Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou top 10, major honour for Lee - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou top 10, major honour for Lee


Stephanie Kyriacou produced a second miracle shot and Minjee Lee received a major honour as an historic season of majors reached its conclusion at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Arriving at Wales on the back of consecutive wins by Australians in LPGA major championships, Kyriacou and Lee ensured the Australian flag remained prominent on the final day.

After making an ace at the par-3 eighth in Round 2, Kyriacou came within inches of a second inside three days at the par-3 fifth on Sunday.

What happened next almost defied belief.

As Kyriacou’s ball sat just to the left of the hole, playing partner Mim Rhodes also took dead aim, bouncing off the Australian’s ball and into the hole for a major championship ace of her own.

“We actually just watched the video, and it hit my ball, and it went in. So I’m kind of claiming it, even though Mimi is probably not going to say that,” said the 24-year-old.

 The good karma obviously rubbed off, Kyriacou tapping in for the first of five birdies on her run home to a tie for eighth, the fourth major championship top 10 of her career.

“The first hole was quite rough. It’s not ideal when you hit your second ball OB, onto the beach,” Kyriacou added with a laugh.

“I stuck in there, showed some grit, and finished 1-under today. I’m very happy.”

Winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, Lee completed an outstanding major season with a tie for 13th, becoming the first two-time winner of the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award.

Although finishing outside the top 10 meant that Lee didn’t add to her points tally, the KPMG win and tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship gave her 78 points to add to her win in 2022.

“From where I was at the beginning of the year and obviously winning KPMG and played Chevron

and had a good finish at Evian and all right at US Open and all right here… I’m going to say I’ve done pretty well,” was Lee’s summary of her season in the showpiece events after an even-par 72 on Sunday.

“Maybe like an 8.5 (out of 10).”

A tie for 19th by Karl Vilips was the best of the Aussies at the final event of the PGA TOUR’s regular season, not enough to force his way inside the top 70 who will now contest the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Adam Scott (T55) also missed out for just the second time since the inception of the FedEx Cup in 2007 while Cam Davis’s tie for 44th saw him squeeze into the Playoffs in 69th position.

Results

AIG Women’s Open
Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales
1          Miyu Yamashita            68-65-74-70—277       $US1.4625m
T8        Stephanie Kyriacou      74-70-69-71—284       $228,359
T13      Minjee Lee                   70-76-68-72—286       $145,533
T36      Lydia Ko (NZ)                73-73-70-75—291       $57,632
T67      Grace Kim                    71-75-74-80—300       $19,006
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      74-73—147
MC       Gabriela Ruffels           71-76—147
MC       Hira Naveed                 78-71—149
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   74-77—151
MC       Cassie Porter                79-73—152
MC       Karis Davidson             76-77—153
MC       Hannah Green              79-77—156
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          78-79—157

PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
1          Cameron Young           63-62-65-68—258       $US1.476m
T19      Karl Vilips                     67-67-69-67—270       $112,750
T44      Cam Davis                   68-68-69-71—276       $23,951\
T55      Adam Scott                  65-71-69-72—277       $19,106
T72      Aaron Baddeley           70-67-74-71—282       $16,564
MC       Ryan Fox (NZ)               68-73—141                            

Japan Golf Tour
Richard Mille Charity Tournament
Noto Country Club, Ishikawa
1          Tomoyo Ikemura          65-66-69-64—264       ¥19m
MC       Brad Kennedy              72-68—140

Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
MC       Rhein Gibson               70-69—139
WD      Harry Hillier

HotelPlanner Tour
Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A
SCHLOSS Roxburghe, Heiton by Kelso, Scotland
1          Daniel Young               64-67-64-70—265       €46,196
T62      Hayden Hopewell        67-72-72-72—283       €851.74
T72      Tom Power Horan        71-69-71-76—287       €563.01

LET Access Series
Q-Tour Himmerland Championship
Himmerland Resort, Denmark
1          Fernanda Lira               74-64-69—207 €8,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T26      Justice Bosio                74-71-73—218 €665.83                      
T26      Abbie Teasdale             68-78-72—218 €665.83
T36      Stephanie Bunque        73-74-74—221 €501.25
MC       Belinda Ji                      77-79—156

Epson Tour
Four Winds Invitational
South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana
1          Leah John                    63-70-74—207 $33,750
MC       Jess Whitting               74-73—147
MC       Su Oh                          73-77—150
MC       Jennifer Elliott              76-77—153

Legends Tour
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen, Scotland
1          Bo Van Pelt                   74-72-68-71—285
Won on first hole of sudden death playoff
3          Scott Hend                   76-73-71-69—289
T24      Mark Brown (NZ)          79-75-74-70—298
T33      Michael Long (NZ)        75-77-68-81—301
MC       Andre Stolz                  78-83—161
MC       Michael Campbell (NZ) 83-79—162                

PGA TOUR Americas
Osprey Valley Open
TPC Toronto (Heathlands), Caledon, Ontario
1          Carson Bacha               65-67-65-64—261
Won on second hole of sudden death
MC       Grant Booth                 69-70—139
MC       Tony Chen                    74-69—143


