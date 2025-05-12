Aussies on Tour: Herbert’s putter switch pays off in Japan - PGA of Australia

An impulse buy on his way to dinner in Korea has proved to be the catalyst to Lucas Herbert’s sixth career win at the Asian Tour’s International Series Japan.

Less than two weeks after a final-round course record 61 at LIV Golf Mexico City, Herbert opened with a 9-under 62 at Caledonian Golf Club using a Yes! C-Groove putter purchased from a second-hand golf shop while in Korea last week.

It is reminiscent of the putter that was lost en route to the 2018 Open Championship and which was never able to be replaced, Herbert finding comfort and confidence in its reunion on his way to a five-stroke win.

Tied for the lead through 54 holes after making two eagles in his final three holes of Round 3, Herbert fell behind early in the final round when Round 3 co-leader Younghan Song made eagle at the second.

The Victorian would soon rein him in with birdies at two, four and five and was never headed from there, making seven birdies and an eagle at the 72nd hole for a round of 7-under 64 and a five-stroke win.

A close-out eagle for the second straight day 😘



Lucas Herbert triumphs in Japan once again and is now a champion on the Asian Tour! 🎉#InternationalSeries #MoutaiChina #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/XmTtM2qlUj — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) May 11, 2025

“I was thinking about it down on the 18th green, that finish yesterday really set it up,” Herbert said of his finishing flourish to Round 3.

“It would have been much tougher, I think, to play the group in front, or maybe two groups in front, had I parred in and to try and come back from behind today.

“Being able to tie the lead last night, and sleep thinking that I didn’t have to chase anything down today, was a big factor.

“Very happy with the way I played today, I think it was the low round of the day, so that’s always going to make it hard to beat when you start the day tied for the lead.

“The way I’ve been playing this year, it’s been building to get a win at some point.

“It’s nice to get it done here, especially in Japan, which is one of my favourite places.

“It’s nice to feel like some of the hard work that I put in has paid off. Holding that trophy is a pretty good feeling.”

Herbert’s win highlighted a strong week for Aussies around the world as New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed a breakthrough PGA TOUR title at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

The Foxes are heading to Charlotte! @RyanFoxGolfer's win @MyrtleBeachCl earns him a tee time next week @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/5Rq6yEH0ib — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2025

A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and Order of Merit champion in 2019, Fox chipped in from 50 feet at the first playoff hole to edge Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs.

“I had a really similar line in regulation and missed the putt right,” said Fox, who now earns a spot in this week’s US PGA Championship in Charlotte.

“My caddie, Dean (Smith), said to me, ‘Remember, this doesn’t break that much.’ So I just kind of aimed straight at it, and I hit the spot I wanted to hit.

“To be honest, it never looked like it was going anywhere else, and the rest of it is a bit of a blur from there.”

For the second straight week Stephanie Kyriacou finished strongly to play her way inside the top 10 at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

Kyriacou had three birdies in her opening four holes in a final round of 5-under 67 to climb into a tie for fifth, her third top-six finish in her past five starts.

Kelsey Bennett made it three top-10s in succession on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for eighth at the Aramco Korea Championship and New South Welshman Austin Bautista was second at the FBC ZIM Open on the Sunshine Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR

Truist Championship

The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

1 Sepp Straka 63-67-66-68—264 $US3.6m

T34 Adam Scott 68-70-70-68—276 $95,063

T51 Min Woo Lee 69-68-72-70—279 $47,000

T54 Cam Davis 69-69-70-72—280 $44,750

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 65-70-68-66—269 $US720,000

MC Aaron Baddeley 72-75—147

LPGA Tour

Mizuho Americas Open

Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City

1 Jeeno Thitikul 64-73-65-69—271 $US450,000

T5 Stephanie Kyriacou 68-69-73-67—277 $106,039

T8 Hira Naveed 69-69-73-68—279 $69,067

T11 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-70-70-71—280 $54,071

T15 Minjee Lee 68-71-72-72—283 $41,286

T33 Hannah Green 69-72-75-72—288 $19,749

T41 Gabriela Ruffels 68-73-76-74—291 $14,204

T47 Grace Kim 69-72-75-77—293 $11,476

56 Karis Davidson 72-71-81-77—301 $8,934

MC Sarah Kemp 77-74—151

MC Cassie Porter 72-80—152

MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 85-84—169

DP World Tour

Turkish Airlines Open

Regnum Carya, Antalya, Turkey

1 Martin Couvra 65-66-72-64—267 €416,075.94

T52 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 72-69-70-70—281 €8,872.21

MC Daniel Gale 67-75—142

MC Danny List 69-78—147

Asian Tour

International Series Japan

Caledonian Golf Club, Japan

1 Lucas Herbert 62-69-69-64—264 $US360,000

T12 Nick Voke (NZ) 71-64-70-70—275 $31,400

T14 Jed Morgan 69-70-66-71—276 $27,700

T23 Travis Smyth 68-67-68-75—278 $19,700

T39 Brett Rankin 72-70-72-67—281 $10,908.33

T56 Todd Sinnott 74-68-71-70—283 $6,800

67 Lawry Flynn 68-70-78-70—286 $5,000

T68 Jack Thompson 71-70-74-72—287 $4,600

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 71-72—143

MC Wade Ormsby 70-73—143

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-70—143

MC Aaron Wilkin 71-74—145

MC Jack Buchanan 72-74—146

MC Kevin Yuan 70-77—147

MC Scott Hend 73-74—147

MC Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 82-78—160

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Korea Championship

New Korea Country Club, Korea

1 Hyo Joo Kim 70-70-69—209 $US199,509.75

T8 Kelsey Bennett 73-70-72—215 $33,251.63

T55 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-78-72—223 $4,947.84

T55 Kirsten Rudgeley 72-77-74—223 $4,947.84

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 78-77—155

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 79-76—155

LET Access Series

Super Bock Ladies Open

Vidago Palace Golf, Portugal

1 Sara Brentcheneff (a) 68-69-67—204 ——

T50 Kristalle Blum 72-69-81—222 €273.33

Sunshine Tour

FBC ZIM Open

Royal Harare Golf Club, Harare

1 Luis Carrera 67-66-69-68—270

2 Austin Bautista 67-70-66-71—274

PGA TOUR Americas

Bupa Championship

Club de golf Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

1 John Marshall Butler 64-70-69-66—269 $US40,500

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-73—142

MC Grant Booth 73-71—144

Epson Tour

Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic

TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona

1 Sophia Popov 64-73-64-69—270

MC Su Oh 72-75—147

Korea PGA Tour

KPGA Classic

Cypress Golf & Resort, Seogwipo

1 Yongjun Bae 8-14-16—38

T15 Changgi Lee (NZ) 2-7-10—19

MC Junseok Lee 4-0—4

MC Wonjoon Lee 1-(-1)—0

MC Sungjin Yeo (-8)-4—(-4)