Aussies on Tour: Lee becomes legend with third major - PGA of Australia

West Australian Minjee Lee has joined a select few of Australia’s greatest ever golfers with a third major championship win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

The 54-hole leader by four strokes, Lee had to overcome a nervy front nine that featured three bogeys in the space of four holes before completing a three-stroke win.

A crucial par putt at the par-3 13th and back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 gave the 29-year-old a four-stroke cushion with three holes to play, a bogey on 16 a mere blip on her way to golf immortality.

There are just four Australians to have ever won more than two major championships, Lee now alongside Karrie Webb (seven), Peter Thomson (five) and Jan Stephenson (three) with an eye on more to come.

“I don’t really set goals like I’m going to win three majors, try and have three wins,” Lee said, her bogey-free 3-under 69 in Round 3 deserving of a place in the annals of greatest ever rounds by an Australian in a major championship.

“I just stick to my processes, and one of my big goals was to improve on the putting stats, so I think I’ve been doing that.

“I’m just taking it one step at a time. I’m going to enjoy this win, and then I’ll sit down with my coach and talk to him on the phone, see where we are going go after this one.”

There was almost double cause for celebration on Monday morning as Jason Day moved into position for victory at the $US20m Travelers Championship at TPC Highlands.

Five back of England’s Tommy Fleetwood through three rounds, Day made birdies at 11 and 14 to move within one of the lead, a dropped shot on 17 relegating him to a tie for fourth as Keegan Bradley edged Fleetwood on the final hole.

Aussie duo Richard Green and Michael Wright both finished tied for seventh at the third senior major of 2025, the Kaulig Companies Championship, while Kirsten Rudgeley showed a return to form with a tie for ninth at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Results

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

1          Minjee Lee                   69-72-69-74—284       $US1.8m

T12      Lydia Ko (NZ)                75-73-74-71—293       $170,561

T36      Gabriela Ruffels           77-74-75-72—298       $60,722

T36      Grace Kim                    73-78-68-79—298       $60,722

T47      Karis Davidson             74-75-76-75—300       $42,465

T47      Stephanie Kyriacou      72-75-78-75—300       $42,465

68        Hannah Green              74-74-81-75—304       $24,362

77        Hira Naveed                 75-76-86-75—312       $21,230

MC       Robyn Choi                  74-78—152

MC       Cassie Porter                78-76—154

PGA TOUR
Travelers Championship
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

1          Keegan Bradley            64-70-63-68—265       $US3.6m

T4        Jason Day                    66-66-67-68—267       $880,000

T17      Ryan Fox (NZ)               69-71-68-66—274       $252,563

T30      Adam Scott                  72-72-62-70—276       $125,375

T57      Cam Davis                   71-73-68-71—283       $43,750

T63      Min Woo Lee                73-69-71-72—285       $41,250

PGA TOUR Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

1          Miguel Angel Jiménez  70-66-66-68—270       $US525,000

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

2          Steven Alker (NZ)         68-67-67-68—270       $308,000

T7        Richard Green              71-67-67-72—277       $102,200

T7        Michael Wright            72-66-66-73—277       $102,200

15        Mark Hensby               69-70-69-71—279       $63,000

T16      Steve Allan                   71-71-69-69—280       $57,750

T33      Rod Pampling              75-68-70-72—285       $21,150

T33      David Bransdon           72-71-70-72—285       $21,150

T40      Greg Chalmers             73-74-68-71—286        $16,100

T50      Stuart Appleby             73-73-73-70—289       $10,500

T52      Cameron Percy             69-71-74-76—290       $8,867

T74      John Senden                77-72-74-77—300       $2,170

Ladies European Tour
Tipsport Czech Ladies Open
Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

1          Casandra Alexander     73-64-62—199

T9        Kirsten Rudgeley          71-67-65—203

T31      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   70-68-69—207

T40      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      68-71-69—208

T46      Kelsey Bennett             70-68-71—209

T46      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      68-72-69—209

MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       71-79—150

MC       Amy Walsh                   76-76—152

Korean PGA Tour
68th KPGA Championship
A-One Country Club, Yangsan

1          Ok Tae-hoon                63-71-68-62—264

T31      Wonjoon Lee                71-68-74-65—278

MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          72-69—141

MC       Matthew Griffin            72-72—144

MC       Changgi Lee (NZ)         72-74—146

MC       Junseok Lee                  78-73—151

Korn Ferry Tour
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas

1          Myles Creighton          68-68-59-68—263

T7        Harry Hillier (NZ)          65-62-71-70—268

MC       Rhein Gibson               69-71—140

HotelPlanner Tour
Blot Play9
Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

1          James Morrison           64-66-74-70—274       €48,000

T27      Hayden Hopewell        71-73-68-72—284       €2,460

T67      Sam Jones (NZ)            70-72-78-78—298       €705

Epson Tour
Island Resort Championship
Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris Michigan

MC       Jess Whitting               75-72—147

MC       Su Oh                          76-72—148


