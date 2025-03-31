 Aussies on Tour: Lee, Allan complete winning double - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Lee, Allan complete winning double


It was a long-awaited PGA TOUR breakthrough for Min Woo Lee and the end to a 23-year drought for Steve Allan in a magnificent weekend for Australian golf in the US.

The 36-hole leader at THE PLAYERS Championship three weeks ago and a two-time runner-up last season, Lee’s status as a PGA TOUR winner was always a matter of when, not if.

That time is now after he produced two nerveless up-and-downs on the final two holes to complete a one-stroke victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

A four-stroke leader at the start of the final day, Lee (67) held off charges from major winners Scottie Scheffler (63) and Gary Woodland (62) for his first win on US soil as a professional.

“Winning a tournament was one of those goals and I’m happy to check that off,” said Lee.

“It was tough. I mean, props to the guys that win week in, week out. I mean, it is very hard even though a four-shot lead is not safe, it is tough.

“Just so proud. Let’s keep doing it.”

The 2002 Australian Open champion, Allan has had to wait more than two decades to re-enter the winner’s circle.

Only a late admission into the field for the Galleri Classic when Steve Stricker withdrew on Monday, Allan took advantage in the best way possible.

Buoyed by a swing tip on the range from close friend Cameron Percy, a superb outward nine of 5-under 31 put Allan in prime position, an even-par back nine enough to close out a round of 5-under 67 and a one-stroke win from American Tag Ridings (67).

“I won the Australian Open in 2002 and it was my second year, four years after my first win,” Allan recalled.

“I told my girlfriend, now my wife, ‘It won’t be four years until I win again.’ Unfortunately, it’s been 23 years.

“It’s a big relief to get a win. I was close on the PGA TOUR a couple of times. Didn’t get over the line.

“Once it was completely my fault. The other time Kenny Perry had a hot finish and I didn’t.

“It was really good to hang in there and finish it off.”

Results

PGA TOUR
Texas Children’s Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
1          Min Woo Lee                66-64-63-67—260       $US1.71m
T15      Ryan Fox (NZ)               68-65-65-71—269       $163,875
T27      Jason Day                    70-66-69-66—271       $67,925
MC       Karl Vilips                     68-73—141
MC       Aaron Baddeley           70-74—144

LPGA Tour
Ford Championship
Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Cse), Chandler, Arizona
T6        Lydia Ko (NZ)                68-67-68-67—270      
T13      Stephanie Kyriacou      67-68-69-68—272      
T27      Cassie Porter                70-68-67-70—275      
T44      Hannah Green              68-72-68-70—278      
T62      Sarah Kemp                 70-70-74-69—283      
T64      Hira Naveed                 71-67-75-71—284      
MC       Gabriela Ruffels           73-68—141
MC       Karis Davidson             71-70—141
MC       Grace Kim                    72-71—143
MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)              73-71—144

DP World Tour
Hero Indian Open
DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
1          Eugenio Chacarra         70-70-73-71—284       €354,641.38
T31      Jason Scrivener            72-77-73-76—298       €15,576.41
T63      Daniel Gale                  76-74-80-78—308       €5,423.93
MC       Austin Bautista             76-76—152
MC       Cameron John              83-72—155
MC       Matthew Griffin            80-82—162
MC       Lachlan Barker              82-83—165

PGA TOUR Champions
The Galleri Classic
Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California
1          Steve Allan                   69-65-67—201 $US330,000
T3        Steven Alker (NZ)         71-65-67—203 $131,867
6          Cameron Percy             67-69-68—204 $88,000
T7        Stuart Appleby             70-71-64—205 $70,400
T7        Richard Green              68-72-65—205 $70,400
T15      Mark Hensby               71-69-68—208 $36,300
T29      David Bransdon           72-69-70—211 $15,934
T36      Rod Pampling              71-72-69—212 $12,144
T51      Greg Chalmers             73-72-70—215 $5,940
T54      Scott Barr                     73-73-70—216 $4,510
T66      Brendan Jones             74-72-73—219 $2,253

PGA TOUR Americas
93 Abierto Telecom del Centro
Cordoba Golf Club, Cordoba, Argentina
1          Ryan Grider                  65-66-68-69—268
T8        Grant Booth                 70-67-64-70—271
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        73-69—142


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Lee, Allan complete winning double
Lee fulfils destiny with first PGA TOUR win
Peake, Quayle secure entry to DP World Tour
Crowe claims enthralling win at The National Tournament
Media Centre