Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou clocks career-best LPGA finish - PGA of Australia

She didn’t leave Ohio with the trophy but Stephanie Kyriacou may have taken something even more valuable from her tie for fourth at the Dana Open.

Paired in the final group with eventual champion Linn Grant, the 22-year-old from Sydney did little wrong in a closing round of 2-under 69, her only bogey coming at the par-5 17th.

She got up-and-down from around 50 yards at the 72nd hole to put a punctuation mark on her career-best finish on the LPGA Tour.

A two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Kyriacou’s previous best finish in America was a tie for 10th but has now developed a taste for being in tournament contention.

“I said to my caddie coming up the last that being in the final group is kind of fun. I’ll try and do that more often,” said Kyriacou, who banked $118,846 for her top-five finish.

“I learned a whole lot about the mental side of golf. How to deal with nerves and all that stuff.

“I was trying to figure out how to deal with all the nerves and everything that came with being in the final group. I found out that adrenaline plays a big part. I was missing the flags a bit long today but next time I’m in this position I have that in the toolbox.

“A lot of things to take away from this week, even though one wasn’t a trophy.”

Kyriacou led a strong Aussie performance at Highland Meadows Golf Club as Minjee Lee (70) snared a share of seventh and Grace Kim birdied her final two holes to finish outright 11th.

Elsewhere this week Jason Hong continued his excellent start to the PGA TOUR Canada season with a tie for sixth at the Quebec Open, Cameron Percy recorded his third top-20 finish of the season at the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship and Min Woo Lee closed with an even-par 70 to end the Genesis Scottish Open in a tie for 35th.

West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and Kiwi Momoka Kobori were both tied for 28th at the Aramco Team Series – London as Rod Pampling and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were tied for 16th at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio, the fourth senior major of the year.

The Epson Tour’s Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship has been forced into a Monday finish due to heavy rain, Robyn Choi tied for 20th and Hira Naveed tied for 27th when play was suspended.

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Results

DP World Tour

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 Rory McIlroy 64-66-67-68—265 €1,403,725.05

T12 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-67-67-70—273 €134,585.72

T35 Min Woo Lee 68-69-69-70—276 €47,067.76

T54 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-66-72-72—278 €23,341.94

T60 Lucas Herbert 71-67-70-71—279 €20,694.92

MC Adam Scott 72-67—139

MC Harrison Endycott 72-68—140

MC Cam Davis 71-70—141

MC Aaron Baddeley 72-70—142

PGA TOUR

Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Cse), Nicholasville, Kentucky

1 Vincent Norrman 66-67-67-66—266 $US684,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T16 Cameron Percy 70-69-65-69—273 $52,345

T40 Jason Scrivener 71-66-75-66—278 $15,390

66 Greg Chalmers 70-70-73-70—283 $8,094

MC Geoff Ogilvy 78-71—149

LPGA Tour

Dana Open

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

1 Linn Grant 64-69-62-68—263 $US262,500

T4 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-66-65-69—270 $81,261

T7 Minjee Lee 67-68-67-70—272 $41,949

11 Grace Kim 71-65-68-69—273 $32,943

T23 Gabriela Ruffels 70-69-68-70—277 $17,424

T41 Su Oh 71-70-71-69—281 $7,416

T53 Sarah Kemp 70-71-71-70—282 $5,534

T65 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-68-72-78—285 $3,909

MC Karis Davidson 70-72—142

MC Sarah Jane Smith 74-68—142

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – London

Centurion Club, England

1 Nelly Korda 68-69-71—208 $US67,050

T28 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-76-74—223 $4,711.38

T28 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74-76—223 $4,711.38

MC Whitney Hillier 79-77—156

Korn Ferry Tour

The Ascendant

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

1 Nicholas Lindheim 66-67-69-66—268 $US180,000

T59 Curtis Luck 72-70-71-75—288

MC Rhein Gibson 74-70—144

MC Brett Drewitt 74-74—148

WD Steven Bowditch

PGA TOUR Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship

Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

1 Steve Stricker 65-73-65-66—269 $US525,000

T16 Rod Pampling 72-66-71-72—281 $52,710

T16 Steven Alker (NZ) 73-71-66-71—281 $52,710

T21 Mark Hensby 74-66-69-73—282 $42,000

T35 Richard Green 71-73-72-72—288 $21,000

T49 Stuart Appleby 70-73-77-71—291 $11,200

T53 David McKenzie 69-80-71-73—293 $7,875

T53 John Senden 78-68-70-77—293 $7,875

Challenge Tour

Euram Bank Open

GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria

1 Casey Jarvis 65-63-65-69—262 €40,000

T29 Jordan Zunic 70-68-67-70—275 €2,000

T41 Ryan Ruffels 64-69-72-72—277 €1,450

MC Hayden Hopewell 70-71—141

PGA TOUR Canada

Quebec Open

Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont

1 Davis Lamb 65-66-64-63—258 $36,000

T6 Jason Hong 66-71-63-65—265 N/A

T19 Cory Crawford 69-68-68-65—270 N/A

MC Jack Trent 71-69—140