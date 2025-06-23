Aussies on Tour: Lee becomes legend with third major - PGA of Australia

West Australian Minjee Lee has joined a select few of Australia’s greatest ever golfers with a third major championship win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

The 54-hole leader by four strokes, Lee had to overcome a nervy front nine that featured three bogeys in the space of four holes before completing a three-stroke win.

A crucial par putt at the par-3 13th and back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 gave the 29-year-old a four-stroke cushion with three holes to play, a bogey on 16 a mere blip on her way to golf immortality.

There are just four Australians to have ever won more than two major championships, Lee now alongside Karrie Webb (seven), Peter Thomson (five) and Jan Stephenson (three) with an eye on more to come.

“I don’t really set goals like I’m going to win three majors, try and have three wins,” Lee said, her bogey-free 3-under 69 in Round 3 deserving of a place in the annals of greatest ever rounds by an Australian in a major championship.

“I just stick to my processes, and one of my big goals was to improve on the putting stats, so I think I’ve been doing that.

“I’m just taking it one step at a time. I’m going to enjoy this win, and then I’ll sit down with my coach and talk to him on the phone, see where we are going go after this one.”

A message to all the fans from @minjeegolf 🫶 pic.twitter.com/E6LMYjFow5 — LPGA (@LPGA) June 23, 2025

There was almost double cause for celebration on Monday morning as Jason Day moved into position for victory at the $US20m Travelers Championship at TPC Highlands.

Five back of England’s Tommy Fleetwood through three rounds, Day made birdies at 11 and 14 to move within one of the lead, a dropped shot on 17 relegating him to a tie for fourth as Keegan Bradley edged Fleetwood on the final hole.

Aussie duo Richard Green and Michael Wright both finished tied for seventh at the third senior major of 2025, the Kaulig Companies Championship, while Kirsten Rudgeley showed a return to form with a tie for ninth at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Results

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

1 Minjee Lee 69-72-69-74—284 $US1.8m

T12 Lydia Ko (NZ) 75-73-74-71—293 $170,561

T36 Gabriela Ruffels 77-74-75-72—298 $60,722

T36 Grace Kim 73-78-68-79—298 $60,722

T47 Karis Davidson 74-75-76-75—300 $42,465

T47 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-75-78-75—300 $42,465

68 Hannah Green 74-74-81-75—304 $24,362

77 Hira Naveed 75-76-86-75—312 $21,230

MC Robyn Choi 74-78—152

MC Cassie Porter 78-76—154

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

1 Keegan Bradley 64-70-63-68—265 $US3.6m

T4 Jason Day 66-66-67-68—267 $880,000

T17 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-68-66—274 $252,563

T30 Adam Scott 72-72-62-70—276 $125,375

T57 Cam Davis 71-73-68-71—283 $43,750

T63 Min Woo Lee 73-69-71-72—285 $41,250

PGA TOUR Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship

Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66-66-68—270 $US525,000

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

2 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-67-67-68—270 $308,000

T7 Richard Green 71-67-67-72—277 $102,200

T7 Michael Wright 72-66-66-73—277 $102,200

15 Mark Hensby 69-70-69-71—279 $63,000

T16 Steve Allan 71-71-69-69—280 $57,750

T33 Rod Pampling 75-68-70-72—285 $21,150

T33 David Bransdon 72-71-70-72—285 $21,150

T40 Greg Chalmers 73-74-68-71—286 $16,100

T50 Stuart Appleby 73-73-73-70—289 $10,500

T52 Cameron Percy 69-71-74-76—290 $8,867

T74 John Senden 77-72-74-77—300 $2,170

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

1 Casandra Alexander 73-64-62—199

T9 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-67-65—203

T31 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-68-69—207

T40 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-71-69—208

T46 Kelsey Bennett 70-68-71—209

T46 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 68-72-69—209

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 71-79—150

MC Amy Walsh 76-76—152

Korean PGA Tour

68th KPGA Championship

A-One Country Club, Yangsan

1 Ok Tae-hoon 63-71-68-62—264

T31 Wonjoon Lee 71-68-74-65—278

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-69—141

MC Matthew Griffin 72-72—144

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 72-74—146

MC Junseok Lee 78-73—151

Korn Ferry Tour

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas

1 Myles Creighton 68-68-59-68—263

T7 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-62-71-70—268

MC Rhein Gibson 69-71—140

HotelPlanner Tour

Blot Play9

Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

1 James Morrison 64-66-74-70—274 €48,000

T27 Hayden Hopewell 71-73-68-72—284 €2,460

T67 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-72-78-78—298 €705





Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship

Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris Michigan

MC Jess Whitting 75-72—147

MC Su Oh 76-72—148