday 65 elevated the Gold Coaster into a tie for 12th at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Travis Smyth is now 10th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit after a tie for eighth at The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open and Sarah Kemp’s tie for seventh was the best of the Aussies at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Results

DP World Tour
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
1          Alex Noren                   67-68-66-68—269       €1,304,227.08
T11      Min Woo Lee                68-73-67-66—274       €136,560.25
T31      Elvis Smylie                  71-68-69-70—278       €59,183.41
T38      Adam Scott                  70-69-71-69—279       €46,031.54
T46      Ryan Fox (NZ)               73-69-69-69—280       €33,756.47
T46      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     69-69-72-70—280       €33,756.47
T54      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         68-72-71-70—281       €24,550.16
MC       David Micheluzzi          68-75—143
MC       Jason Scrivener            72-75—147

PGA TOUR
Procore Championship
Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California
1          Scottie Scheffler           70-68-64-67—269       $US1.08m
T47      Karl Vilips                     73-70-71-70—284
MC       Harrison Endycott        72-75—147

LPGA Tour
Kroger Queen City Championship
TPC River’s Bend, Hamilton Township, Ohio
1          Charley Hull                 68-65-67-68—268       $US300,000
T12      Robyn Choi                  72-67-70-65—274       $33,956
T14      Lydia Ko (NZ)                70-69-69-67—275       $27,646
T14      Minjee Lee                   69-67-71-68—275       $27,646
T22      Gabriela Ruffels           67-70-67-73—277       $19,175
T38      Grace Kim                    69-69-75-67—280       $10,031
T38      Stephanie Kyriacou      69-70-70-71—280       $10,031
T70      Hira Naveed                 70-72-70-76—288       $3,957
MC       Hannah Green              75-68—143
MC       Cassie Porter                71-74—145
WD      Karis Davidson             72
WD      Fiona Xu (NZ)               89

PGA TOUR Champions
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1          Retief Goosen              65-65-67—197 $US330,000
T6        Steven Alker (NZ)         66-70-68—204 $83,600
T10      Mark Hensby               70-68-68—206 $48,840
T10      Steve Allan                   68-70-68—206 $48,840
T15      Michael Wright            72-68-67—207 $34,210
T21      Stuart Appleby             69-71-68—208 $23,289
T28      David Bransdon           75-67-67—209 $17,050
T28      Rod Pampling              69-72-68—209 $17,050
T28      Mathew Goggin           72-67-70—209 $17,050
T48      John Senden                68-72-73—213 $5,940
T48      Richard Green              70-69-74—213 $5,940
T48      Greg Chalmers             67-72-74—213 $5,940
T58      Brendan Jones             71-76-67—214 $3,630

Ladies European Tour
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland
1          Alice Hewson               66-67-67—200 €45,000
T7        Sarah Kemp                 69-66-72—207 €6,525
T29      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      70-71-69—210 €3,082.50
T49      Kirsten Rudgeley          69-73-72—214 €1,335
T53      Kelsey Bennett             70-71-74—215 €1,097.14
T53      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      71-72-72—215 €1,097.14
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   73-71—144
MC       Whitney Hillier             74-72—146
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       79-74—153
MC       Amy Walsh                   84-71—155

Asian Tour
The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Korea
1          Kazuki Higa                  70-67-65-68—270       $US195,936.14
T8        Travis Smyth                71-68-67-69—275       $23,584.91
T12      Nick Voke (NZ)             72-70-69-66—277       $15,529.76
MC       Scott Hend                   70-74—144
MC       Wade Ormsby              73-72—145
MC       Junseok Lee                  72-74—146
MC       Maverick Antcliff          74-73—147
MC       Aaron Wilkin                76-74—150

Sunshine Tour
Vodacom Origins of Golf – Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course
Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course, Nottingham Road, South Africa
1          Haydn Porteous           66-69—135
T2        Austin Bautista             68-68—136

Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee
1          Zach Bauchou              65-64-64-64—257       $US270,000
T47      Rhein Gibson               66-70-72-66—274       $6,565
MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          70-69—139    

Epson Tour
Guardian Championship
RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill (Senator Cse), Prattville, Alabama
1          Melanie Green              66-69-68—203 $US37,500
Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff
T59      Su Oh                          70-73-76—219 $949
MC       Jennifer Elliott              77-75—152
MC       Soo Jin Lee                   73-84—157

LET Access Series
Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open
Golf Saint Omer, France
1          Fernanda Lira               69-69—138     €6,400
Won in sudden-death playoff after event was reduced to 36 holes due to rain
T8        Belinda Ji                      74-69—143     €1,120
T13      Justice Bosio                71-73—144     €852
T19      Kristalle Blum               72-73—145     €780
MC       Abbie Teasdale             78-75—153

PGA TOUR Americas
ATB Classic
Northern Bear Golf Club, Strathcona County, Alberta
T33      Grant Booth                 68-68-74-70—280
MC       Tony Chen                    72-76—148

HotelPlanner Tour
Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos
Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal
1          JC Ritchie                     70-66-67-66—269       €48,000
MC       Hayden Hopewell        74-78—152
WD      Danny List                    71


