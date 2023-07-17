 Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou clocks career-best LPGA finish - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou clocks career-best LPGA finish


She didn’t leave Ohio with the trophy but Stephanie Kyriacou may have taken something even more valuable from her tie for fourth at the Dana Open.

Paired in the final group with eventual champion Linn Grant, the 22-year-old from Sydney did little wrong in a closing round of 2-under 69, her only bogey coming at the par-5 17th.

She got up-and-down from around 50 yards at the 72nd hole to put a punctuation mark on her career-best finish on the LPGA Tour.

A two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Kyriacou’s previous best finish in America was a tie for 10th but has now developed a taste for being in tournament contention.

“I said to my caddie coming up the last that being in the final group is kind of fun. I’ll try and do that more often,” said Kyriacou, who banked $118,846 for her top-five finish.

“I learned a whole lot about the mental side of golf. How to deal with nerves and all that stuff.

“I was trying to figure out how to deal with all the nerves and everything that came with being in the final group. I found out that adrenaline plays a big part. I was missing the flags a bit long today but next time I’m in this position I have that in the toolbox.

“A lot of things to take away from this week, even though one wasn’t a trophy.”

Kyriacou led a strong Aussie performance at Highland Meadows Golf Club as Minjee Lee (70) snared a share of seventh and Grace Kim birdied her final two holes to finish outright 11th.

Elsewhere this week Jason Hong continued his excellent start to the PGA TOUR Canada season with a tie for sixth at the Quebec Open, Cameron Percy recorded his third top-20 finish of the season at the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship and Min Woo Lee closed with an even-par 70 to end the Genesis Scottish Open in a tie for 35th.

West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and Kiwi Momoka Kobori were both tied for 28th at the Aramco Team Series – London as Rod Pampling and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were tied for 16th at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio, the fourth senior major of the year.

The Epson Tour’s Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship has been forced into a Monday finish due to heavy rain, Robyn Choi tied for 20th and Hira Naveed tied for 27th when play was suspended.

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Results
DP World Tour
Genesis Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1             Rory McIlroy       64-66-67-68—265            €1,403,725.05
T12        Ryan Fox (NZ)     69-67-67-70—273            €134,585.72
T35        Min Woo Lee     68-69-69-70—276            €47,067.76
T54        Daniel Hillier (NZ)             68-66-72-72—278            €23,341.94
T60        Lucas Herbert     71-67-70-71—279            €20,694.92
MC         Adam Scott         72-67—139
MC         Harrison Endycott             72-68—140
MC         Cam Davis           71-70—141
MC         Aaron Baddeley 72-70—142

PGA TOUR
Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Cse), Nicholasville, Kentucky
1             Vincent Norrman              66-67-67-66—266            $US684,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T16        Cameron Percy  70-69-65-69—273            $52,345
T40        Jason Scrivener  71-66-75-66—278            $15,390
66           Greg Chalmers   70-70-73-70—283            $8,094
MC         Geoff Ogilvy        78-71—149

LPGA Tour
Dana Open
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
1             Linn Grant           64-69-62-68—263            $US262,500
T4           Stephanie Kyriacou          70-66-65-69—270            $81,261
T7           Minjee Lee          67-68-67-70—272            $41,949
11           Grace Kim            71-65-68-69—273            $32,943
T23        Gabriela Ruffels 70-69-68-70—277            $17,424
T41        Su Oh    71-70-71-69—281            $7,416
T53        Sarah Kemp        70-71-71-70—282            $5,534
T65        Lydia Ko (NZ)      67-68-72-78—285            $3,909
MC         Karis Davidson    70-72—142
MC         Sarah Jane Smith              74-68—142

Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series – London
Centurion Club, England
1             Nelly Korda         68-69-71—208   $US67,050
T28        Kirsten Rudgeley               73-76-74—223   $4,711.38
T28        Momoka Kobori (NZ)       73-74-76—223   $4,711.38
MC         Whitney Hillier   79-77—156

Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant
TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
1             Nicholas Lindheim            66-67-69-66—268            $US180,000
T59        Curtis Luck          72-70-71-75—288           
MC         Rhein Gibson      74-70—144
MC         Brett Drewitt      74-74—148
WD        Steven Bowditch

PGA TOUR Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio
1             Steve Stricker     65-73-65-66—269            $US525,000
T16        Rod Pampling     72-66-71-72—281            $52,710
T16        Steven Alker (NZ)             73-71-66-71—281            $52,710
T21        Mark Hensby      74-66-69-73—282            $42,000
T35        Richard Green    71-73-72-72—288            $21,000
T49        Stuart Appleby   70-73-77-71—291            $11,200
T53        David McKenzie 69-80-71-73—293            $7,875
T53        John Senden       78-68-70-77—293            $7,875

Challenge Tour
Euram Bank Open
GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria
1             Casey Jarvis        65-63-65-69—262            €40,000
T29        Jordan Zunic       70-68-67-70—275            €2,000
T41        Ryan Ruffels        64-69-72-72—277            €1,450
MC         Hayden Hopewell             70-71—141

PGA TOUR Canada
Quebec Open
Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont
1             Davis Lamb         65-66-64-63—258            $36,000
T6           Jason Hong          66-71-63-65—265            N/A
T19        Cory Crawford    69-68-68-65—270            N/A
MC         Jack Trent            71-69—140


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Membership Pathway Program Applications Now Open
Boulton’s dream run continues at Hervey Bay
Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou clocks career-best LPGA finish
Bullish Smith’s bold Open declaration
Media Centre