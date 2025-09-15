Aussies on Tour: Lee soars in wild finish at Wentworth - PGA of Australia

There was a mix of the wild and the wonderful as Min Woo Lee secured his best finish since March at the famed BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club outside of London.

Tied for 44th at the halfway mark of the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament, Lee shot 67-66 across the weekend to climb into a tie for 11th, his best result since the breakthrough PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in the last week of March.

Fresh from time spent home in Australia that included an afternoon of local AFL footy on the Gold Coast, Lee’s first start in more than a month had a to-be-expected mixture of highs and lows.

On the back of a 5-under 67 in Round 3, Lee began the final round in a tie for 20th.

He made birdie at the par 5 fourth for the third time in four days and then closed out his back nine with back-to-back birdies at eight and nine.

A 316-yard drive into the centre of the fairway set up an eagle try from inside 10 feet at the par-5 12th that Lee duly converted but he would make bogey after finding the greenside bunker at the par-3 14th.

His leaderboard surge continued with a chip-in for birdie at 15 and a further birdie at 16 but hopes of a top-10 finish evaporated when he missed his tee shot left at the par-5 17th and had to take a penalty drop and hit his third from the tee on his way to a double-bogey seven.

Lee almost made eagle from 25 feet at the 72nd hole, tapping in for birdie and an important result as he builds into the back half of the year.

Elvis Smylie had three birdies on the back nine of the final round to earn a share of 31st, one stroke ahead of fellow Queenslander Adam Scott.

A week after his first win on the Sunshine Tour, Austin Bautista was tied second at the Vodacom Origins of Golf at Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course, firming up his second-place position on the Order of Merit.

Robyn Choi’s brilliant Sunday 65 elevated the Gold Coaster into a tie for 12th at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Travis Smyth is now 10th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit after a tie for eighth at The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open and Sarah Kemp’s tie for seventh was the best of the Aussies at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Photo: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Results

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1 Alex Noren 67-68-66-68—269 €1,304,227.08

T11 Min Woo Lee 68-73-67-66—274 €136,560.25

T31 Elvis Smylie 71-68-69-70—278 €59,183.41

T38 Adam Scott 70-69-71-69—279 €46,031.54

T46 Ryan Fox (NZ) 73-69-69-69—280 €33,756.47

T46 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 69-69-72-70—280 €33,756.47

T54 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-72-71-70—281 €24,550.16

MC David Micheluzzi 68-75—143

MC Jason Scrivener 72-75—147

PGA TOUR

Procore Championship

Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California

1 Scottie Scheffler 70-68-64-67—269 $US1.08m

T47 Karl Vilips 73-70-71-70—284

MC Harrison Endycott 72-75—147

LPGA Tour

Kroger Queen City Championship

TPC River’s Bend, Hamilton Township, Ohio

1 Charley Hull 68-65-67-68—268 $US300,000

T12 Robyn Choi 72-67-70-65—274 $33,956

T14 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-69-69-67—275 $27,646

T14 Minjee Lee 69-67-71-68—275 $27,646

T22 Gabriela Ruffels 67-70-67-73—277 $19,175

T38 Grace Kim 69-69-75-67—280 $10,031

T38 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-70-70-71—280 $10,031

T70 Hira Naveed 70-72-70-76—288 $3,957

MC Hannah Green 75-68—143

MC Cassie Porter 71-74—145

WD Karis Davidson 72

WD Fiona Xu (NZ) 89

PGA TOUR Champions

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

1 Retief Goosen 65-65-67—197 $US330,000

T6 Steven Alker (NZ) 66-70-68—204 $83,600

T10 Mark Hensby 70-68-68—206 $48,840

T10 Steve Allan 68-70-68—206 $48,840

T15 Michael Wright 72-68-67—207 $34,210

T21 Stuart Appleby 69-71-68—208 $23,289

T28 David Bransdon 75-67-67—209 $17,050

T28 Rod Pampling 69-72-68—209 $17,050

T28 Mathew Goggin 72-67-70—209 $17,050

T48 John Senden 68-72-73—213 $5,940

T48 Richard Green 70-69-74—213 $5,940

T48 Greg Chalmers 67-72-74—213 $5,940

T58 Brendan Jones 71-76-67—214 $3,630

Ladies European Tour

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

1 Alice Hewson 66-67-67—200 €45,000

T7 Sarah Kemp 69-66-72—207 €6,525

T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-71-69—210 €3,082.50

T49 Kirsten Rudgeley 69-73-72—214 €1,335

T53 Kelsey Bennett 70-71-74—215 €1,097.14

T53 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 71-72-72—215 €1,097.14

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-71—144

MC Whitney Hillier 74-72—146

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 79-74—153

MC Amy Walsh 84-71—155

Asian Tour

The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Korea

1 Kazuki Higa 70-67-65-68—270 $US195,936.14

T8 Travis Smyth 71-68-67-69—275 $23,584.91

T12 Nick Voke (NZ) 72-70-69-66—277 $15,529.76

MC Scott Hend 70-74—144

MC Wade Ormsby 73-72—145

MC Junseok Lee 72-74—146

MC Maverick Antcliff 74-73—147

MC Aaron Wilkin 76-74—150

Sunshine Tour

Vodacom Origins of Golf – Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course

Gowrie Farm Lodge & Golf Course, Nottingham Road, South Africa

1 Haydn Porteous 66-69—135

T2 Austin Bautista 68-68—136

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tennessee

1 Zach Bauchou 65-64-64-64—257 $US270,000

T47 Rhein Gibson 66-70-72-66—274 $6,565

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-69—139

Epson Tour

Guardian Championship

RTJ Golf Trail at Capitol Hill (Senator Cse), Prattville, Alabama

1 Melanie Green 66-69-68—203 $US37,500

Won on fifth hole of sudden-death playoff

T59 Su Oh 70-73-76—219 $949

MC Jennifer Elliott 77-75—152

MC Soo Jin Lee 73-84—157

LET Access Series

Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open

Golf Saint Omer, France

1 Fernanda Lira 69-69—138 €6,400

Won in sudden-death playoff after event was reduced to 36 holes due to rain

T8 Belinda Ji 74-69—143 €1,120

T13 Justice Bosio 71-73—144 €852

T19 Kristalle Blum 72-73—145 €780

MC Abbie Teasdale 78-75—153

PGA TOUR Americas

ATB Classic

Northern Bear Golf Club, Strathcona County, Alberta

T33 Grant Booth 68-68-74-70—280

MC Tony Chen 72-76—148

HotelPlanner Tour

Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos

Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal

1 JC Ritchie 70-66-67-66—269 €48,000

MC Hayden Hopewell 74-78—152

WD Danny List 71