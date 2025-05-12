 Aussies on Tour: Herbert’s putter switch pays off in Japan - PGA of Australia

An impulse buy on his way to dinner in Korea has proved to be the catalyst to Lucas Herbert’s sixth career win at the Asian Tour’s International Series Japan.

Less than two weeks after a final-round course record 61 at LIV Golf Mexico City, Herbert opened with a 9-under 62 at Caledonian Golf Club using a Yes! C-Groove putter purchased from a second-hand golf shop while in Korea last week.

It is reminiscent of the putter that was lost en route to the 2018 Open Championship and which was never able to be replaced, Herbert finding comfort and confidence in its reunion on his way to a five-stroke win.

Tied for the lead through 54 holes after making two eagles in his final three holes of Round 3, Herbert fell behind early in the final round when Round 3 co-leader Younghan Song made eagle at the second.

The Victorian would soon rein him in with birdies at two, four and five and was never headed from there, making seven birdies and an eagle at the 72nd hole for a round of 7-under 64 and a five-stroke win.

“I was thinking about it down on the 18th green, that finish yesterday really set it up,” Herbert said of his finishing flourish to Round 3.

“It would have been much tougher, I think, to play the group in front, or maybe two groups in front, had I parred in and to try and come back from behind today.

“Being able to tie the lead last night, and sleep thinking that I didn’t have to chase anything down today, was a big factor.

“Very happy with the way I played today, I think it was the low round of the day, so that’s always going to make it hard to beat when you start the day tied for the lead.

“The way I’ve been playing this year, it’s been building to get a win at some point.

“It’s nice to get it done here, especially in Japan, which is one of my favourite places.

“It’s nice to feel like some of the hard work that I put in has paid off. Holding that trophy is a pretty good feeling.”

Herbert’s win highlighted a strong week for Aussies around the world as New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed a breakthrough PGA TOUR title at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and Order of Merit champion in 2019, Fox chipped in from 50 feet at the first playoff hole to edge Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs.

“I had a really similar line in regulation and missed the putt right,” said Fox, who now earns a spot in this week’s US PGA Championship in Charlotte.

“My caddie, Dean (Smith), said to me, ‘Remember, this doesn’t break that much.’ So I just kind of aimed straight at it, and I hit the spot I wanted to hit.

“To be honest, it never looked like it was going anywhere else, and the rest of it is a bit of a blur from there.”

For the second straight week Stephanie Kyriacou finished strongly to play her way inside the top 10 at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

Kyriacou had three birdies in her opening four holes in a final round of 5-under 67 to climb into a tie for fifth, her third top-six finish in her past five starts.

Kelsey Bennett made it three top-10s in succession on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for eighth at the Aramco Korea Championship and New South Welshman Austin Bautista was second at the FBC ZIM Open on the Sunshine Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR
Truist Championship
The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
1          Sepp Straka                  63-67-66-68—264       $US3.6m
T34      Adam Scott                  68-70-70-68—276       $95,063
T51      Min Woo Lee                69-68-72-70—279       $47,000
T54      Cam Davis                   69-69-70-72—280       $44,750

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
1          Ryan Fox (NZ)               65-70-68-66—269       $US720,000
MC       Aaron Baddeley           72-75—147

LPGA Tour
Mizuho Americas Open
Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City
1          Jeeno Thitikul               64-73-65-69—271       $US450,000
T5        Stephanie Kyriacou      68-69-73-67—277       $106,039
T8        Hira Naveed                 69-69-73-68—279       $69,067
T11      Lydia Ko (NZ)                69-70-70-71—280       $54,071
T15      Minjee Lee                   68-71-72-72—283       $41,286
T33      Hannah Green              69-72-75-72—288       $19,749
T41      Gabriela Ruffels           68-73-76-74—291       $14,204
T47      Grace Kim                    69-72-75-77—293       $11,476
56        Karis Davidson             72-71-81-77—301       $8,934
MC       Sarah Kemp                 77-74—151
MC       Cassie Porter                72-80—152
MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)               85-84—169

DP World Tour
Turkish Airlines Open
Regnum Carya, Antalya, Turkey
1          Martin Couvra              65-66-72-64—267       €416,075.94
T52      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     72-69-70-70—281       €8,872.21
MC       Daniel Gale                  67-75—142
MC       Danny List                    69-78—147

Asian Tour
International Series Japan
Caledonian Golf Club, Japan
1          Lucas Herbert               62-69-69-64—264       $US360,000
T12      Nick Voke (NZ)             71-64-70-70—275       $31,400
T14      Jed Morgan                 69-70-66-71—276       $27,700
T23      Travis Smyth                68-67-68-75—278       $19,700
T39      Brett Rankin                 72-70-72-67—281       $10,908.33
T56      Todd Sinnott                74-68-71-70—283       $6,800
67        Lawry Flynn                  68-70-78-70—286       $5,000
T68      Jack Thompson            71-70-74-72—287       $4,600
MC       Michael Hendry (NZ)    71-72—143
MC       Wade Ormsby              70-73—143
MC       Maverick Antcliff          73-70—143
MC       Aaron Wilkin                71-74—145
MC       Jack Buchanan             72-74—146
MC       Kevin Yuan                   70-77—147
MC       Scott Hend                   73-74—147
MC       Denzel Ieremia (NZ)     82-78—160

Ladies European Tour
Aramco Korea Championship
New Korea Country Club, Korea
1          Hyo Joo Kim                70-70-69—209 $US199,509.75
T8        Kelsey Bennett             73-70-72—215 $33,251.63
T55      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      73-78-72—223 $4,947.84
T55      Kirsten Rudgeley          72-77-74—223 $4,947.84
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      78-77—155
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   79-76—155

LET Access Series
Super Bock Ladies Open
Vidago Palace Golf, Portugal
1          Sara Brentcheneff (a)    68-69-67—204 ——
T50      Kristalle Blum               72-69-81—222 €273.33

Sunshine Tour
FBC ZIM Open
Royal Harare Golf Club, Harare
1          Luis Carrera                  67-66-69-68—270      
2          Austin Bautista             67-70-66-71—274      

PGA TOUR Americas
Bupa Championship
Club de golf Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico
1          John Marshall Butler     64-70-69-66—269       $US40,500
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        69-73—142
MC       Grant Booth                 73-71—144

Epson Tour
Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic
TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona
1          Sophia Popov              64-73-64-69—270
MC       Su Oh              72-75—147

Korea PGA Tour
KPGA Classic
Cypress Golf & Resort, Seogwipo
1          Yongjun Bae                 8-14-16—38
T15      Changgi Lee (NZ)         2-7-10—19
MC       Junseok Lee                  4-0—4
MC       Wonjoon Lee                1-(-1)—0
MC       Sungjin Yeo                  (-8)-4—(-4)


